Sinema, Kelly ask Biden for feds to pay for deployment of Arizona National Guard at border

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, Arizona Republic
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
U.S. Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema
U.S. Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema

PHOENIX — A day after Gov. Doug Ducey announced he was sending 250 National Guard troops to the border, Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly wrote to President Joe Biden asking the federal government to reimburse the state for the action.

The Arizona Democrats, who supported the Republican governor’s decision to dispatch more guards, also asked Biden to increase the number of Homeland Security personnel to help process migrants and secure the border.

Ducey issued a declaration of emergency, and his office said the state would provide up to $25 million in initial funding for the additional guards.

“There is a crisis at the southern border,” the senators’ letter said. “From recent conversations with local community leaders, law enforcement, and local Department of Homeland Security officials, it’s clear that their resources, staffing and capabilities are strained … This need for a secure and orderly process at the U.S. southern border should not fall on the state of Arizona or Arizona border communities.”

Over the past month, Sinema, Kelly, Ducey and local elected and community leaders throughout the state have called on the Department of Homeland Security for additional resources to help local communities and non-profit groups feeling the brunt of an increase in migrants being apprehended by the Border Patrol.

Ducey, who is presiding over the GOP’s efforts to elect Republican governors across the nation in 2022, has directly blamed Biden for the migrant surge. He has cited the president’s reversal of immigration policies previously implemented by former President Donald Trump.

Experts say the increase is the result of a mix of factors, including a bottleneck of asylum seekers mostly from Central America. The migrants have grown increasingly frustrated after being stuck in Mexico for more than a year waiting for hearings in U.S. immigration courts under policies implemented by Trump.

In their letter, Sinema and Kelly noted there are an estimated 500 National Guard troops already deployed to the Yuma and Tucson sectors.

“As such, we request you reimburse the state of Arizona for the deployment the Governor announced yesterday to support border security and continue to increase DHS personnel who can further assist with the processing of migrants, securing the border, and executing important security missions,” their letter said.

Both are centrist Democrats who won races in a politically divided Arizona in part by acknowledging long-standing challenges at the border and tacking to the right instead of the left to appeal to moderate voters on both sides of the aisle.

The governor’s office has said the deployment of the 250 troops will travel to border communities and will be available to help other law enforcement agencies, help with medical operations in detention facilities, install and maintain border cameras, monitor and collect date from public safety cameras and analyze satellite imagery for trends in smuggling corridors.

Republic reporter Daniel Gonzalez contributed to this report.

Have news to share about Arizona politics? Reach the reporter on Twitter and Facebook. Contact her at yvonne.wingett@arizonarepublic.com and 602-444-4712.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Sinema, Kelly want feds to pay for National Guard at Arizona border

Recommended Stories

  • Politico Tells Staff to Avoid Referring to Border Situation as a ‘Crisis’

    Politico management directed staff to avoid referring to the influx of illegal immigrants at the U.S. southern border as a “crisis,” in an internal letter obtained by the Washington Examiner. “Avoid referring to the present situation as a crisis, although we may quote others using that language while providing context,” deputy production director Maya Parthasarathy wrote to staff in the letter. “While the sharp increase in the arrival of unaccompanied minors is a problem for border officials, a political challenge for the Biden administration and a dire situation for many migrants who make the journey, it does not fit the dictionary definition of a crisis.” The memo also cautions staff to “Avoid emotive words like onslaught, tidal wave, flood, inundation, surge, invasion, army, march, sneak, and stealth,” which “could portray migrants as a negative, harmful influence.” A Politico newsletter from March stated that the Biden administration “has taken the Orwellian position that the largest surge in migration in two decades is not to be described as a ‘crisis.'” U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that border agents detained 172,331 migrants in March, more than double the number of migrants detained in January. The number includes 18,890 unaccompanied minors, a record monthly total that has overwhelmed the Department of Health and Human Services, which is charged with caring for migrant children and teenagers. The Biden administration has attempted to avoid use of the word “crisis” when describing the surge in migrants at the border. After President Biden described the situation as a crisis over the weekend, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that “the president does not feel that children coming to our border seeking refuge…is a crisis,” though Psaki herself had used the term “border crisis” in an earlier unguarded moment.

  • Biden Pledges U.S. Will Cut Climate-Changing Pollution At Least In Half By 2030

    The new target for limiting planet-warming pollution nearly doubles Obama's goal, highlighting how much time to act was lost during the Trump years.

  • Harris, foundation heads, meet on Northern Triangle

    Vice President Kamala Harris met Thursday with foundation heads for a strategy session on immigration from the Northern Triangle countries in Central America. (April 22)

  • Money alone can't fix Central America – or stop migration to US

    Children play in Las Flores village, Comitancillo, Guatemala, home of a 22-year-old migrant murdered in January 2021 on his journey through Mexico. Johan Ordonez/AFP via Getty ImagesTo stem migration from Central America, the Biden administration has a US$4 billion plan to “build security and prosperity” in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador – home to more than 85% of all Central American migrants who arrived in the U.S. over the last three years. The U.S. seeks to address the “factors pushing people to leave their countries” – namely, violence, crime, chronic unemployment and lack of basic services – in a region of gross public corruption. The Biden plan, which will be partially funded with money diverted from immigration detention and the border wall, is based on a sound analysis of Central America’s dismal socioeconomic conditions. As a former president of Costa Rica, I can attest to the dire situation facing people in neighboring nations. As a historian of Central America, I also know money alone cannot build a viable democracy. Failed efforts Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador comprise Central America’s “Northern Triangle” – a poor region with among the world’s highest murder rates. These countries need education, housing and health systems that work. They need reliable economic structures that can attract foreign investment. And they need inclusive social systems and other crime-prevention strategies that allow people to live without fear. No such transformation can happen without strong public institutions and politicians committed to the rule of law. Guatemalans call for the resignation of President Alejandro Giammatei, whom they call corrupt, Nov. 21, 2020, Guatemala City. Fabricio Alonzo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Biden’s aid to Central America comes with strict conditions, requiring the leaders of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to “undertake significant, concrete and verifiable reforms,” including with their own money. But the U.S. has unsuccessfully tried to make change in Central America for decades. Every American president since the 1960s has launched initiatives there. During the Cold War, the U.S. aimed to counter the spread of communism in the region, sometimes militarily. More recently U.S. aid has focused principally on strengthening democracy, by investing in everything from the judiciary reform and women’s education to agriculture and small businesses. The Obama administration also spent millions on initiatives to fight illegal drugs and weaken the street gangs, called “maras,” whose brutal control over urban neighborhoods is one reason migrants say they flee. Such multibillion-dollar efforts have done little to improve the region’s dysfunctions. If anything, Central America’s problems have gotten worse. COVID-19 is raging across the region. Two Category 5 hurricanes hit Honduras within two weeks in late 2020, leaving more than 250,000 homeless. Some experts have been calling for a “mini-Marshall Plan” to stabilize Central America, like the U.S. program that rebuilt Europe after World War II. Hurricanes Eta and Iota flooded Honduras in late 2020. Orlando Sierra/AFP via Getty Images The Costa Rica counterpoint To imagine a way out of Central America’s problems, the history of Costa Rica – a democratic and stable Central American country – is illustrative. Costa Rica’s path to success started soon after independence from Spain in 1821. It developed a coffee economy that tied it early to the developing global capitalist economy. While other Central American countries fought prolonged civil wars, Costa Rica adopted a liberal constitution and invested in public education. Costa Rican democracy strengthened in the 1940s with a constitutional amendment that established a minimum wage and protected women and children from labor abuses. It also established a national social security system, which today provides health care and pensions to all Costa Ricans. These reforms triggered civil war. But the war’s end brought about positive transformations. In 1948, Costa Rica abolished its military. No spending in defense allows Costa Rica to invest in human development. The country also created a credible electoral system to ensure the legitimacy of elected governments. Over the next seven decades, consecutive Costa Rican governments expanded this welfare state, developing a large urban and rural middle class. Already a trusted U.S. ally when the Cold War began, Costa Rica was able to maintain progressive policies of the sort that, in other countries, the American government viewed as suspiciously “socialist.” Today, Costa Rica invests nearly 30% of its annual budget in public education, from kindergarten to college. Health care represents around 14.8% of the budget. The U.S. is not a draw for Costa Ricans. Instead, my country has itself received hundreds of thousands of Central American migrants. Predatory elites and authoritarian politics The migrants are fleeing political systems that are broadly repressive and prone to militarism, autocracy and corruption. In large part, that’s because many Central American countries are dominated by small yet powerful economic and political elites, many dating back generations. A decade of militarized policing in El Salvador has not meaningfully improved safety. Aphotografia/Getty Images These elites benefit from the status quo. In the Northern Triangle, they have repeatedly proven unwilling to promote the structural transformations – from more equitable taxation and educational investment to agrarian reforms – that could end centuries of oppression and deprivation. During the Cold War, they quashed popular revolutions pursuing such changes, often with U.S. support. Biden’s Central America plan requires the active participation of this “predatory elite,” in the words of Biden adviser Juan Gonzalez. Gonzales told NPR in March that the administration would take a “partnership-based approach” in Central America, using both “carrots and sticks” to push powerful people who may not share the U.S.‘s goals to help their own people. The U.S. will also enlist local human rights organizations and pro-democracy groups to aid their cause. Its too early to know if the expected partnerships with Central American leaders will materialize. The Salvadoran president recently refused to meet with Biden’s special envoy to the Northern Triangle. Honduras’ president is named in a U.S. criminal investigation into his brother’s alleged drug-smuggling ring. Still, without the U.S. resources being offered, Central America’s troubles will persist. Money alone won’t solve them – but it is a necessary piece of an enormously complicated puzzle. [The Conversation’s Politics + Society editors pick need-to-know stories. Sign up for Politics Weekly.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Luis Guillermo Solis, Florida International University. Read more:In Central America, gangs like MS-13 are bad – but corrupt politicians may be worseHow climate change is driving emigration from Central America Luis Guillermo Solis was the president of Costa Rica from 2014 to 2018.

  • Trump administration ‘delayed’ $20billion of aid to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017, new report claims

    New report by US Inspector General’s housing department claims Trump administration delayed $20billion of aid to Puetro Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017

  • Legislature’s voting reform bills are more tweaks than big changes. Are they needed?

    Florida lawmakers continued to water down an elections bill in the state Senate on Thursday, stripping out some of the more controversial measures that provoked outrage by Democrats and voting rights groups.

  • Florida lawmaker addresses the immigrant border crisis

    Representative Carlos A. Gimenez discusses his recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border and his meeting with President Biden to discuss a bipartisan infrastructure plan.

  • Black moms whose children were killed by police share tragic bond, fight for justice

    Eric Garner and Botham Jean's mothers talk about losing their children and the meaning of Derek Chauvin's conviction for George Floyd's murder in the fight for justice.

  • Arizona governor calls on Biden to act on border, 'it is a federal issue'

    Doug Ducey R-AZ, blasts Biden's handling of the crisis on the US-Mexico border on 'The Story'

  • Bodycam Footage Shows Michigan Cop Punching Black Man During Traffic Stop

    Body camera footage shows a Michigan cop punching a Black man at least six times during a traffic stop. The car had been pulled over for littering.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Looks Ready to Resume Its Uptrend

    During Wednesday's Lightning Round segment of Mad Money, one caller asked Jim Cramer about Cleveland-Cliffs : "The Chinese are spending on iron ore and this is a winner in my book," responded Cramer. The indicator could turn up or down from here.

  • This Is How We Create Police Accountability, According to An ACLU Policy Advisor

    319 people have been killed by officers in 2021 so far.

  • Scoop: Hotels back out of housing migrant families

    At the last minute, four hotels in Texas and Arizona backed out of agreements to house around 600 migrant family members amid growing border-crossing numbers and swirling political debates over immigration, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The nonprofit Endeavors has already secured new hotels to fulfill its $87 million contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Still, the last-minute changes underscore the logistical and political hurdles to finding space for the increasing numbers of migrant families and children illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThree hotels under the Endeavors contract started housing migrant families earlier this month. The accommodations are expected to hold roughly 600 migrants altogether. A Woodspring Suites, a Hampton Inn by Hilton, a Microtel by Wyndham and a Best Western were slated to open up more space for migrant families starting April 30, but backed out and now the deadline has been pushed back, according to sources familiar with the situation.Endeavors told Axios that it has been able to secure three alternative hotel sites, but did not provide further details.The big picture: In addition to the $87 million contract with ICE, Endeavors also signed a contract with a Department of Health and Human Services agency to help house unaccompanied minors, which is worth up to $530 million, as Axios first reported.The Texas nonprofit hired a Biden transition official shortly before the non-bid contracts were signed.What they're saying: “The families that come into ICE custody will be housed in a manner consistent with legal requirements for the safety and well-being of children and their parents or guardians," an ICE spokesperson said in a statement when asked for comment.The spokesperson added that families are generally in custody less than 72 hours for processing and settling on conditions for their release. An Endeavors spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.This isn't the first time hotels have been caught in a political firestorm for holding migrants.Just last year, the Trump administration used several hotels owned by Hilton, Marriott and Choice Hotels International for hundreds of unaccompanied minors before they were expelled back to their home countries under a coronavirus-related public health order, as the AP then reported.Hilton released a statement following early reports in 2020 saying they "expect all Hilton properties to reject business" that would use a hotel for detention.Editor's note: This story has been updated to include information provided by Endeavors.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Fact check: Scientific consensus says humans are dominant cause of climate change

    A Facebook user claims man-made climate change is a hoax. That is false.

  • Why some Black residents in Sarasota oppose proposed lynching memorial

    Until recently, Sarasota seemed ready to publicly acknowledge historical racial lynchings in the area with a memorial to the victims.The big picture: A number of progressive leaders and groups have been working for years to research and acknowledge local lynchings with aid from the Equal Justice Initiative, which promised to provide a marker to both memorialize those lost and educate present and future generations.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe nonprofit EJI established the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Ala., to commemorate the thousands of people lynched in the South from 1877 to 1950.But now "scores" of residents are urging city leaders to block the project, per the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. And the opposition comes from Black residents in Newtown.What they're saying: "This is like a stick of dynamite waiting for somebody to put a match to it," said Sarasota’s Living Hope Worship Center pastor Ruby Robinson. "We are supposed to forgive our ancestors for what happened back then. We don’t need to drag this up now and leave it in our children’s face for the rest of their lives."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Effort to legalize recreational marijuana knocked down by Florida Supreme Court

    A high-profile effort to legalize marijuana was all but killed by the Florida Supreme Court Thursday.

  • Brandon Aiyuk not eager to move back to college jersey number

    Brandon Aiyuk wore No. 2 at Arizona State. He appears content with staying in No. 11 with the San Francisco 49ers.

  • ‘Cam special:’ HS football teams help player with Down’s syndrome score touchdown

    Tyngsborough High School Senior Cam Allard has always wanted to be the quarterback and during a game last week against Littleton, he got his chance.

  • Biden got 200 million shots in arms, but what's next may be harder

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • Maya Rudolph Is Down for a ‘Bridesmaids’ Sequel, and We’d Like to See That Happen

    How has it already been 10 years since the movie came out?