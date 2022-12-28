Sin Heng Heavy Machinery (SGX:BKA) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Sin Heng Heavy Machinery (SGX:BKA) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Sin Heng Heavy Machinery is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.034 = S$4.0m ÷ (S$120m - S$5.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Sin Heng Heavy Machinery has an ROCE of 3.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 7.7%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Sin Heng Heavy Machinery's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Sin Heng Heavy Machinery, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

Over the past five years, Sin Heng Heavy Machinery's ROCE has remained relatively flat while the business is using 28% less capital than before. When a company effectively decreases its assets base, it's not usually a sign to be optimistic on that company. Not only that, but the low returns on this capital mentioned earlier would leave most investors unimpressed.

On a side note, Sin Heng Heavy Machinery has done well to reduce current liabilities to 4.6% of total assets over the last five years. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

Our Take On Sin Heng Heavy Machinery's ROCE

In summary, Sin Heng Heavy Machinery isn't reinvesting funds back into the business and returns aren't growing. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 33% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

