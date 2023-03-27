Simsbury police say ‘street takeover’ trend involved 200 motorists performing stunts

Police in Simsbury say they are the latest town to fall victim to a nationwide “street takeover” trend.

About 200 motorists ripped through town Friday, shortly before midnight, revving their engines and doing donuts in multiple parking lots, including the Simsbury High School lot, according to the Simsbury Police Department. The drivers had come through Windsor and Bloomfield before traveling onto Route 189, Simsbury police said.

Simsbury officers tried to stop two motorists, but the suspects refused to pull over, according to police.

Simsbury police described this kind of activity as a new trend known as a “takeover,” which often involves motorists blocking off intersections and performing donuts. Police do not believe any intersections were blocked in Simsbury on Friday.

Police called the actions “reckless and dangerous” and encouraged anyone who witnesses such behavior to stay away from it and contact authorities.

This is not the first time a police department in Connecticut has reported seeing this “street takeover” fad. Police in Bristol last June said hundreds of motorists blocked off a busy intersection on Route 6 before performing illegal street racing stunts like drifts and donuts. A video of the event in Bristol circulated on social media before police in August arrested two Chicopee, Massachusetts, residents who were allegedly involved. Police at the time said Bristol was believed to be the first Connecticut town to experience the “takeover” trend that has been reported in various parts of the country.