Sing Sing corrections officer one of two men accused in scheme to smuggle contraband

A state corrections officer and another man have been charged in a scheme to smuggle cellphones and other contraband to inmates at Sing Sing prison in Ossining in exchange for payments.

Jose Estevez-Luciano, 33, of Irvington, and Francis De La Cruz, 24, of Sleepy Hollow, pleaded not guilty Thursday following their indictment on bribery, conspiracy and other charges that could land them in prison for up to 15 years.

Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah and Acting Commissioner Daniel Martuscello of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said Estevez-Luciano, a corrections officer at Sing Sing since 2015, had violated the oath he took to protect by potentially putting the lives of inmates, his colleagues and the public in danger.

According to the DA's Office, inmates would arrange to have associates give the contraband and payments to De La Cruz, who would give them to Estevez-Luciano to bring into the prison.

The specific amount the men were paid was not provided but one payment was for more than $5,000, resulting in the most serious felony charge against them, second-degree bribe receiving.

Both men were also charged with third-degree bribe receiving, first- and second-degree promoting prison contraband, all felonies, and fifth-degree conspiracy, a misdemeanor.

Estevez-Luciano, who was additionally charged with official misconduct, was suspended without pay following his arrest.

The investigation was conducted by the DA's Public Integrity and Law Enforcement Integrity bureaus and the DOCCS' Office of Special Investigations.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Corrections officer accused of Sing Sing contraband smuggling scheme