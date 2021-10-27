Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Debasis Saha
·6 min read

Is Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. The top picks of these firms have historically outperformed the market when we account for known risk factors, making them very valuable investment ideas.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has experienced an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers lately. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) was in 20 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. The all time high for this statistic is 47. Our calculations also showed that SBGI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

In the eyes of most investors, hedge funds are perceived as slow, old investment tools of the past. While there are greater than 8000 funds with their doors open at present, Our experts choose to focus on the crème de la crème of this club, approximately 850 funds. These hedge fund managers command the majority of all hedge funds' total asset base, and by following their first-class stock picks, Insider Monkey has discovered numerous investment strategies that have historically outperformed Mr. Market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy defeated the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points a year since its inception in March 2017. Also, our monthly newsletter's portfolio of long stock picks returned 185.4% since March 2017 (through August 2021) and beat the S&P 500 Index by more than 79 percentage points. You can download a sample issue of this newsletter on our website.

Billionaire Mario Gabelli&#39;s top 10 Stock Picks
Billionaire Mario Gabelli's top 10 Stock Picks

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, plant based food market is expected to explode 100-fold by 2050, so we are checking out this under-the-radar stock. We go through lists like the 10 best growth stocks to buy to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. Keeping this in mind we're going to go over the recent hedge fund action surrounding Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Do Hedge Funds Think SBGI Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At Q2's end, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 5% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 24 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in SBGI a year ago. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Is SBGI A Good Stock To Buy?
Is SBGI A Good Stock To Buy?

The largest stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) was held by HG Vora Capital Management, which reported holding $157.8 million worth of stock at the end of June. It was followed by Contrarius Investment Management with a $120.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included GAMCO Investors, Arrowstreet Capital, and Empyrean Capital Partners. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position HG Vora Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), around 7.12% of its 13F portfolio. Contrarius Investment Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 5.86 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SBGI.

Now, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. Empyrean Capital Partners, managed by Michael A. Price and Amos Meron, assembled the most valuable position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Empyrean Capital Partners had $25.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Felix Wai's Zeno Research also initiated a $1.9 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new SBGI investors: Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle's Prelude Capital (previously Springbok Capital), Renaissance Technologies, and Greg Eisner's Engineers Gate Manager.

Let's check out hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) but similarly valued. These stocks are Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR), Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM), Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB), Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH), Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU), Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK), and Instil Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIL). This group of stocks' market valuations are similar to SBGI's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position FLR,22,124101,5 VRRM,22,395107,4 INDB,13,47935,2 SBH,22,143723,3 NIU,13,186938,-1 ROCK,17,82296,-3 TIL,14,561110,-7 Average,17.6,220173,0.4 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.6 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $220 million. That figure was $485 million in SBGI's case. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for SBGI is 57.7. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 24% in 2021 through October 22nd and beat the market again by 1.6 percentage points. Unfortunately SBGI wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on SBGI were disappointed as the stock returned -13.7% since the end of June (through 10/22) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks That Can Safeguard Your Portfolio Against a Market Crash

    Wall Street is starting to get nervous about a potential market correction of 10% or more in the coming months, and perhaps for good reason. Second, the U.S. Federal Reserve recently admitted that inflation will continue to be a problem well into 2022. This so-called "Great Resignation" could worsen the emerging inflation problem, as U.S. companies are forced to increase wages and benefits packages to fill out their labor force.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • This 8.4%-Yielding Dividend Stock Just Added a Huge Fuel Source

    The high-yield energy stock is combining with a rival to significantly increase its scale and cash flow.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • Tom Schwartz Reveals His Home Equity Loan Was Denied: "I Just Kinda Wanna Cry"

    On this season of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval have each revealed plans to take out home equity loans to finance their latest venture, a new bar called Schwartz and Sandy's. However, on the show's October 26 episode, Schwartz opened up about hitting an unexpected bump in the road. "I found out that my home equity loan got denied," he told Lisa Vanderpump. "But I still have a small business loan pending." In an interview, Schwartz shared more details about his financial situati

  • QuantumScape Stock Drops After Surprise Profit. How a Company With No Sales Made Money.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs I'm Going to Hold Forever

    The S&P 500 index is one of the best representations of the stock market as a whole. This can reduce your risk, because although the stock market does experience short-term volatility, it's historically always recovered from downturns to earn positive returns over time. Since its inception in 2010, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has earned an average return of more than 15% per year.

  • Nvidia Is Doubling Down on a Massive Opportunity

    The graphics specialist has made a smart move to bolster its position in a potentially lucrative market.

  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will not be Taken Private, But it Might go to US$420

    Some companies manage to keep on the positive momentum, even after growing to an astonishing size. One such example is Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), which just delivered another quarter of solid performance for its investors. In this article, we will look at the latest catalysts and examine the company's value through a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis.

  • 3 Remarkable Fidelity Mutual Funds for Stupendous Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • 4 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

    It's not too far-fetched for these four growth leaders to multiply your money in time for your retirement.

  • Shiba Inu Surges to Record as Robinhood Petition Passes 300,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutThe growing clamor for Robinhood Markets Inc. to add the Shiba Inu coin to its platform is helping boost the cryptocurrency to record highs.The SHIB token, as it’s known, has risen 13% in the past 24 hours, according to data from C

  • 3 Growth Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Any Cryptocurrency

    For well over a century, the stock market has stood head-and-shoulders above all other investment vehicles. In a little over 11 years, we've watched Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gain more than 7,700,000,000%. There's also meme-based coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has racked up gains of greater than 5,000,000% since it debuted less than 15 months ago.

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.

  • Chinese authorities have told Evergrande's billionaire founder to use his own money to pay down the company's $300 billion debt, Bloomberg reports

    Hui Ka Yan's net worth is about $7.6 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Evergrande's debt pile is $300 billion.

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.

  • 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks With 102% to 145% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the Great Recession ended more than 12 years ago, growth stocks have been the place to be. Driven by innovation, tech stocks have handily outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 over the past decade.

  • Northshore taconite mine to 'idle every now and then'

    DULUTH – Northshore Mining operations in Silver Bay and Babbitt could shut down occasionally after owner Cleveland-Cliffs said it will move its high-grade iron ore pellet production to a different mine to avoid royalty payments to Mesabi Trust. "The royalty component at Northshore is absurdly high. ... And that's why we're moving from the Northshore with a very bad royalty structure to ...

  • These 8 money-losing stocks could bring you big gains come January

    Tax-loss selling will disrupt stock markets between now and the end of the year — and shrewd buyers can profit from the chaos. The cause of this turmoil is year-end tax-loss selling. This occurs when an investor sells a stock at loss in order to offset capital gains realized earlier in the year and on which capital gains tax would otherwise be due.