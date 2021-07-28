Sinema Comes Out against $3.5 Trillion Partisan Spending Plan

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.) said she does not support the $3.5 trillion partisan spending plan proposed by Democrats, in remarks to the Arizona Republic on Wednesday.

Democrats are attempting to pass a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan alongside the $3.5 trillion proposal. Sinema said that while she supports the goals of the $3.5 trillion proposal, such as job growth for Americans, she does not back the price tag.

“I have also made clear that while I will support beginning this process, I do not support a bill that costs $3.5 trillion,” Sinema told the Republic in a statement. Sinema did not suggest a cost she would be willing to support.

“In the coming months, I will work in good faith to develop this legislation with my colleagues and the administration to strengthen Arizona’s economy and help Arizona’s everyday families get ahead,” Sinema added.

Democrats had hoped to approve that plan via budget reconciliation rules, which allow certain pieces of legislation to pass the Senate with a simple majority vote instead of a filibuster-proof 60-vote majority. With the Senate tied 50-50 between both parties and Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote, Democrats need the support of all senators in order to pass bills via budget reconciliation.

Details of the plan are not yet finished, although Democrats have pushed for the plan to include spending on child care services, health care, and programs to combat climate change.

President Biden initially threatened to veto the $1.2 trillion bipartisan plan unless the $3.5 trillion proposal also passed, although he backtracked following backlash from Republicans. However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) has repeatedly said that the House will not consider the bipartisan plan unless the partisan proposal is also passed.

