Singapore Airlines will no longer end the contracts of pregnant flight attendants after they give birth

After following a decades-old policy that forced female flight attendants to quit their jobs if they had a baby, Singapore Airlines (SIA) is now allowing pregnant cabin crew to apply for temporary ground positions.

Previously, the airlines would place pregnant flight attendants on unpaid leave. They were also required to leave the company once they submitted their child’s birth certificate. If the former employees wished to return, they would have had to reapply under a returning crew scheme that did not guarantee re-employment.

On Monday, an SIA spokesperson announced that cabin crew who are expecting may now choose to work in temporary ground positions until before their delivery. They may also return to flying after they have given birth.

SIA’s new policy has been in place since July 15, according to The Straits Times. The policy is reportedly meant “to further support our cabin crew during and after their pregnancy.”

Although the expectant crew would still be placed on unpaid leave with the new policy, they may opt to apply for ground positions such as administrative work, customer feedback handling, event management and content creation.

Once they have given birth, flight attendants will be placed on up to 16 weeks of maternity leave before they are automatically rostered to fly again.

“We continue to work hard to retain our talented people, and invest in them, so that they can deliver the world-class service that SIA is renowned for,” the airline’s spokesperson reportedly said.

