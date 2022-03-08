Sinaloa cartel member, corrupt Juárez cop Arturo Shows Urquidi gets life in US prison

A core member of a cell of corrupt Juárez cops working for the Sinaloa drug cartel was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted on U.S. federal racketeering charges in El Paso.

Arturo Shows Urquidi, aka “Chous,” 50, of Juárez, was sentenced Thursday after he was found guilty in October during the "Wedding Murders" cartel trial in U.S. district court.

The trial was known as the "Wedding Murders" because of the abduction and killing of a groom, his brother and an uncle during a wedding in a Juárez church in 2010.

Shows Urquidi was convicted of being part of the Sinaloa cartel during the cartel war in Juárez over a decade ago.

Shows Urquidi was a former Chihuahua state police officer who was convicted of being a key player in the "Garduño cell" allegedly run by Sergio Garduño Escobedo, a former station commander for the Chihuahua state police known as "Coma" or "Comandante."

Cops ran cartel warehouses in Juárez

"Coma" Garduño allegedly oversaw Sinaloa cartel security operations and warehouses in Juárez where cocaine was stored before it was smuggled into the United States. Shows Urquidi helped run security at the stash houses, which also contained drug money and U.S.-smuggled firearms, federal prosecutors said.

Court documents stated that Garduño's cocaine packages used the logo of Memin Pinguin, a Mexican cartoon character of a black boy that has been criticized as a racial stereotype.

A cartel war for control of Juárez left about 10,000 people dead between 2008-12 and turned the city into one of the most dangerous in the world.

In 2012, Shows Urquidi was among 24 alleged members of the Sinaloa cartel, including kingpin Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman, indicted in El Paso.

Shows Urquidi was extradited from Mexico in 2018.

Last October, a federal jury convicted him on a Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization, or RICO, conspiracy charge, along with cocaine and marijuana smuggling, money laundering and firearms conspiracy charges.

"The sentencing of Arturo Shows Urquidi is the culmination of years of work to investigate and bring to justice a significant member of the notorious Sinaloa Cartel," Greg Millard, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s El Paso Division, said in a statement.

"It demonstrates our commitment, along with that of our U.S. and foreign law enforcement partners, to pursue violent drug traffickers who seek to destroy our communities for profit," Millard said.

The case was the result of investigations by the DEA, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other federal, state and local law enforcement.

Upcoming sentencing

Mario Iglesias-Villegas, 36, of Villa Ahumada, Chihuahua, a co-defendant in the "Wedding Murders" trial, was convicted along with Shows Urquidi.

Iglesias-Villegas, aka "Dos," "El 2," "Delta," "Parka" and "Grim Reaper," was found guilty of five counts of violent crimes in aid of racketeering activity; one count of conspiracy to kill in a foreign country; and one count of kidnapping in connection with the wedding deaths.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 24.

