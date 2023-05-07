Sinema says she won't join Republican Party: 'You don't go from one broken party to another'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., who left the Democratic Party shortly after Democrats cheered about expanding their Senate majority, said she has no interest in locking arms with the Republican Party.

The Arizona senator, who has frequently proven to be a thorn in President Joe Biden’s side for some of her centrist positions, told CBS’ “Face the Nation” in a pre-taped interview she is “absolutely” done associating herself with any political party, including the GOP.

“You don't go from one broken party to another,” Sinema said.

Sinema defended her decision to switch her party affiliation to become an independent after CBS host Margaret Brennan told her she is “trying to function within a system that is built around those two parts.”

Despite Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin's, D-W.Va., outspoken opposition to ending the filibuster, halting much of Biden’s agenda, Democrats still managed to deliver Biden multiple legislative victories, including a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a law protecting same-sex and interracial marriage. Sinema pointed to those achievements as a sign Congress can still function with her as an independent.

“I hope that that demonstrates to Arizona and to America that our system works better when we put down the partisanship, when we seek to find the common ground,” Sinema said.

Sinema has yet to announce whether she will run for a second term when her seat is up for reelection in 2024 and declined to comment on her plans on CBS.

“I'm not here to talk about elections today,” Sinema said.

If Sinema does run for reelection, her announcement could turn the Arizona Senate race upside down and make the election a three-way contest due to her independent status.

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., who has frequently criticized Sinema, is widely perceived as the Democratic frontrunner for the nomination. Mark Lamb, a sheriff and supporter of former President Donald Trump is running for the Republican nomination.

