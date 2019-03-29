Singapore airport still ranked best in the world

Singapore's Changi Airport was voted world's best airport for the seventh consecutive year according to the Skytrax ranking, which is determined by around 13.73 million travellers voting in a global customer satisfaction survey.

Singapore airport remains the world's leading platform for welcoming passengers worldwide. Never before in the history of the ranking has airport has remained leader for such a long time. This success comes just weeks before the airport opens its new attraction: Jewel Changi airport, which will transform the airport from a simple waiting room to an indisputable tourist attraction. The new complex, which will allow tourists to relax in-between flights, will boast a tropical forest, a waterfall and even a rooftop swimming pool.

Alongside Changi airport on the podium are the regulars: Tokyo Haneda (Japan) followed by Incheon (South Korea). Japan proves its expertise in air infrastructure as its Narita Airport, which is situated further away from Tokyo than Haneda, is ranked ninth, and Chubu Centrair Airport, which serves the city of Nagoya, is ranked sixth. In addition, Kansai Airport, built on an artificial island in Osaka Bay, comes in 11th.

The top 10 airports in the world:

1. Singapore Changi Airport

2. Tokyo Haneda International Airport

3. Incheon International Airport

4. Hamad International Airport (Doha, Qatar)

5. Hong Kong International Airport

6. Chubu Centrair International Airport

7. Munich Airport

8. London Heathrow Airport

9. Narita International Airport

10. Zurich Airport