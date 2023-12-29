Sinbad, real-life WWII Coast Guard 'salty dog,' retired in Barnegat Light

Location, location, location, pontificate the Realtors.

What could have been better for a World War II veteran than retiring in Barnegat Light - ocean and bay in full view, surrounded by congenial people, room and board provided, plus free drinks at Kubel’s?

Lucky mixed breed dog

Such was the luck for Sinbad, a crew member of the Coast Guard Cutter Campbell for 11 years. According to Mike Walling, who wrote a new introduction to George F. Foley’s 1945 book “Sinbad of the Coast Guard,” “Retired from the Coast Guard on September 21, 1948, Sinbad lived at Barnegat Coast Guard Station in New Jersey until his death on December 30, 1951. He was honored with a full military funeral and was placed to rest at the foot of the flagpole, his grave marked by a bronze plaque.”

Sinbad in his younger days, being admired by a few of the crew on the S. S. Campbell.

Ah, did we mention that Sinbad was a four-legged mixed breed mutt destined for stardom?

Sinbad just happened to be in the right place at the right time, running wild, no doubt a puppy someone had ditched.

Superstar Sinbad

Sinbad’s story began in 1938 when he was found on the streets of New York. The appealing puppy was smuggled aboard the 327’ Campbell by two crew members.

Sinbad’s exploits, travels and escapades soon made him famous.

“An old sea dog has favorite bars and plenty of girls in every port,” reported Life Magazine. He had an autobiography, was paw-printed, and interviewed by ABC news.

Sinbad in his younger days, being admired by a few of the crew on the S. S. Campbell.

Sinbad soon became a popular crew member, attaining status as more than a mascot, with “his own service number, medical history, bunk, uniforms, and battle station” wrote Walling.

When the Campbell was torpedoed by the German submarine U-606, most personnel were transferred to a destroyer. However, Sinbad was ordered to stay aboard. Whether by luck or cunning, Sinbad “led” the ship (under tow) to safety.

Creating his own international incidents was not unusual for Sinbad.

More: Favorite stories of 2023: Baby comes home, Amazon Fresh and sports champions

Blithely wandering places like Casablanca and Greenland, this feisty four-legged Coast Guard member was occasionally in trouble. According to the U.S. Coast Guard History:

“Sinbad is a salty sailor, but he’s not a good sailor. On a few occasions, he has embarrassed the U.S. Government … he’s as bad as the worst and as good as the rest of us.”

“He wore his extensive collection of service ribbons and awards on his collar. Sinbad earned each of the five ribbons he wore … American Service, European Theatre, and Pacific Theatre.”

For three years Sinbad wandered the small village of Barnegat Light, stopping regularly at Kubel’s for a cold one, two front paws resting on the old wooden bar. Rumor has it that Sinbad favored a shot of whiskey with a beer chaser. He didn’t need an escort; he just scratched at the front door until someone let him inside. Cold winter evenings were spent lying in front of Kubel’s fireplace.

Bob Melchiori was stationed at the Barnegat Lifeboat Station from 1954 to 1958, and is familiar with Sinbad stories, his popularity and notoriety.

“He had his own little sea bag with his uniform, collar, and money pouch where he carried his money, contributed by crew members, so he could buy his drinks in various bars he visited.”

Upon visiting the station about nine years ago, Bob asked about the sea bag.

“The commanding officer told me that he had a copy of the inventory of several boxes of historical value, but Sinbad’s sea bag was not listed.”

More: New Jersey girl's family receives handicap accessible van

Occasionally the outlandish pup kept watch from the Coast Guard tower, an official hat on his head, and those same front paws draped over the metal railing.

Matt Walter, who was stationed at Barnegat Light, wrote that “most of his duty was apparently performed at Kubel’s.”

Sinbad died on Dec. 30, 1951.

Buried under the base of the flagpole, his headstone read “Sinbad Chief Dog U.S. C.G.C. Campbell w 32, 1937-1951.”

Mike Walling wrote, “He was honored with a full military funeral. I’m looking forward to drinking with Sinbad when I pass.”

Matt Walter added:

“My second tour of duty in the U.S. Coast Guard was at Station Barnegat Light. Every 30th of December, we would gather at the flagpole at the old station (now the Boro offices, East 7th Street) and Salute Sinbad with a few toasts, Semper Paratus Sinbad!”

Old timers remember a lot of Sinbad look-alikes in the Barnegat Light area during the 1950s, which goes to show that retirement for a four-legged Coastie after World War II sure had its perks.

It has been written that Sinbad was a real scoundrel, as bad as some of the rowdiest participants during World War II, so many felt a strong bond with him.

Animals aboard ships

An exhibit at the New Jersey Maritime Museum draws visitors of all ages.

Actually, it is not a unique story, as many ships smuggled a pet or two onboard for fun; most of them were excellent for morale.

Cats were aboard ships as far back as 425 BC, probably for getting rid of mice and rats. Cats were domesticated back in Egyptian times. They were the most popular animals aboard ships both during commercial voyages and during wars.

Romans took chickens aboard to predict outcomes of battles. Not to eat? Supposedly, if the hens ate, victory was assured. If not, they were thrown overboard as bad luck.

The New Jersey Maritime Museum, 528 Dock Road, Beach Haven, has an exhibit on Sinbad. Visitors of all ages are captivated by Sinbad tales during World War II and his Barnegat Light years, where he was regularly seen at his favorite watering hole, Kubel’s, and on duty with a fellow Coast Guard member. DVDs are complimentary for anyone who wants to watch some of Sinbad’s travels.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Sinbad the dog, a Coast Guard mascot, retired in Barnegat Light