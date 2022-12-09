Sinema’s Switch to Independent Complicates Democrats’ 2024 Strategy

7
Laura Litvan and Steven T. Dennis
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s surprise switch to an independent complicates the political strategy of Democrats ahead of 2024 elections just as they were rejoicing in a strong showing in the midterms.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Should the 46-year-old seek a second term, Sinema could create a three-way race in the battleground state of Arizona, opening the door for a Republican to pick up a crucial Senate seat.

In the meantime, President Joe Biden and other party leaders would face pressure to back the Democratic challenger — potentially Representative Ruben Gallego — even as they rely on Sinema for control of Senate committees and votes for judicial and other nominees.

“If she runs as an independent, she makes it that much harder, but not impossible, for a Democrat to win,” said Emily Kirkland, a senior adviser to the Change for Arizona PAC, which was organized to help defeat Sinema in a Democratic primary.

Sinema’s decision could have national implications for Democrats, who face a particularly tough 2024 map. There will be 34 Senate seats on the ballot in 2024, 20 of them now held by Democrats, plus Sinema’s and those of two other independents who caucus with Democrats. Several incumbent Democrats will be running in GOP-leaning states, including West Virginia, Montana and Ohio.

But Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic party in which she has become an outlier, may be her own best hope for political survival. Kirkland said Sinema “was facing an incredibly tough Democratic primary.” However, if she managed to win in 2024, that would be a better outcome for Democrats than a Republican victory.

Recent surveys by AARP and polling firm Civiqs have also shown Sinema with poor approval ratings, particularly among Democrats. The Civiqs poll, taken shortly before the November midterm elections, put her approval rating at just 7% in her own party and 20% overall.

In announcing her decision, Sinema appealed to other independents in the state.

“A growing number of Arizonans and people like me just don’t feel like we fit neatly into one party’s box or the other,” she told CNN. “And so, like many across the state and the nation, I’ve decided to leave that partisan process and really just focus on the work that I think matters to Arizona and to our country.”

While Sinema hasn’t announced plans to seek reelection, many expect her to do so, including Max Fose, an Arizona Republican political consultant who is close to Sinema. He said her decision is in line with her 2018 message of being an independent voice for the state.

“What people don’t realize is that Arizona really is independent,” he said.

Chuck Coughlin, a veteran GOP strategist in Phoenix who became an independent in 2017, sees Sinema appealing to the broader general election electorate. “That’s a much better audience for her,” he said.

Gallego wasted no time hinting at a run in a statement Friday slamming Sinema for abandoning the party.

“Whether in the Marine Corps or in Congress, I have never backed down from fighting for Arizonans,” Gallego said. “And at a time when our nation needs leadership most, Arizona deserves a voice that won’t back down in the face of struggle.”

Sinema angered the Democratic base by opposing higher tax rates on the wealthy and corporations sought by Biden, and refusing to support nixing the filibuster to raise the minimum wage and enshrine voting rights and abortion rights.

She also has eschewed Democratic party lunches, spending much of her time with Republicans in her basement hideaway.

Her unorthodox moves have paid off, however, with a string of bipartisan victories with her at the center, including Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law, legislation protecting same-sex marriage and the first significant gun control measure in many years.

“Kyrsten is independent; that’s how she’s always been,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

Unpredictable Landscape

Despite Democratic Senator Mark Kelly’s recent victory there, as well as Democratic wins for governor and other offices, Arizona is still predominantly Republican. It was 42% Republican, 34% Democrat and 24% other in the last election cycle, Coughlin said.

“Historically the way you win an Arizona election is you hold 85% to 90% of your own party, and then you win a plurality of the unaffiliated voters because they become the swing vote,” Coughlin said. “And this model flips that on its head and I think what Sinema’s thinking now is can I win 40% of Democrats and 40% of Republicans and 60% of unaffiliated voters.”

He said Sinema could pull it off. “She’s better positioned than anybody else to do that. It’s incredibly hard, though.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried to testify before Congress next week

    Founder and former CEO says he could talk about what he thinks led to crash and ‘my own failings’

  • Peru's ex-president faced bigotry for impoverished past

    When Pedro Castillo won Peru’s presidency last year, it was celebrated as a victory by the country’s poor — the peasants and Indigenous people who live deep in the Andes and whose struggles had long been ignored. Boluarte, a lawyer who worked in the state agency that hands out identity documents before becoming vice president, is not part of Peru’s political elite either.

  • Labor: ‘We’re paying substantially more per hour than we’ve ever done,’ Pancake Pantry partner

    The Pancake Pantry Managing Partner Chip Bradley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how inflation has impacted the restaurant's operating costs, food prices, and employee wages.

  • Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaving Democratic Party, registers as independent

    Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate.

  • Sinema party switch highlights 2024 obstacles for Democrats

    Less than three days after Democrats celebrated victory in the final Senate contest of the 2022 midterms, the challenges facing the party heading into the next campaign came into sharp relief. The decision by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to leave the Democratic Party on Friday raised the prospect of a tumultuous — and expensive — three-way race in one of the most politically competitive states in the U.S. It set off a scramble among potential Democratic and Republican candidates to assess whether they could win their party's nomination. Ultimately, Sinema's move was a sobering reminder that while Democrats won an outright majority in the Senate this week, their grip on the chamber is still tenuous, giving individual members notable sway over the congressional agenda.

  • Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

    Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 14's top tight end, kicker and defense plays. (Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

  • McCourt: We’ve let technology be used in 'unhealthy ways'

    Frank McCourt, the former owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, joined Yahoo Finance to talk about Project Liberty, a company he founded last year to promote ethics and individual rights in technology.

  • Why Nio Shares Were Down Over 5% Friday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) pleased investors with its forward projections when it reported third-quarter earnings a month ago. When Nio announced its quarterly results on Nov. 10, it told investors vehicle deliveries increased almost 30% year over year. Today, Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) said it also expects to deliver up to 48,000 EVs in its fourth quarter.

  • Kari Lake, Mark Finchem formally contest Arizona election results

    The GOP nominees for three statewide positions in Arizona have filed lawsuits contesting the election results in the state after all three narrowly trailed their Democratic opponents in close races from last month’s midterm elections. Republican nominees Kari Lake, running for governor, Mark Finchem, running for secretary of state, and Abe Hamadeh, running for attorney…

  • What Kyrsten Sinema's party switch means for Senate Democrats

    Democrats had barely a few days to enjoy their 51-seat majority in the Senate until Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced Friday morning she was leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. The bottom line: Sinema's shift will not change the balance of power in the Senate.

  • US Lawmakers Want More Oversight of the Federal Reserve

    (Bloomberg) -- An organizational loophole used by the Federal Reserve’s 12 regional banks to avoid complying with transparency requests is under fire from two US senators seeking to toughen congressional oversight.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsThe Harry and Meghan Show Is a Royal KnockoutModi to Skip Annual Putin Summit

  • We suggested the GOP should take this chance to dump Trump. Here’s what you said back

    When The Star’s editorial board suggested his call to “terminate” the Constitution was an inflection point, the commenters went to town. | Opinion

  • Kari Lake files lawsuit riddled with falsehoods seeking to overturn Arizona election

    After long refusing to commit to accepting the results of her race if she lost, Republican Kari Lake on Friday filed the legal challenge she's been threatening in the aftermath of losing the Arizona governor's race. A civil complaint was filed Friday with the Maricopa County Superior Court naming Secretary of State and Democratic governor-elect Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, Elections Director Scott Jarrett and both the office of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and individual members. There are multiple falsehoods and distorted assertions included in the lawsuit that echo the failed legal challenges brought by former President Donald Trump’s team to overturn the 2020 election.

  • Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump after prisoner swap criticism

    The brother of former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned in Russia for nearly four years, slammed former President Trump on Friday after Trump criticized the Biden administration for the deal it struck to free WNBA star Brittney Griner but not Whelan. David Whelan said in a post on Twitter that Trump seems to…

  • Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Ditched Their Usual PDA & Reportedly Acted 'Cold' Towards Each Other During Recent Public Outing

    The holidays can be a stressful time for any family and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner may have a bit of the blues right now. They attended a yacht party in Miami recently and the air around the normally affectionate couple was apparently a bit chilly. A Page Six source described them as “cold” around […]

  • Top progressive firm drops Sinema as a client

    Authentic has dropped the Arizona senator after she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party.

  • Judge denies justice department plea to hold Trump in contempt over records

    DoJ told to resolve noncompliance with subpoena demanding return of documents with ex-president’s legal team

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocks Kyrsten Sinema's announcement to leave the Democratic Party and register as an independent: 'She lays out no goals for Arizonans'

    Sinema's party switch comes as she's up for re-election in Arizona in 2024 in what's likely to become a competitive race.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

    The GOP is condemning the president for securing the release of the WNBA star while former Marine Paul Whelan remains imprisoned in Russia

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Leaves Democratic Party to Avoid Getting Smoked in a Primary

    Kyrsten Sinema, the truly obnoxious manic pixie dream senator from Arizona, announced Friday that she’s switching her party affiliation from Democrat to Independent—just days after Democrats finally increased their Senate majority from 50 to 51, securing outright control of the chamber and its key committees. Democrats being able to do things during the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency was apparently too much for Sinema, who prefers that nothing be accomplished in the senate, ever.