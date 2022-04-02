Singapore Airlines just relaunched the world's second-longest flight which connects the country to NYC — see the 'wellness meals' the carrier serves onboard the 19-hour flight
On Friday, Singapore Airlines launched its "wellness meals" that are served onboard 19-hour flights from New York area airports.
Many of the ingredients come from indoor vertical farming company AeroFarms, which produces locally and sustainably grown food.
The carrier's "wellness" menu is specially designed to reduce insulin spikes and indigestion on the long journeys to Singapore.
Singapore Airlines just relaunched it's nearly 19-hour flight from Newark International Airport in New Jersey to Singapore on Monday, making it the second-longest flight in the world.
The long journeys can be treacherous for passengers, so the airline has invested in its customer experience to make the trek more enjoyable and comfortable.
Specifically, Singapore has partnered with California-based wellness company Golden Door to create a new health-conscious menu for travelers.
The meals are specifically made for flights to Singapore from Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, New York-JFK, and Newark, and are cooked by professional chefs at Flying Foods Group kitchens in each city.
The catering company has worked with Singapore's global food & beverage director, Antony McNeil, and Golden Door executive chef, Greg Frey Jr., to develop the recipes for each plate, which are made fresh within 72 hours or less of departure.
Moreover, the food is supplied by AeroFarms, an indoor vertical farming company in New Jersey that focuses on sustainability. The company was founded by Marc Oshima and is Singapore's first-ever "farm-to-plane" partnership.
The carrier gave media a behind-the-scenes look at the "wellness meals" that will be on flights departing New York area airports, including JFK and Newark — take a look.
Singapore has two separate meal menus for each cabin on the A350 planes that fly the long-haul journeys, one for business class and another for premium economy.
Business class appetizers and entrees include orange roasted beet salad...
…citrus grilled shrimp salad…
…Golden Door's signature black cod with edamame puree and stir-fried vegetables…
…and pan-roasted golden chicken with couscous and honey cilantro.
Dessert options include spice apple cake…
…and avocado chocolate ganache. Both come with fresh berries.
Premium economy meals include braised pork with couscous and vegetables…
…portobello eggplant meatballs…
…and tofu with vegetables. There were not any premium economy dessert dishes available for tasting.
According to McNeil, not only are the menus designed to be fresh and healthy, but they also reduce insulin spikes and indigestion and make travelers feel fuller for longer.
"It is really key for these ultra-long-haul flights to get you onboard, get you fed, and make you feeling comfortable and really enjoy your experience onboard the aircraft," he said.
Moreover, McNeil explained that because travelers lose 33% of their ability to taste at higher altitudes, the team has specially crafted the recipes to enhance flavors, like using turmeric to magnify taste and smell.
Flying Foods employees are responsible for making all the meals. The ingredients are delivered fresh to the kitchen, with many coming from nearby AeroFarms to reduce the food's travel time.
Items like cheese, including a block of award-winning blue cheese sourced from Rogue Creamery in Oregon, will be shipped via plane to the kitchen.
As far as the volume of food produced each day at the facility, up to four pounds of salmon and about 21 pounds of chicken will be used for a single flight from Newark to Singapore.
McNeil prepared the business class dishes to demonstrate how the flight attendants will plate the food onboard. For hot meals, the food is transferred from tins to a plate and then topped with sauces.
Appetizers, like salads, are prepared at the Flying Foods kitchen on plates and secured with a paper ring. The cabin crew will simply take the ring off onboard and add the sauce.
As part of the event, media were invited to taste each dish. I personally enjoyed every meal and was impressed by the variety of flavors and options onboard, particularly for both meat and non-meat eaters.
Read the original article on Business Insider