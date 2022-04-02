Singapore Airlines just relaunched the world's second-longest flight which connects the country to NYC — see the 'wellness meals' the carrier serves onboard the 19-hour flight

Taylor Rains/Insider

On Friday, Singapore Airlines launched its "wellness meals" that are served onboard 19-hour flights from New York area airports.

Many of the ingredients come from indoor vertical farming company AeroFarms, which produces locally and sustainably grown food.

The carrier's "wellness" menu is specially designed to reduce insulin spikes and indigestion on the long journeys to Singapore.

Singapore Airlines just relaunched it's nearly 19-hour flight from Newark International Airport in New Jersey to Singapore on Monday, making it the second-longest flight in the world.

Komenton/Shutterstock

The long journeys can be treacherous for passengers, so the airline has invested in its customer experience to make the trek more enjoyable and comfortable.

Singapore Airlines premium economy. Christian Heinz/Shutterstock

Specifically, Singapore has partnered with California-based wellness company Golden Door to create a new health-conscious menu for travelers.

Golden Door spa in California. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The meals are specifically made for flights to Singapore from Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, New York-JFK, and Newark, and are cooked by professional chefs at Flying Foods Group kitchens in each city.

Flying Foods Group truck outside its Newark kitchen. Taylor Rains/Insider

The catering company has worked with Singapore's global food & beverage director, Antony McNeil, and Golden Door executive chef, Greg Frey Jr., to develop the recipes for each plate, which are made fresh within 72 hours or less of departure.

Singapore’s global food & beverage director, Antony McNeil. Taylor Rains/Insider

Moreover, the food is supplied by AeroFarms, an indoor vertical farming company in New Jersey that focuses on sustainability. The company was founded by Marc Oshima and is Singapore's first-ever "farm-to-plane" partnership.

AeroFarms facility. AeroFarms

The carrier gave media a behind-the-scenes look at the "wellness meals" that will be on flights departing New York area airports, including JFK and Newark — take a look.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Singapore has two separate meal menus for each cabin on the A350 planes that fly the long-haul journeys, one for business class and another for premium economy.

Singapore Airlines A350 business class. Sorbis/Shutterstock

Business class appetizers and entrees include orange roasted beet salad...

Taylor Rains/Insider

…citrus grilled shrimp salad…

Taylor Rains/Insider

…Golden Door's signature black cod with edamame puree and stir-fried vegetables…

Taylor Rains/Insider

…and pan-roasted golden chicken with couscous and honey cilantro.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Dessert options include spice apple cake…

Taylor Rains/Insider

…and avocado chocolate ganache. Both come with fresh berries.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Premium economy meals include braised pork with couscous and vegetables…

Taylor Rains/Insider

…portobello eggplant meatballs…

Taylor Rains/Insider

…and tofu with vegetables. There were not any premium economy dessert dishes available for tasting.

Taylor Rains/Insider

According to McNeil, not only are the menus designed to be fresh and healthy, but they also reduce insulin spikes and indigestion and make travelers feel fuller for longer.

Taylor Rains/Insider

"It is really key for these ultra-long-haul flights to get you onboard, get you fed, and make you feeling comfortable and really enjoy your experience onboard the aircraft," he said.

Galley carts that the meals are loaded into. Taylor Rains/Insider

Moreover, McNeil explained that because travelers lose 33% of their ability to taste at higher altitudes, the team has specially crafted the recipes to enhance flavors, like using turmeric to magnify taste and smell.

Sample Golden Door recipe. Taylor Rains/Insider

Flying Foods employees are responsible for making all the meals. The ingredients are delivered fresh to the kitchen, with many coming from nearby AeroFarms to reduce the food's travel time.

AeroFarms products. Taylor Rains/Insider

Items like cheese, including a block of award-winning blue cheese sourced from Rogue Creamery in Oregon, will be shipped via plane to the kitchen.

Rogue River Blue Cheese from Oregon. Taylor Rains/Insider

As far as the volume of food produced each day at the facility, up to four pounds of salmon and about 21 pounds of chicken will be used for a single flight from Newark to Singapore.

AeroFarms products. Taylor Rains/Insider

McNeil prepared the business class dishes to demonstrate how the flight attendants will plate the food onboard. For hot meals, the food is transferred from tins to a plate and then topped with sauces.

Plating demonstration. Taylor Rains/Insider

Appetizers, like salads, are prepared at the Flying Foods kitchen on plates and secured with a paper ring. The cabin crew will simply take the ring off onboard and add the sauce.

Taylor Rains/Insider

As part of the event, media were invited to taste each dish. I personally enjoyed every meal and was impressed by the variety of flavors and options onboard, particularly for both meat and non-meat eaters.

Taylor Rains/Insider

