Sinclair Community College to host job fair Wednesday

Sinclair Community College will hold its annual job fair on April 6.

More than 60 regional employers will be at the fair, according to a release.

“This annual event aligns with our mission to find the need and endeavor to meet it by linking our students and job seekers with meaningful career opportunities,” said Matt Massie, manager of Sinclair Community College student and community engagement.

The event will take place from 12- 3 p.m. at the Sinclair Conference Center.

It is open to the students and the public, free parking is available in Lot C.