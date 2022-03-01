New simulation ride takes bird's eye NYC view

Reuters

LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A cyberattack on a NATO member state could trigger Article 5, its collective defence clause, a NATO official said on Monday, amid concerns that chaos in cyberspace around Russia's invasion of Ukraine could spill over into other territories. The military alliance has for years made clear that a serious cyberattack could trigger the clause, but such a scenario has so far been largely hypothetical. Whether or not a cyberattack met the threshold of an attack large enough to trigger Article 5 was a "political decision for NATO Allies to make," they added.