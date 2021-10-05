Sinema confrontations escalate as she is accosted on plane and at DC airport

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona was confronted by protesters on a flight and in the airport about her refusal to support the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending bill on Monday, one day after activists barged into a bathroom and filmed her.

Just trying to get an explanation from @SenatorSinema on what she’d cut from #BuildBackBetter, but it’s almost like she has no idea 🤷‍♀️ #HoldTheLine pic.twitter.com/dPIcSK4mo2 — People’s Watch (@Peoples_Watch_) October 4, 2021

The activists asked why she would not support the Biden administration’s “Build Back Better” agenda and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration reform.

'HAPPENS TO EVERYBODY:' BIDEN SAYS SINEMA AMBUSH NOT 'APPROPRIATE' BUT 'PART OF THE PROCESS'

At Ronald Reagan Airport in Washington, D.C., Green New Deal Network chief of staff Kunoor Ojha and several others shouted questions at the Arizona senator while she was trying to have a phone conversation.

"Hi, Sen. Sinema? I want to ask if you can explain to the American people what you're planning on cutting from Joe Biden's ‘Build Back Better’ plan?" Ojha asked. "Do you want to cut climate priorities? Is it elder care that you want to cut, or is it child care?"

While on the flight, a young woman named Karina came up to Sinema’s seat to confront her about supporting DACA.

A DACA recipient named Karina tried to ask Kyrsten Sinema if she'd support a pathway to citizenship for immigrants and Sinema refused to answer.



If Karina was a corporation and held a giant fundraiser for Sinema, maybe she'd get an answer. pic.twitter.com/DPbPuUe8yl — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 4, 2021



“This is my life and the life of millions,” she said. “Can we get a commitment from you to get a pathway to citizenship?”

Synema did not engage in either of the encounters. She and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia have drawn ire from the progressive Democrats for holding centrist fiscal positions and refusing to support the bill unless the cost comes down considerably.

In a statement Monday, Sinema hit out at the people who confronted her in the bathroom.

“After deceptively entering a locked, secure building, these individuals filmed and publicly posted videos of my students without their permission — including footage taken of both my students and I using a restroom,” she said.

