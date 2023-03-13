Simu Liu calls out Air Canada staff for being 'unpleasant' and 'unprofessional'

261
Iris Jung
·2 min read

Simu Liu was brutally honest about his experience with Air Canada on Instagram.

The Canadian actor took to his Instagram Story to share his thoughts about the airline staff at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday while tagging the airline company.

@aircanada staff at Pearson are a combination of the best and worst of humanity. The best go above and beyond for people who are trying to brave horrendous airport lines to try and get to their destination. The worst are completely apathetic and use the crowds and punching bags.

Although Liu stated he doesn’t have any specific complaints, he made sure to call out the “unpleasant” and “unprofessional” attitude of some of Air Canada’s staff.

However, the Marvel star made sure not to generalize the entirety of the airline’s staff, praising some while critiquing others. “I just hope you guys know the good apples from the bad,” the actor cautioned.

“The good employees are truly great and the bad ones … well, they’re just some of the most unpleasant and miserable unprofessional human beings on the face of the earth," he ended his Story.

As of this writing, Air Canada has not yet responded to Liu’s statement.

In recent months, Air Canada has faced a rising number of complaints regarding customer service, including one visually impaired woman who called out the airline for making her feel like an “unwanted burden,” carry-on crackdowns, flight cancellations, delays and other issues.

