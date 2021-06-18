Singapore to allow restaurant dining with two person limit

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore will allow dining at restaurants to resume from Monday under loosened coronavirus restrictions, though will limit diners to groups of two, instead of up to five as previously planned, the health ministry said on Friday.

Similarly, gyms and fitness studios may resume indoor exercising in groups of up to two people, it said.

Barring new COVID-19 outbreaks, authorities will allow such activities to increase to group sizes of up to five from mid-July, the ministry said.

