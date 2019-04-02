Singapore carrier grounds two Boeing jets over engine problem

Singapore Airlines was the first carrier to fly Boeing's 787-10 Dreamliner (AFP Photo/Roslan RAHMAN)

Singapore (AFP) - Singapore Airlines said Tuesday it had grounded two of its Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft after discovering an engine defect during inspections, the latest problem for the US planemaker.

The decision was taken after the deterioration of some engine blades was detected on the jets' Rolls-Royce engines, the carrier said in a statement.

The planes were grounded pending the replacement of engines.

"Some flights to destinations served by the 787-10 fleet have been affected," it said, adding "safety is our top priority".

The city-state's flag carrier was the launch customer for the model -- which has a maximum capacity of 330 passengers -- and started operating them last year. It has nine 787-10 aircraft in its fleet, a spokeswoman said.

Boeing's 737 MAX planes were grounded globally last month following the second of two deadly crashes to occur in less than five months.

Scrutiny has centred on an anti-stall system developed specifically for the planes that has given pilots problems.

Singapore was one of the first countries to ban 737 MAX planes from its airspace following the March crash of one of the models operated by Ethiopian Airlines, with the loss of 189 lives.