Singapore accelerating COVID-19 vaccinations, aims to ease curbs

A woman walks into a newly set up vaccination center which will be opened to the public the day after, in Singapore
·1 min read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore said on Thursday it expects to almost double the number of doses of coronavirus vaccines it administers each day to 80,000 from this weekend and might later ease restrictions on gatherings and travel for those inoculated.

Around 3 million people, or just over 50% of Singapore's population, have received the first dose of a vaccine. About 2 million of those have received the second dose also.

The health ministry said it hopes that by Aug. 9, two thirds of people eligible for vaccines will have received two doses and authorities plan to ease restrictions further when more are vaccinated.

"We could allow gatherings, involving just vaccinated persons to have larger group sizes, and also relax the social distancing rules in such settings," Lawrence Wong, co-chair of Singapore's coronavirus taskforce told a media briefing.

"Potentially we are working on some new guidelines for people in Singapore to be able to travel abroad."

Depending on the virus situation in destination countries, the quarantine may be reduced upon return, or waived in place of COVID-19 tests on arrival.

Singapore is drawing up a plan on returning to normalcy on expectation the virus will become endemic like influenza and as vaccination rates pick up, said ministers leading the task force.

Authorities said they will allow more migrant workers and migrant domestic workers to enter Singapore.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said Singapore is working closely with Novavax Inc and awaiting its application for regulatory approval and they hope to receive its vaccine by the end of the year.

Singapore's government currently uses Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, with Sinovac vaccines available privately.

(Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Teen dead after Six Flags Hurricane Harbor water park shooting

    The 16-year-old victim, who authorities did not identify, was taken to a hospital and later died. A suspect has not been identified.

  • You're Vaccinated for COVID-19, and You Just Tested Positive. Now What?

    Like millions of Americans, Kevin was vaccinated against COVID-19 in March to protect himself. But the Tuesday after visiting bars with friends over a rainy Memorial Day weekend in Provincetown, Massachusetts, he had a running nose and some congestion. “I thought it was typical springtime allergies in New England,” said Kevin, 42, who spoke on the condition that his last name not be used. The symptoms worsened to headaches, body aches and sleepless nights. His doctor told him that it might be th

  • The Way To Reduce The Effects Of The Delta Variant Is Simple — But Will Americans Listen?

    FOXBOROUGH, MA – JANUARY 15: A woman receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Gillette Stadium on January 15, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. First responders and healthcare workers will be first to recieve the vaccinations at the stadium, starting with around 300 people per day, but advancing to thousands per day soon after. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) The Delta variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading worldwide, including in the United States. Delta was first detected in India and th

  • They Relied on Chinese Vaccines. Now They're Battling Outbreaks.

    Mongolia promised its people a “COVID-free summer.” Bahrain said there would be a “return to normal life.” The tiny island nation of the Seychelles aimed to jump-start its economy. All three put their faith, at least in part, in easily accessible Chinese-made vaccines, which would allow them to roll out ambitious inoculation programs at a time when much of the world was going without. But instead of freedom from the coronavirus, all three countries are now battling a surge in infections. Sign up

  • What Doctors Want You to Know About the Common Virus Known as CMV

    More than half of adults are infected by cytomegalovirus (CMV) by age 40, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. Yet it's very likely that you've never heard of this virus that's present in such a large portion of the population.

  • CDC: Nearly every adult COVID-19 death is now "entirely preventable" thanks to vaccines

    Adult deaths from COVID-19 are "at this point entirely preventable" thanks to vaccines, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said during a White House coronavirus briefing on Tuesday.Why it matters: Deaths from the virus have dramatically decreased since their peak in early 2021, but the U.S. is still currently reporting an average of more than 200 deaths every day, though the numbers could increase as the B.1.617.2 (or Delta) variant of the virus becomes the dom

  • Delta plus variant: Can India prevent third Covid wave?

    Experts say a third wave is inevitable but its impact can be limited with timely decisions.

  • Delta plus: Scientists say too early to tell risk of Covid-19 variant

    India says a new variant of the coronavirus is a "variant of concern". How worried should we be?

  • 'We have the potential to have a pandemic within a pandemic': Doctor

    Dr. Ebony Jade Hilton, Co-Founder & Medical Director GoodStock Consulting LLC;&nbsp;Associate Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Virginia, joined Yahoo FInance Live to break down her thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic and what's next.&nbsp;

  • NanoViricides Review: What you Need to Know About the Company

    With the coronavirus changing the world in 2020, it makes sense that there’s a spotlight on science to prevent viruses from growing into pandemics. While Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) worked on mRNA vaccines to quell the spread of COVID-19, NanoViricides Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) is taking a different approach. Instead of repelling viruses using the immune system, as vaccines typically do, NanoViricides wants to target, trap and destroy viruses before they can replicate in the body.

  • Halozyme Collaborates with ViiV Healthcare to Develop Ultra-Long-Acting HIV Meds

    Biopharmaceutical company Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) has entered into a global collaboration and licensing agreement with ViiV Healthcare to further the development of ultra-long-acting medicines for the treatment of HIV. ViiV Healthcare is a pharmaceutical company created as a joint venture by Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline. It specializes in the development of therapies for HIV infection. The agreement provides ViiV exclusive access to Halozyme’s ENHANZE drug delivery technology. In consideratio

  • Massachusetts hits Gov. Baker's COVID-19 vaccine goal as Hynes site closes

    While Massachusetts is a leader in the country when it comes to vaccinations, the U.S. as a whole will miss President Biden's Fourth of July goal.

  • Tokyo Cases Creep Up; Israel’s Masks Coming Back: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Coronavirus cases in Tokyo are edging up with less than a month to go to the Olympic games. The Japanese capital has emerged from a state of emergency, but still has some restrictions in place, mainly on restaurants and bars.Israel, one of the early pioneers in vaccination, is delaying its reopening for tourists and is poised to reverse an easing of mask rules after a surge in cases. Hungary, also among the initial front runners in inoculations, is still embracing a return toward

  • Fauci: Regional coronavirus spikes are possible if Americans continue to resist vaccinations

    During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that if some Americans continue to refuse to get vaccinated, there could be regional spikes across the country.

  • How gay neighborhoods used the traumas of HIV to help American cities fight coronavirus

    HIV health and support groups offered COVID-19 testing and other community services during the pandemic. iStock / Getty Images PlusThroughout the pandemic, local neighborhoods have played a critical and well-documented role providing the health and social services necessary for American communities and businesses to survive and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Gay neighborhoods were particularly well equipped to meet this challenge, according to our latest research on these communities. We fi

  • The Delta variant is fueling school outbreaks in Israel, leading the country's cases to tick up

    Vaccinated Israelis may now need to quarantine if they've been exposed to the Delta variant, officials said.

  • CDC director speaks on rise of delta variant

    CDC Director Rochelle Walensky speaks with NBC News’ Lester Holt about the spread of the delta variant, the effectiveness of the vaccines against it and more.

  • U.S. expected to miss Biden's COVID-19 vaccination goal

    As CBS News' Nancy Cordes reports, the White House admits on Tuesday that it won't meet President Biden's goal of partially vaccinating at least 70% of adults by July 4. Then CBS News' Janet Shamlian reports that top officials and health experts are urging young adults to get vaccinated as the Delta variant takes hold. Then Dr. Taison Bell, a critical care and infectious disease physician and the medical ICU director at the University of Virginia, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the rest of the coronavirus headlines of the day.

  • Delta variant makes up 20 percent of new U.S. Covid cases

    The White House is expected to fall short of its goal of having 70 percent of Americans partially vaccinated against Covid-19 by July Fourth as health officials warn that younger adults are at risk of catching the delta variant. NBC News medical contributor, Dr. Uche Blackstock, explains the risk the delta variant poses to younger people and whether the new strain could mutate further.

  • Tamiflu-Like Drugs Face Long Odds Against Covid ‘Runaway Train’

    (Bloomberg) -- The flu fighter Tamiflu is one of the most recognizable antiviral medications in the world -- but its weaknesses suggest that devising a similarly simple treatment for Covid-19 will be challenging.After spending some $20 billion to develop vaccines at top speed, the U.S. is turning its attention to treating Covid-19 after a person is infected. Last week, health officials said the Antiviral Program for Pandemics will use $3.2 billion to target drugs for Covid and other viruses with