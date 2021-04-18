Sindi van Zyl: The 'people's doctor' who revealed her own struggles

·6 min read
Dr Sindi Van Zyl during the 2019 Feather Awards
Dr Sindi Van Zyl during the 2019 Feather Awards

South Africans are mourning the woman who became known as "the people's doctor", after she died at the age of 45 from Covid-19-related complications. Vauldi Carelse looks at what made Dr Sindisiwe van Zyl so special.

Everyone it seemed had their own Sindi story and they have been taking to Twitter this week to share them.

This was the medium after all that Dr van Zyl used to reach out to her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The Duchess of Healing - as she called herself on Twitter - would counsel, advise and support many who might not have had access to medical resources in South Africa and beyond.

She was born in Zimbabwe but trained and practised in South Africa as an HIV public health clinician and general practitioner.

A decade ago she made a decision to turn to social media to raise greater awareness about HIV/Aids and mental health issues and also to spread her own brand of kindness

&quot;She made time for everyone, even weirdos like me, sitting 8,000km away in the desert&quot;&quot;, Source: Dave Luis, Source description: Friend of Dr Van Zyl, Image: Sindi van Zyl
"She made time for everyone, even weirdos like me, sitting 8,000km away in the desert"", Source: Dave Luis, Source description: Friend of Dr Van Zyl, Image: Sindi van Zyl

Dave Luis, who is based in Dubai, was helped by Dr Van Zyl and recalls that she had a remarkable ability to connect to people who needed help.

He first encountered her when she was discussing the possible harmful side-effects of the overuse of Grand-Pa headache powders and the nature of addiction.

Mr Luis revealed that he was a recovering addict and started a conversation with Dr Van Zyl. She asked him if he would talk to a patient of hers about addiction.

"She made time for everyone, even weirdos like me, sitting 8,000km away in the desert," he says of someone who ended up becoming a friend.

'Liker of things fabulous'

From learning how to be a DJ, to hosting her weekly talk show Sidebar with Sindi on Johannesburg station Kaya FM, at the centre of Dr Van Zyl's life was her commitment to her patients and her love for her family.

"She relished all her roles - daughter, friend, researcher, sister, aunt, cousin, doctor, speaker, entrepreneur, student, social butterfly, perfumista, deejay and chief liker of things fabulous - but truly, she was in her element as a mother and wife," Kaya FM said in its tribute to her.

Dr Van Zyl's two children, Nandi and Manie, regularly made appearances on her Twitter timeline.

She was open about suffering from postnatal depression but she used that experience to help mothers who reached out to her.

&quot;When you are sick, you are very vulnerable. That&#39;s the reason why I spent hours on my phone helping strangers&quot;&quot;, Source: Dr Sindisiwe van Zyl, Source description: Speaking in 2018, Image: Sindi van Zyl
"When you are sick, you are very vulnerable. That's the reason why I spent hours on my phone helping strangers"", Source: Dr Sindisiwe van Zyl, Source description: Speaking in 2018, Image: Sindi van Zyl

The death of her own mother affected her deeply and she often talked about how she got professional help. Of the thousands of stories shared in the days following her death, so many recounted how she counselled them through their depression.

At an awards ceremony three years ago, Dr Van Zyl explained that her approach to medicine came from an experience that she had aged 19.

She did not explain why she was being treated but said that doctors and nurses had decided "they were not going to save my life".

"I decided then that when I become a medical doctor, I don't want anyone to be in a situation where they are helpless and they don't know what to do.

"When you are sick, you are very vulnerable. That's the reason why I spent hours on my phone helping strangers from all over South Africa and the world because of what I went through."

Her friend, businesswoman Farah Fortune met Dr Van Zyl at a photoshoot in 2018. She says she could never understand where the doctor found the time to interact with so many people.

Women lining up after having received an award
Farah Fortune (far left) received an award from Glamour magazine along with Dr Van Zyl (fourth from left) in 2018

She had a busy life but she did not publicise all the work she did, from donating to causes to helping patients with money for a taxi, according to Ms Fortune.

She explains her friend's drive as being a result of her own mental health struggles.

"She went through a period in her life where she went through depression and it took her a long time to come out of it. And when she came out of it, she wanted to do absolutely everything," she told the BBC.

Her colleague, Dr Cephas Chikanda, said he and others have learned so much from the way she practised medicine.

"She wanted to hear your story and she also shared her stories. She was generous in sharing information," he told a service in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Dr Van Zyl contracted Covid-19 in February and spent several weeks in the intensive care unit. The last two months of her life were spent in a local hospital.

'Love like Sindi did'

Speaking during her memorial service on Thursday, her husband, Marinus van Zyl, recalled that one of the nurses in the ward where she was treated asked: "What makes Sindi so special?"

His answer was her ability to love people, many people. And he challenged everyone to "'love like Sindi did".

Her two young children also paid tribute to their mother. Her son Manie, 10, while wiping tears from his cheeks, described her as a good person. "But all good things need to come to an end", he said with remarkable composure and maturity.

While her daughter, Nandi, 13, remembered how her mother made all her patients feel like family.

In her last few days she was still referring her patients to other doctors so they would get the help they needed.

You may also be interested in:

A memorial page dedicated to Dr Van Zyl has thousands of entries - from friends, to students, to strangers - all touched in some way by her apparently boundless energy.

Zimkita Makwetu said that she was helped when she "was at the brink of ending my life, at a very very dark phase".

"I have had immense support, direct access to her and the faith and belief that I too would overcome depression and look back at the lessons in awe."

While Faith Mamphoka called her a beautiful spirit: "Always kind, always ready to make you smile. Selfless and so open. Thank you for always answering my silly questions with excitement every time. Thank you for treating all of us like you knew us all."

Her father, Muchadeyi Masunda, a Zimbabwean businessman and politician, told a service held for his daughter that she was the "ultimate epitome of what my grandmother used to drum into us: Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu", which means, in Zulu: "I am because you are".

In other words, he said, "whatever it is you seek to achieve, you cannot achieve it on your own".

She lived her life by this principle and when medical bills started to pile up from her long stay in hospital, her family turned to the community that Dr Van Zyl had cultivated over the years.

People donated over $70,000 (£51,000) in just one day to the #GiftSindiLife campaign.

It was a testimony to what she meant to so many people and it is hoped that through a foundation the influence of the Duchess of Healing will live on.

Recommended Stories

  • Black Americans experiencing collective trauma, grief

    Carlil Pittman knows trauma firsthand. First, there was Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was fatally shot in her Louisville, Kentucky, home last March. Then there was George Floyd, whose Memorial Day killing by a Minneapolis officer sparked global protests.

  • Era ends as Raul Castro steps down as Communist Party chief

    Raul Castro said he is stepping down as Cuban Communist Party leader, leaving the island without a Castro guiding affairs for the first time in more than six decades and handing control of the party to a younger generation. "I concluded my task as first secretary ... with the satisfaction of having fulfilled (my duty) and confidence in the future of the fatherland,” he said in a typically terse, to-the-point finale that contrasted with the impassioned verbal pyrotechnics of his brother Fidel, who died in 2016. Castro didn’t say who he would endorse as his successor as first secretary of the Communist Party.

  • Harry Potter 's Tom Felton Honors Onscreen Mom Helen McCrory as More Stars Pay Tribute to Late Actress

    Helen McCrory was remembered by Daniel Radcliffe, Helen Mirren, Cillian Murphy and more famous friends

  • World War II-era plane makes emergency landing in surf off of Florida beach

    A video posted to Twitter Saturday afternoon showed the single-engine vintage plane make a "soft" landing in the shallow surf near Cocoa Beach

  • Royal reunion: Will and Harry leave Prince Philip's funeral together, Meghan watches at home

    Prince Harry and Will met for the first time in over a year at Prince Philip's funeral, after Harry expressed hope of healing a strained relationship.

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Jeffree Star and friend Daniel Lucas involved in ‘severe’ car accident

    YouTube star’s Rolls Royce flipped three times after reportedly hitting black ice

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • Every living PM outside of politics will give evidence to a new anti-corruption inquiry

    Every living Prime Minister who has quit politics will be called to give evidence in public to a major new anti-corruption lobbying inquiry to be announced on Monday. The investigation by MPs on the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs committee (PACAC) will be the biggest and most wide ranging public ‘show trial’ into the lobbying of officials and ministers. On Saturday, William Wragg, the chairman of the committee, likened the new investigation (which will hear all evidence in public and is expected to report by the end of July) to a probe by the fictional police anti-corruption unit ‘AC-12’ on the BBC’s hit TV series Line of Duty. Mr Wragg said: "PACAC may not be the AC12 of Whitehall, nor do we envisage encountering anything quite as exciting as in a television drama. "However, it is at least a sense of duty that motivates our work, just as duty and service motivates the vast majority of those in public life. As ever, we must not let the questionable judgement of a few tarnish all." Several other inquiries have been launched into the scandal which started when it emerged that former Prime Minister David Cameron had texted government ministers in a bid to save Greensill Capital, in which he had a major financial stake, from collapse.

  • ‘It is the right thing to do’: Chelsea Clinton calls on Trump to release a vaccination photo to help win over MAGA anti-vaxxers

    Referencing concerns that Republicans are warier of Covid vaccines, 41-year-old says ‘real difference’ could be made in vaccine effort with image of former president’s jab

  • Biden is running out of time to dodge Trump's traps with Iran

    The window of opportunity to revive the deal is closing, and Biden will need to act quickly and boldly to clear away the political traps set by Trump.

  • Can you still get Covid-19 after having the vaccine?

    Pfizer is 95 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease and Moderna is 94 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease

  • Simon & Schuster won’t distribute book by police officer involved in Breonna Taylor fatal shooting

    Post Hill Press, a small conservative publishing house, is set to release a book by Sgt Jonathan Mattingly about the fatal incident

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • Tributes to 'Harry Potter' actress Helen McCrory are pouring in after news of her death

    J.K. Rowling, Cillian Murphy, Bonnie Wright, and Florence Pugh are some of the people who have reacted to the news of Helen McCrory's death.

  • Two people injured in shooting in Westport, Kansas City police say

    Their injuries are non-life threatening, dispatch confirmed.

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • Jimmy Butler says Heat are playing 'soft' while falling to .500

    After a surprise run to the 2020 NBA Finals, Miami is .500, and star Jimmy Butler says the Heat are 'soft' and Bam Adebayo needs to play 'bully ball.'

  • From Asian hate crime to a minimum wage: 25 things Ted Cruz has voted against this year

    All the votes the Texas senator opposed in 2021 – including not one confirmation of a woman to the position of Cabinet secretary

  • Why the Vaccine Safety Numbers Are Still Fuzzy

    When federal officials paused administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six cases of a rare clotting disorder, one fatal, among the 6.9 million people who had received the vaccine, many critics noted that the chance of a serious ailment was so rare as to be negligible — less frequent than being struck by lightning. But that roughly one-in-a-million rate is far from certain. Doctors may ultimately find the vaccine is not responsible for the ailment. However, if the two are linked, it’s also possible that the chance of an adverse effect will be higher, even if it remains low. “Numbers seem quite solid, like, ‘Oh, it’s 10,’” said Caitlin Rivers, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University, who studies infectious disease. She said epidemiologists deal with similar matters of uncertainty at the beginning of disease outbreaks. “But they’re estimates, and they will need to be refined, and they may need to be refined a lot, especially since they are small numbers.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times — How do we know how common this event is? If there is a connection between the vaccine and this rare syndrome, new cases are likely to emerge now that the word is out. Regulators announced the pause in part to alert doctors to the existence of this syndrome; as people begin looking, they may be more likely to find and report it. With numbers so low, the addition of even a few more cases could increase the rate. (In the last few days, Johnson & Johnson has reported two more possible cases, one in a woman, and one in a man.) If there’s a link between the vaccine and the syndrome, more people who already got shots might still develop the clotting problem, since it appears to show up within a few weeks of vaccination. About half of Americans who received the Johnson & Johnson shot got it this month, according to government estimates. One reason the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine safety committee wants to wait longer before updating any guidance on the shot is to see what happens with this group. Since the pause was first recommended, the government count of Americans who have received the shot has increased to 7.7 million. It may turn out that only some segments of the population are at high risk of this problem, in the same way that some populations are at higher risk of serious issues from certain diseases. Most of the cases so far have been in women between 18 and 50. If we look at six cases in that population, the syndrome looks somewhat more common, though still very rare. If more cases are reported, it’s also possible that this gendered pattern will disappear. Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, a vaccine safety expert at the CDC who presented numbers to the vaccine safety board this week, said all of the current calculations are still “crude.” — How can we tell that the clots wouldn’t have happened anyway? It’s hard to tell right now. Studies of such events typically compare people who are given a medication or vaccine with a control group of people who didn’t. With a rare disorder like this, that comparison couldn’t be easily made using clinical trials. Researchers are conducting a large study of the health records of 12 million patients called the Vaccine Safety Datalink, comparing medical records of people who are vaccinated earlier with those who get their shots later — a system that doesn’t rely on voluntary reporting. Those results will take a while. Researchers also look at what’s called a background rate of serious events: the odds someone could have a health problem even if he or she never got a vaccine. Comparing the rate of events among people who get a vaccine with the rate in the overall population can give a sense of whether a given patient’s outcome may be because of the vaccine, or is more likely to just be a coincidence. Women under 50 — the group that may be at risk of the particular type of blood clot that authorities have seen in the vaccinated patients — are more likely than the general population to have these blood clots just by being alive. — What is a rate we should care about? Many medications given to sick people can have serious side effects for some fraction of those who take them. Doctors and patients routinely weigh such risks against the benefits of medical treatment. Birth control pills with estrogen have been frequently discussed this week because they are a common medication carrying a risk of blood clots. Clots caused by birth control pills are different from the syndrome associated with the COVID vaccines, and some experts caution about comparing them directly. The kind of clots caused by oral contraceptives typically form in patients’ legs, not in their brains, but they can still be serious. The pills more than double a typical woman’s risk of such an event, meaning between 3 and 9 women out of 10,000 taking the pills for a year will develop a clot. (Pregnancy, the condition birth control pills are often prescribed to prevent, causes an even higher risk of blood clots.) “I’ll often say the risk of getting a blood clot with birth control pills is kind of similar to having a really serious reaction to penicillin,” said Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosley, an obstetrician-gynecologist and CEO of Power to Decide, a group devoted to reducing unintended pregnancy. She frequently discusses blood clot risk with her patients, telling them the increase in risk and the overall magnitude of that risk. Most patients, she said, select their form of birth control based on other considerations. For vaccines, however, the threshold for safety is generally higher than for other kinds of medications. As many researchers have noted, COVID-19 puts people at risk of serious blood clots, too — much more so than any plausible estimate of the vaccine effect. But not everyone who fails to get vaccinated is going to get sick. “The disease you get by chance, and the vaccine you get by choice, and that’s what makes it harder,” said Dr. Steven Black, an emeritus professor of pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, who studies vaccine safety. For other vaccines, the risk of serious adverse events is much lower than for birth control pills or penicillin — they generally occur in fewer than 1 in 100,000 who receive a given vaccine. That rate is “clearly much, much less than would be tolerated for a drug,” said Dr. Nicola Klein, director of the Kaiser Permanente vaccine study center, who is involved in the Vaccine Safety Datalink study. Most other vaccines protect against diseases that tend to be rare. By contrast, COVID-19 remains widespread throughout the United States and many parts of the world. Given the seriousness of the illness and its ease of spread, the value of vaccination may be higher now than it is when such trade-offs are usually considered. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company