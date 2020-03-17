Singapore Airlines to cut capacity further as coronavirus weighs

March 17 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines on Tuesday said it would cut capacity further as border controls are enforced across the world in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

The airlines is set to operate only 50% of the capacity planned up to end of April, the company said in a statement.

"We have lost a large amount of our traffic in a very short time," said SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong, adding that they expect the pace of this deterioration to accelerate. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)