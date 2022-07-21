Sinclair Community College holding a manufacturing and technology hiring event today

Sinclair Community College is partnering with the Dayton Metro Library in hosting, “Exploring Careers in Manufacturing and Technology Hiring Event,” today from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Trotwood Branch Library at the 800 block of East Main Street, according to a news release.

Area employees as well as Sinclair faculty, advisors and staff will be on hand to help adults of all ages explore in-demand rewarding careers and learn how to get on a solid path toward achieving their goals, the community college said.

The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to work on resumes, talk to employees, and potentially have an on-the-spot interview, according to the release. In addition experts will talk to participants what it is like to work in the manufacturing and technology fields.

The event is being held in partnership with Ohio to Work, an initiative funded by JobsOhio in response to Covid-19 to connect employers with the skilled workers they need to help Ohio’s job seekers finding meaningful work, according to Sinclair.

Sinclair is the only community college in Ohio selected to lead the Ohio to Work initiative which will partner with businesses and social service agencies to provide training and support to thousands of job seekers, the release said.