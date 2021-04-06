Sinema Calls on Senators to ‘Change Their Behavior’ Instead of Eliminating Filibuster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Evans
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema called on colleagues to “change their behavior” and work for compromises instead of attempting to eliminate the Senate filibuster, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

“When you have a place that’s broken and not working, and many would say that’s the Senate today, I don’t think the solution is to erode the rules,” Sinema told the Journal. “I think the solution is for senators to change their behavior and begin to work together, which is what the country wants us to do.”

Sinema’s comments come amid pressure from progressive Democrats to eliminate the filibuster entirely, and allow legislation to pass the Senate with a simple majority in place of the 60-vote threshold needed to overcome a filibuster. Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) has floated changing filibuster rules to make the procedure more difficult to use, without eliminating the filibuster entirely, however Sinema refused to discuss that possibility.

The purpose of the Senate is “to craft bipartisan solutions to solve the challenges we face in our country,” Sinema said.

The Senate is currently divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.

Amid Republican opposition, Democrats used budget reconciliation rules to pass their $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill by a simple majority. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) announced on Monday evening that the Senate parliamentarian approved using budget reconciliation for two additional bills, which could allow Democrats to pass the Biden administration’s infrastructure package.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Dem senators balk at Biden's new spending plan

    West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has become Democrats’ squeakiest wheel in the early days of Biden’s presidency.

  • Faith leaders call for elimination of Senate filibuster

    A coalition of faith leaders and activists on Monday demanded the elimination of the Senate filibuster, wading into a crucial debate in Washington with a 50-50 Senate and President Joe Biden eyeing ambitious legislation on expanding voting rights, stemming gun violence and other proposals that face opposition from Republicans. Led by prominent progressive pastor the Rev. William Barber and other ministers, the group spoke out against the arcane procedural tactic, which enables a single senator to halt action or votes.

  • Republicans Don't Believe in Democracy (Duh!), Study Says

    We really don’t need any scientific research to prove to us that Republicans do not care about democracy. Pretty much every Republican-controlled state has laws on the books that make it extremely difficult to vote and pretty much most of them cried fraud—falsely—when Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

  • US Rep. Alcee Hastings dies at 84; was impeached as judge

    Rep. Alcee Hastings, the fiercely liberal longtime Florida congressman who was dogged throughout his tenure by an impeachment that ended his fast-rising judicial career, died Tuesday. Hastings death was confirmed by his chief of staff, Lale M. Morrison. Hastings, a Democrat from the Fort Lauderdale area, announced two years ago that he had pancreatic cancer.

  • Letters to the Editor: Undermining democracy is bad for business. Just ask Georgia

    Georgia corporations are speaking out against the state's new voting law not out of principle, but out of concern for their bottom line.

  • Roger Goodell responds to Georgia voting legislation in memo to NFL employees

    Goodell affirmed the NFL's commitment to voting rights in a memo sent to league employees.

  • Biden is not lying about Georgia voting law, claims former Clinton deputy assistant

    GOPAC Chairman David Avella and former Clinton White House deputy assistant Matt Bennett join 'America Reports' to discuss the controversial Georgia voting law.

  • Setting the Record Straight on Georgia’s New Voter-Access Law

    What is most incredible about what has happened over the past week in Georgia is the speed with which liberal politicians and their allies went from condemning election disinformation to wholeheartedly spreading it. If we were not so used to the hypocrisy, it might have given us whiplash. Case in point is Georgia senator Raphael Warnock. In a fundraising email sent soon after SB 202 — Georgia’s new voter-access law — was passed, he falsely accused Georgia Republicans of waging “a massive and unabashed assault on voting rights” by “ending no-excuse mail voting” and “restricting early voting on weekends.” I realize that Senator Warnock is a new lawmaker, but he should at least read the bill in question before tossing out completely false claims. SB 202 leaves no-excuse absentee voting in place and expands early voting in Georgia by mandating an additional day of weekend voting in all Georgia counties. It also continues Sunday voting in counties that want it. Not to be outdone, President Biden alleged that SB 202’s new photo-ID-number requirement for absentee ballots “will effectively deny the right to vote to countless voters.” He should tell that to the majority of Georgia voters, Georgia Democrats, and black voters in Georgia who supported the commonsense effort. Studies show that voter-ID laws don’t decrease turnout. Georgia’s voter-turnout numbers and percentages have hit records repeatedly since we introduced photo ID for in-person voting. In his statement, Biden also alleged that the new law “ends voting hours early.” Even the left-leaning Washington Post agreed that wasn’t true, giving the claim four Pinocchios and saying “there’s no evidence that is the case.” The reality is that Georgia remains a national leader in access to the polls. Georgia has the most successful automatic voter-registration program in the country. Automatically registering eligible voters through the Georgia Department of Driver Services, which confirms citizenship prior to registration, makes it easier for eligible voters to vote, and ensures that election officials have accurate, up-to-date information. Notably, President Biden’s home state of Delaware does not offer this to voters. Stacey Abrams is pushing for just 15 days of early voting, below the 16 days Georgia has offered its voters for years. SB 202 has built on that, requiring 17 days of early voting at minimum, including two Saturdays. By contrast, Abrams recently praised New Jersey for having nine days of early voting. If more access is better, how is nine days praiseworthy but 17 suppressive? Ditto for President Biden. His home state of Delaware doesn’t offer any early voting. And though Georgia voters can request an absentee ballot without explanation, President Biden’s home state of Delaware still requires an excuse. President Biden, Senator Warnock, and the other critics of Georgia’s new law care more about whipping up outrage among their base than talking about actual policy. If they looked at the facts, they’d discover that SB 202 makes some commonsense adjustments following an election stressed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation moves Georgia from the subjective signature-match identity-verification process for absentee-ballot voting to objective ID numbers from photo IDs, free voter IDs, or other documents. I introduced this concept last year with the absentee-ballot-request portal, and it won bipartisan praise. With such close elections, moving to an objective standard takes pressure off of our local election officials. It is also convenient for voters. Over 97 percent of Georgia’s voters have a driver’s-license number associated with their voter-registration record. To ensure voters actually get their absentee ballots in time to cast them, SB 202 puts reasonable deadlines in place for receiving absentee-ballot applications and sending out absentee ballots, and moves Georgia closer in line with other state timelines. The massive increase in absentee ballots last year stressed Georgia’s election system. Over 500,000 people requested an absentee ballot but showed up in person anyway. This slowed down in-person voting and increased the possibility of double voting. SB 202 takes steps to cut down voting lines. If voters have to wait more than an hour on Election Day, the relevant county has to add voting equipment or split the precinct if there are too many voters assigned to that precinct. The bill directs voters to cast ballots in their assigned precincts, eliminating the extra steps for processing out-of-precinct voters that lead to long lines. The bill also takes steps to minimize the voter confusion that undermines integrity in elections. SB 202 requires third-party groups to clearly identify who they are on absentee-ballot applications they send to voters. My office received countless calls from individuals who thought they were sent several absentee ballots because third-party organizations kept sending request forms. SB 202 codifies the early processing of absentee ballots to allow for quicker posting of results and more transparency. It also requires counties to publish the total number of absentee ballots they received during the election soon after the polls close to avoid the perception that ballots came in after the deadline. SB 202 clarifies that giving away food or drink within 150 feet of a polling place is considered campaigning and is not allowed. The polling place should be a place where voters are free from pressure and influence and can cast their vote in peace and confidence. Perhaps unsurprisingly, there is little controversy about the same rules in New York, on which the Georgia’s legislature modeled their own provision. Never mind that if outraged groups were truly interested in just making sure waiting voters got water, they would be more than satisfied with giving the water to the poll manager to distribute, as allowed by SB 202. These groups can also just stand 25 feet away from voting lines and 150 feet from the precinct and let voters comes to them. The bill also includes more practical measures that will help smooth election administration. Counties can now hire poll workers from neighboring counties if needed and if the neighboring county has enough of their own staff. It also requires political parties to train their poll watchers on relevant laws and regulations. If these things sound like commonsense solutions, that’s because they are. SB 202 will increase confidence in our election system, ease the burden on local election officials, and expand access to the polls. If the bill seems different from the way it has been described in the media, that’s because the critics are misrepresenting it to spin up outrage and fundraise off of their base. After the 2020 election, we should all be able to agree that spreading disinformation about elections is wrong. Instead, the liberal outrage machine is running at full steam on SB 202, putting fundraising over facts. But I know better than most that truth matters in elections. I’ll keep telling the truth about our election systems, even though I know President Biden, Senator Warnock, and Stacey Abrams care more about money and partisan outrage.

  • Trump spotted with what looks like a Coke after calling for boycott

    Former presidential adviser Stephen Miller just offered a new glimpse at former President Donald Trump's post-presidency office — and Twitter detectives have naturally gotten to work analyzing every inch of it. Miller on Monday tweeted out a photo of himself with Trump in the former president's office at his Mar-a-Lago resort, which The New York Times' Shane Goldmacher took note of as the "first picture that I've seen of the new office set up." One bit that immediately jumped out? Just behind Miller was what seemed to be a small statue of Trump. He has a small statue of himself in his office. pic.twitter.com/k87ePpt6nA — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) April 6, 2021 But there was also the fact that tucked away behind a phone was what appeared to be a soda bottle that looked suspiciously like a Diet Coke — despite the fact that Trump just called on his supporters to boycott Coca-Cola after the company expressed opposition to Georgia's new voting law. He’s hiding his Diet Coke bottle behind the phone a day after telling everyone to boycott Coca-Cola! https://t.co/K2is5hpl7o pic.twitter.com/idDtVtkBeM — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) April 5, 2021 To be fair, though, after Trump literally had a "Diet Coke button" in the Oval Office, boycott or no boycott, trying to kick the habit might be easier said than done. More stories from theweek.comJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationTrump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegationsMatt Gaetz's own aides would reportedly share embarrassing videos of him in GOP circles

  • Supreme Court sides with Google in years long fight with tech giant Oracle

    The Supreme Court case between Google and Oracle has been watched in tech circles for signs of how far engineers can go in borrowing computer code.

  • Senate parliamentarian says Democrats could use budget reconciliation again this year

    Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough issued an opinion Monday that could allow Democrats to use the budget reconciliation process again in fiscal year 2021, a spokesman for Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) saidWhy it matters: The opinion increases the number of pathways for advancing President Biden’s agenda without having to end the filibuster.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Schumer's top policy aides argued that revising this year's budget could "trigger an additional set of reconciliation instructions," which would allow for further 50-50 votes that are decided by Vice President Harris.The "conventional wisdom is that Democrats have just one more shot at reconciliation this year, and this route would give them at least one more," Axios' Mike Allen writes. The big picture: The parliamentarian's decision means Senate Democrats could potentially pass legislation like the American Jobs Plan with a simple majority rather than 60 votes, which would require 10 Republican votes. What they're saying: "The Parliamentarian has advised that a revised budget resolution may contain budget reconciliation instructions. This confirms the Leader’s interpretation of the Budget Act and allows Democrats additional tools to improve the lives of Americans if Republican obstruction continues," a spokesperson for Sen. Schumer said. "While no decisions have been made on a legislative path forward using Section 304 and some parameters still need to be worked out, the Parliamentarian’s opinion is an important step forward that this key pathway is available to Democrats if needed.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Denver mayor: MLB All-Star game would put city’s 'progressive voting system' front and center

    The city of Denver is aggressively pitching Major League Baseball to host this summer’s All-Star game, after the league pulled the game from Atlanta, to protest Georgia’s new voting rights bill.

  • Ron DeSantis Couldn’t Be More Dangerously Wrong About Vaccine Passports

    Joe Raedle/GettyTo put the pandemic behind us, America desperately needs at least 75 percent of adults to get vaccinated. But since millions of Americans say they don’t want to get the jab, we need to incentivize them to do so. “Vaccine passports”—which are just easily-accessible ways of verifying vaccination without viewing an individual’s personal health information—are an indispensable tool to do this.Sadly, and predictably, the issue has been exploited for political gain by Republicans pandering to their far-right, truth-denying, science-denying religious and nationalist base—most notably Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has (probably unconstitutionally) banned even private businesses from using vaccine passports in the state.I’ve been writing about the ethics of health regulations for 25 years, and it’s quite clear that conservatives’ purported objections to vaccine passports are specious at best. While there are legitimate issues of privacy and security, these are being addressed. And contrary to conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene’s blindingly stupid protestation of “fascism, or communism, whatever you want to call it,” portable vaccine credentials are an ethical, American way to beat the virus. Instead of government mandates, vaccine passports incentivize people to make the right choices and harness the energy of the free market to solve a collective problem that we cannot address individually.Speaking of which, I got mine yesterday from the state of New York: a simple QR code called an “Excelsior Pass.”Fox News Pundit Derails Segment to Go Off on ‘Conspiracy Theorist’ Tucker CarlsonHaving received both my shots, I may be personally immune to serious disease. But my daughter isn’t. And some people, due to their personal risk of side-effects from vaccines, may never be. And none of us will be if the virus mutates in a dangerous way. So, as is fairly well known by now, we collectively have to reach “herd immunity,” which is where so much of the population is immune that the virus has nowhere to go.This is why DeSantis is completely wrong that getting a vaccination is a “personal decision.” A personal decision, in the sense he is using the term, is one that affects only one person. But this is a decision that affects everyone, because until we hit herd immunity, we’re still stuck in the pandemic.By way of parallel, wearing a seat-belt may be a personal decision—though, of course, it is nonetheless required by law. But signaling before I make a left turn is not, because it affects everyone around me. Getting a vaccine is, in addition to its personal benefits, part of a collective effort to beat this virus.Even more importantly, the longer it takes to get to herd immunity, the more likely the virus will mutate. It is entirely possible that a new mutation will be resistant to the vaccines, though thank God, existing variants are not. If that happens, we are back to square one: back to lockdown, back to not seeing our friends and relatives, back to economic devastation and death.Vaccination affects everyone. If we have large numbers of unvaccinated people walking around, the virus could mutate and we would all suffer. Refusing a vaccine isn’t “live and let live.” It’s “live and let die.”And we are in real danger of that happening. According to a Pew Research study, 45 percent of white evangelicals say they won’t get the vaccine due to a toxic mix of bad faith, bad politics, bad (pseudo-)science, and bad media. That’s 18 million people. Just that number, plus children who generally don’t become sick but who can get the virus, is enough to threaten herd immunity and give the vaccine months to mutate. It’s a ticking time bomb.So, what do we do?Well, the simplest option would be to require every American to get a vaccine whether they want one or not. But thankfully, that is not the society we live in. Though vaccination does affect everyone, it is still happening to your body, and you have the right to decide what happens to it—though it is curious that conservatives don’t respect that right when it comes to women not wanting to carry babies to term. Our constitutional and ethical values make this option unacceptable.What we need, then, are ways to incentivize people to make the right decision. We do this all the time already. The government gives tax breaks for charitable donations, home ownership, growing sugar, selling GameStop stock, you name it. Insurance companies pay people to stay healthy. And, of course, every business in America offers incentives of some kind, from my coffee shop’s caffeine-addiction card to Delta SkyMiles.Vaccine passports are just another incentive. We have a public interest in getting everyone vaccinated, and so to promote that public good, vaccine passports set up valuable incentives: they’re your ticket to football games, malls, and Toby Keith concerts. They enable you to get on airplanes and (hopefully) trains. They’re literally your “ticket to ride.” They’re the key to normal.There are other benefits as well. If I’m in an all-vaccinated space, I can feel safe knowing that I’m not endangering anyone else. (Data from Israel suggests that vaccinated people cannot infect unvaccinated ones, but we don’t yet know for sure.) And I know that I’m very, very, very unlikely to pick up the virus and, while not getting sick myself, potentially transmit it to my unvaccinated daughter.All of this has already been put to the test in Israel, which is leading the world in per-capita vaccinations, and which has already rolled out a successful “green pass” program, and reopened large swaths of the economy.Israel's green passes have created a system of positive reinforcement and community norms that promotes vaccination. All your friends are doing it, so you do, too; it’s part of how the human mind works.That’s especially true in the vaccination context, in which many people are not faux-libertarian, anti-vax crusaders but simply vax-reluctant. When they see that their friends and communities have all gotten the jab, that reluctance lessens.Vaccine passports aren’t the harbingers of a dystopian super-state, or the “great reset” conspiracy mongers talk about. They’re a very American compromise between individual freedom and collective responsibility for defeating a global pandemic. And since they’re incentives rather than mandates, they’re conservative as well.What’s un-American is DeSantis prohibiting businesses from requiring them. Weren’t Republicans supposed to be the party of free enterprise? Why won’t DeSantis allow businesses to make this decision for themselves, based on what they think their customers want?Now, there are several legitimate concerns regarding vaccine passports, mostly around privacy and security. We live in a surveillance state, with private companies sharing our personal data without our knowledge and bad actors eager to make use of it. It’s important to make sure that state-run and private vaccine passports take my privacy more seriously than Facebook does.Fortunately, these concerns have been taken seriously and are being addressed. In addition to HIPAA’s restrictions on protected health information, a Biden administration task force, including industry leaders, is developing a set of standards for state-run and private vaccine credential programs. (The administration is not developing its own passport, citing concerns about the federal government amassing the information.)It would also be appropriate for vaccine passports to be issued to those who are physically unable to obtain a vaccine due to health conditions. While this does present some risk, the number of people with such conditions is small enough to make it insignificant.Of course, maybe none of this reasoning matters. Maybe DeSantis, Greene, and others like them are simply throwing red meat to their angry and drooling base, and even they don’t know what they believe.But we owe it to ourselves to do better. Incentivizing people to get vaccinated is the American way, it’s the right thing to do, and it’s an essential part of ending this misery before the next winter comes.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden faces tough choice over a battery plant in Georgia

    The president must choose between swing-state jobs and American intellectual property rules.

  • Arizona sues Biden admin for ‘decriminalizing’ illegal immigration

    Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says stopping deportations is a violation of federal law and calls on Vice President Kamala Harris to visit the border.

  • Senate official gives Democrats tool to bypass filibuster on certain bills. Here's what it means.

    Budget reconciliation would allow Democrats to skip major procedural roadblocks on items related to the budget, like Biden's infrastructure bill.

  • US deaths declining dramatically as vaccinations accelerate; disinfectants no longer needed: Live COVID updates

    President Joe Biden previously announced that 90% of adults would be eligible by April 19. Earlier, he had called for access by May 1. COVID-19 news.

  • Piers Morgan suggested to Tucker Carlson that Meghan Markle may be 'completely delusional' while saying he really doesn't know or care

    Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."

  • San Francisco school board to vote on school renaming, again

    The San Francisco school board is poised to reverse a much-criticized decision to purge 44 schools of names it said were linked to racism, sexism or other injustices, a turnaround aimed at avoiding costly litigation and toning down outrage at what critics denounced as ill-timed activism. Just over two months ago, the city's elected Board of Education voted to strip schools of the names of historic figures including Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Robert Louis Stevenson. A school named for longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein is on the list as well.

  • A 4.5-degree driver? Bryson DeChambeau unleashes new weapon at the Masters

    PGA Tour's longest driver is focused on improved wedge play to set up birdies after so many long tee shots at firm Augusta National.