Sinema Deals Death Blow to Biden’s Final Push to Suspend Filibuster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caroline Downey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema declared Thursday that she will not vote to suspend the filibuster in order to pass two voting bills championed by her party, all but guaranteeing that President Biden’s top legislative priority will fail.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Sinema reiterated her well-established commitment to preserving filibuster and rejected the argument — made by her party leaders and Biden himself — that the rule represents an unacceptable obstacle to passing the Freedom to Vote Act and For the People Act.

“There’s no need for me to restate my longstanding support for the 60-vote threshold to pass legislation. There’s no need for me to restate its role in protecting our country from wild reversals of federal policy,” she said before the chamber Thursday. “This week’s harried discussions about senate rules are but a poor substitute for what I believe could have and should have been a thoughtful public debate at any time over the past year.”

“But what is the legislative filibuster, other than a tool that requires new federal policy to be broadly supported by Senators, representing the broader cross-section of Americans?,” the senator asked. “Demands to eliminate this threshold from whichever party holds the fleeting majority amount to a group of people separated on two sides of a canyon, shouting that solution to their colleagues.”

She said that she is dedicated to making her public service in Congress reflect the diversity of her constituency in Arizona and the nation at large, urging her colleagues on both sides of the aisle to stop viewing them as ideological monoliths.

The House of Representatives passed legislation Thursday that merged both bills, but it will not advance in the evenly-divided 50-50 Senate given Sinema’s opposition.

Moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who has also repeatedly refused to endorse any effort to weaken the filibuster, applauded Sinema for standing firm Thursday. “Very good. Excellent speech,” he said.

President Biden delivered a speech in Georgia Tuesday lobbying Republicans to join Democrats in advancing their voting legislation or risk falling on the wrong side of history that suppressed and disenfranchised the minority voice.

“At consequential moments in history, they present a choice,” said Biden in his speech. “Do you want to be the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?”

More from National Review

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden: ‘No option’ but to drop filibuster if voting rights legislation gets blocked in Senate

    Delivering remarks at Atlanta University Center Consortium on Tuesday, President Biden said he supported getting rid of the filibuster in the Senate in order to pass voting rights legislation.

  • Biden calls for change to Senate filibuster to pass voting rights bills, but not all Democrats on board

    President Biden called for a change to the filibuster after months of activists pushing him to do so. However, some members of his party are hesitant to alter the rules.

  • RNC moves to require presidential candidates to skip traditional commission debates

    The Republican National Committee (RNC) alerted the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) on Thursday that it plans to require GOP presidential nominees not to attend debates run by the commission going forward. "The RNC will initiate the process of amending the Rules of the Republican Party at our upcoming Winter Meeting to prohibit future Republican nominees from participating in CPD-sponsored debates," wrote Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in...

  • Americans question why parents labeled domestic terrorists, but not Antifa, after Biden admin solicited letter

    People speak to Fox News about protesting parents being compared to domestic terrorists.

  • Harris says Biden took 'courageous step' in voting rights speech

    Despite an unclear path for voting legislation on Capitol Hill, Harris said in an interview with NBC News that the Biden administration "will not give up."

  • Cindy Crawford smoulders in new photoshoot: 'Looking as radiant as ever'

    "Never ages. Always timeless. Forever an icon."

  • Queen Elizabeth strips Prince Andrew of military titles and royal patronages

    The Duke of York is accused of sexual offenses, and is facing a civil trial in the U.S.

  • UPDATE 2-Navient reaches $1.85 bln settlement with states on predatory student loan practices

    Navient Corp, one of the largest U.S. student loan companies, has reached a $1.85 billion settlement with most U.S. states to resolve accusations it made predatory student loans and steered struggling borrowers into costly repayment plans. The accord with 38 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. requires Navient to cancel $1.7 billion of student debt, and resolves probes and lawsuits into practices dating back to 2009, when the company was known as Sallie Mae. In agreeing to settle, Navient denied breaking any laws or causing harm to borrowers, saying the matter was "based on unfounded claims."

  • 'We're all frustrated': Biden addresses COVID-exhausted nation

    A weary-sounding President Biden used his Thursday remarks on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic to charge unvaccinated Americans with needlessly prolonging a public health crisis now entering its third year.

  • Green Bay tells Assembly Republicans they can't have the private information about voters they're seeking

    The city also questioned whether Michael Gableman can continue his review of the 2020 election if Assembly Republicans have not renewed his contract.

  • Kyrsten Sinema Dooms Democrats' Voting Rights Push

    The Arizona senator's speech opposing filibuster changes on Thursday cast a cloud over Democrats' final voting rights push.

  • Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker promoted a 'mist' that he claimed would 'kill any covid on your body'

    As the coronavirus was sweeping across the United States last summer and the country was still without a vaccine, Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker promoted a "mist" that he claimed would "kill any covid on your body." Walker, who is vying to unseat freshman Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump, did not name the supposed product, which he claimed during an August 2020 podcast appearance was "EPA-, FDA-approved." The Daily Beast reported Wedne

  • U.S. Senator Sinema sinks Democrats' hopes for passing voting rights reform

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema rejected President Joe Biden's plea to jettison the Senate's filibuster https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-senate-democrats-mull-ending-filibuster-pass-voting-rights-reform-2022-01-11 rule to allow Democrats to pass a voting-rights bill, calling the measure a critical tool to tamp down the nation's deepening political divisions. Sinema took to the Senate floor to reiterate her opposition shortly before Biden was to meet with fellow Democrats in the Senate to urge them to unite around the idea and pass a law he said was critical to offsetting a wave of new restrictions on ballot access passed in Republican-led states.

  • Debunking the idea viruses always evolve to become less virulent

    As evidence mounts that the omicron variant is less deadly than prior COVID-19 strains, one oft-cited explanation is that viruses always evolve to become less virulent over time. The idea that infections tend to become less lethal over time was first proposed by notable bacteriologist Dr. Theobald Smith in the late 1800s. Simple and elegant, Smith's theory was that to ensure their own survival, pathogens evolve to stop killing their human hosts.

  • Kevin McCarthy Is Now Pushing Conspiracy Theories About His Jan. 6 Committee Request

    The House minority leader is desperate to stay in the good graces of Trump and the MAGA faithful with a potential speakership on the line

  • Nigerians give muted welcome to end of Twitter ban

    Nigerians on Thursday reacted with mingled relief and indifference to the government's decision to lift a ban on Twitter, saying many in Africa's biggest economy had stayed connected via virtual private networks (VPN). For model Kingsley Osine, the government's decision to end the restriction gave Nigerians their voices back. "It didn't really stop most of us from tweeting, but we were tweeting with fear you know, but now we can tweet freely, we can air our voices freely," said Osine.

  • Biden's $2 trillion spending bill just 'on pause': Cabinet official

    The months-long Biden administration push to pass a $2 trillion spending bill still has a chance of succeeding, said US Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh in a new interview with Yahoo Finance on Wednesday.

  • Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action

    Senate Democrats are trying to force a public showdown over their sweeping elections legislation, aiming to launch debate on a key party priority even though there’s no assurance the bill will come to a vote. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer outlined the plan in a memo obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, on the eve of President Joe Biden's visit to meet privately with Senate Democrats about the path forward. It still leaves the Democrats in need of a way to force a vote on the legislation, now blocked by a Republican filibuster.

  • Sen. Mitch McConnell Has Convenient Short-Term Memory About the Filibuster

    On Tuesday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris went to Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, to urge Congress to amend the filibuster and pass voting rights protections. There was one part of the speech which caught the ears and ire of some of his Congressional contemporaries:

  • ‘Political Prisoner’ Paul Manafort Was a Sh*tty Cellmate

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/HandoutIt was déjà vu watching my old cellmate Paul Manafort give his first TV interview, breaking months of silence following his Covid-blessed release from prison and then his pardon from outgoing President Trump. Manafort’s old friend and text buddy Sean Hannity (“we’re all on the same team”) had him on Monday night to throw a pity party and promote Trump’s former campaign manager’s upcoming book, Political Prisoner: Persecuted, Prosecu