Simsbury police investigating a shooting in Weatogue

Simsbury police are investigating a shooting on Woodleigh Place in Weatogue.

Officers were called to the scene late Sunday afternoon.

At 8:15 p.m., police posted on Facebook that the suspect had been located and there is no threat to community.

“The investigation is active and information will be provided when possible,” police said. No additional information was available.

At one point, officers advised residents in the neighborhood to remain inside their homes. Residents received two automatic telephone calls from the police that said officers were investigating in the area of Woodleigh Place and Stillwood Chase, a residential neighborhood where homes often have more than one acre of property and cost in the range of $700,000. The calls were made through the CT Alert system.

The telephone messages around 7:30 p.m. Sunday said that those in the area should “please remain inside your residences and await further information.”

A text alert was later sent out and said that there was no longer an emergency.