Singapore bank OCBC's Q2 profit jumps 28%, upbeat on outlook

Woman walks by an OCBC signage in Singapore
Anshuman Daga
·2 min read

By Anshuman Daga

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC) reported a stronger-than-expected 28% jump in quarterly profit and gave a robust outlook as rising interest rates pushed up its net interest margins.

With Singapore relaxing most of its COVID-19 local and travel restrictions since early April this year, banks are benefiting from the rebound in economic recovery of the Asian financial hub.

"Overall economic growth in our key markets is expected to remain positive this year but at a slower pace due to the heightened headwinds in the operating environment," OCBC's Group Chief Executive Helen Wong, who took charge last year, said in the results statement on Wednesday.

She said growth in net interest income from rising interest rates is expected to make up for near-term pressure on non-interest income. She said credit costs are expected to be at the low end of its guidance.

OCBC's net profit rose to S$1.48 billion ($1.1 billion) in April-June from S$1.16 billion a year earlier and versus the S$1.22 billion average of five analysts' estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Singapore banks are expected to report 10 basis points net interest margin expansion in April-June on a quarter-to-quarter basis, the highest over the last eight quarters, outperforming Asian peers, JPMorgan analysts said last month.

OCBC's net interest margin, a key gauge of banks' profitability, increased 13 basis points to 1.71%, the highest level in two years, according to Refinitiv data.

The bank said higher trading income and profit from its life insurance business boosted non-interest income in the quarter but net fee income fell 15%, mainly due to lower wealth management, brokerage and investment banking fees.

Last week, smaller local lender, United Overseas Bank Ltd posted an 11% rise in quarterly profit, supported by a strong improvement in net interest income.

($1 = 1.3829 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Robinhood posts 44% slump in revenue, slashes headcount by 23%

    (Reuters) -Robinhood Markets Inc said on Tuesday it was slashing 23% of its staff as it posted a 44% decline in revenue on slumping trading activity, in an earnings announcement that came a day earlier than scheduled and beat analyst expectations. The Menlo Park, California-based brokerage posted net revenue for the second quarter ended June 30 of $318 million as revenue from equity, options and crypto trading more than halved, compared with $565 million a year earlier, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Robinhood's total operating expenses for the second quarter rose 22% on the same period last year.

  • Brazil's Petrobras leapfrogs oil majors in dividend payouts

    (Reuters) -Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras will distribute at least twice as much as the biggest international oil producers in second quarter dividends, boosting the government's coffers amid a tense presidential campaign. But none came close to Petrobras's $17 billion payout.

  • New Zealand Jobless Rate Unexpectedly Rises to 3.3% From Record Low

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand unemployment unexpectedly rose from a record low in the second quarter but wages rose at the fastest pace in 14 years, suggesting the central bank may need to keep raising interest rates aggressively to tame inflation.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the B

  • Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

    Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 36.59% and 0.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Michael Saylor steps down as MicroStrategy CEO, company takes $917 million charge on bitcoin

    MicroStrategy CEO and founder Michael Saylor said Tuesday he'll be moving into a new role with the company and focusing all is efforts on bitcoin-related initiatives.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $150,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    These healthcare stocks could help you retire early, offering impressive margins and promising growth potential.

  • Want to Beat the Dow Jones? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    This stock is beating the Dow over the past 10 years and can continue outperforming for the next decade and beyond.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Enterprise (EPD) This Earnings Season?

    Enterprise (EPD) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Exxon Mobil Eyes Flat Production, Increased Dividends and Share Buybacks

    Despite Exxon Mobil’s pledge to return approximately $30 billion via share repurchases and a nearly equivalent amount via dividends in 2022, some analysts highlighted at least one issue with the oil major’s plans.

  • Advanced Micro Devices Q2 Earnings Expected to Soar

    Our preview of the upcoming week's earnings reports includes Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Block (SQ) and DraftKings (DKNG).

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

    The stock market just posted its best month since November 2020 as investors shrug off high inflation and rising interest rates, and focus instead on an economic recovery. No one knows where the stock market or the economy could be headed in the coming quarters. Investing in equal parts of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), Watsco (NYSE: WSO), and Tronox (NYSE: TROX) gives an investor an average dividend yield of 3.2% and exposure to different industries in the industrial and material sectors.

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • Intel Could Be Worth More Dead Than Alive. Why This Analyst Sees 50% Upside.

    Intel just reported what may have been its worst quarter ever. But Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard sees value in the company's assets.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Inflation fears, interest rate hikes, potential recession, and geopolitical situations have weighed heavily on the market this year with the S&P 500 being down 18% so far. Most growth stocks got hammered this year despite outstanding financials. Two such monster stocks with bright futures are healthcare company Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and U.S. cannabis company Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF).

  • These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify

    Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.

  • 15 Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

    In this article, we discuss 15 dividend stocks for passive income. You can skip our detailed discussion on dividend income and dividend stocks’ performance, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks for Passive Income. With growing inflation and recession risks this year, investors are piling up on dividend stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), […]

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Devon Energy (DVN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8.82% and 17.26%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Services & Fees

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • 3 Humbled Nasdaq Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Growth stocks took a beating over the past year or so, as rising interest rates and recession fears eliminated investor risk tolerance. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was one of the darlings of the pandemic bull market. Its price-to-sales ratio peaked close to 35, and its forward  price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio swelled to 75.

  • AMD Gives Lackluster Forecast as PC Slump Hurts Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc., the second-biggest maker of personal-computer processors, gave a lukewarm sales forecast for the third quarter, indicating that market-share gains against Intel Corp. won’t make up for a decline in PC demand. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Th