Simsbury Coronavirus Infection Rate Drops

SIMSBURY, CT — Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are trending in the right direction after a rough start to the new year. Still, the state needs more time to return to pre-omicron variant levels.

Connecticut nearly broke its all-time record for coronavirus hospitalizations in mid-January, with nearly 1,900 beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. Coronavirus hospitalizations have dropped sharply since then, with fewer than 1,300 hospitalized cases as of Jan. 27.

Simsbury had 79.6 average daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate of 17.20 percent between Jan. 9-22, according to the state Department of Public Health. There were 119.5 average daily cases per 100,000 residents in the previous two-week reporting period.

It's important to note that a few cases can have a large impact on a municipal case rate, especially for small towns.

See also: CT COVID Deaths, Hospitalizations & Infections All Trend Downward

Simsbury recorded 106 new coronavirus cases between Jan. 21-27, according to DPH's preliminary data.

This article originally appeared on the Simsbury Patch