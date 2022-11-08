Sinclair Community College to host job fair today

Sinclair Community College is set to hold an “in-demand Career Hiring Event today.

Employers will be looking to hire for positions in healthcare (patient care and non-patient care), manufacturing, technology, business operations, food service, and retail according to a release.

“The In-Demand Career Hiring Event is a tremendous opportunity for attendees to learn about in-demand career fields and make connections with employers,” says Dr. Kathleen Cleary, Senior Vice President of Strategic Programs, at Sinclair Community College.

The event will take place from 12- 3 p.m. on the first floor of Building 12 at Sinclair’s Dayton campus.

It is open to the students and the public.



