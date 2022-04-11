Simu Liu, Mandarin speakers criticize Chinese spoken by Ethan Hawke's 'Moon Knight' character

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star Simu Liu recently took to Twitter to criticize the Mandarin used by a new Marvel character in the Disney Plus show “Moon Knight.”



After watching the episode, Liu took to Twitter and wrote, "Alright Arthur Harrow needs to fire his Mandarin teacher."





Liu’s followers chimed in, with those who know Mandarin calling the exchange between Harrow and his disciple incomprehensible since phrases were used out of context.









YouTuber Disney Dwayne claimed that the dialogue was “like a direct Google translation.” He also highlighted that Marvel Studios and Disney could have put more care into translating Hawke’s phrases.



“It's not an easy language, but the fact that the words and the script are just so inaccurate is insulting,” he said.



The same scene later shows Harrow explaining that members of their community “all aspire to learn three languages, so we teach each other. We share our knowledge.”



“Moon Knight,” which stars Oscar Isaac as the titular Marvel hero, will release new episodes every Wednesday on Disney Plus until May 4.

