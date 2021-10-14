Singapore's central bank tightens policy in surprise move

FILE PHOTO: File photo of the logo of the Monetary Authority of Singapore at its building in Singapore
·2 min read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore's central bank unexpectedly tightened its monetary policy on Thursday, saying the move will ensure price stability over the medium-term.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) manages monetary policy through exchange rate settings, rather than interest rates, letting the Singapore dollar rise or fall against the currencies of its main trading partners within an undisclosed band.

It adjusts its policy via three levers: the slope, mid-point and width of the policy band, known as the Nominal Effective Exchange Rate, or S$NEER.

The MAS said on Thursday it would raise slightly the slope of the policy band, from zero percent previously. The width of the band and the level at which it is centred will be unchanged, it said.

"This appreciation path for the S$NEER policy band will ensure price stability over the medium term while recognising the risks to the economic recovery," the MAS said in its statement. It said core inflation is expected to rise to 1–2% next year, and close to 2% in the medium-term.

The Singapore dollar jumped about 0.3% after the announcement to hit a three-week high of S$1.3475 per dollar.

Eleven of 13 economists polled by Reuters had forecast https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/singapore-forge-with-economic-recovery-cbank-hold-2021-10-11 the MAS would keep its policy unchanged, while only two had expected a slight tightening.

"The economic and inflation assessment sounds definitely more sanguine for 2022 and it looks like they are focusing on cost pressures including labour costs, both domestic and imported," said Selena Ling, Head of Treasury Research & Strategy, OCBC Bank.

"Also surprising is that they have dropped all the caveats about downside risks apart from a brief phrase on the emergence of a vaccine-resistant virus strain or severe global economic stresses."

Separate preliminary data on Thursday showed Singapore's economy grew 6.5% in the third quarter, broadly in line with economists' forecast.

The MAS said GDP growth was expected to be 6–7% this year and register a slower but still-above trend pace in 2022.

(Reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Greta Thunberg: I’m open to meeting Biden at Cop26 but don’t expect much

    The activist says she will continue to repeat her message until governments take meaningful steps to address the climate crisis Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg spoke in Luetzerath, Germany, against the expansion of a coal mine. Photograph: Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images Greta Thunberg is “open” to meeting with Joe Biden at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, though the young Swedish activist does not expect much from either the US leader or the make-or-break summit that runs f

  • Australia's CSL reaffirms commitment to making AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

    The announcement came after a media report said the British drugmaker's vaccine, Vaxzevria, will no longer be manufactured in Australia due to demand for vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna. Pfizer and Moderna have established a market dominance by using mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine technology to fight the pandemic. Cafes, gyms and restaurants in Sydney welcomed back fully vaccinated customers earlier this week after nearly four months of a lockdown, as Australia aims to begin living with the coronavirus and gradually reopen with high rates of inoculation.

  • Asian Stocks Rise as Longer Term Yields Hold Drop: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks rose Thursday as longer term Treasury yields and the dollar held declines after Federal Reserve minutes affirmed a looming reduction in pandemic-era stimulus amid inflationary pressures.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresEquities climb

  • Oil steadies as energy crunch stirs up volatility, recovery concerns

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil steadied after a volatile session on Tuesday, pausing a rally that has brought prices to multi-year highs and raised concerns that higher energy costs could derail the global economic recovery. Brent crude fell 23 cents to settle at $83.42 a barrel, after trading from a high of $84.23 to a low of $82.72. Brent has risen for five consecutive weeks, while WTI has notched seven straight weeks of gains.

  • Japanese companies back Kishida's plan for big fiscal stimulus: Reuters poll

    Japanese firms overwhelmingly want the government to draw up an extra budget of $90 billion or more to ease the pain caused by COVID-19, a Reuters poll showed, indicating support for new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's additional stimulus plans. The monthly Corporate Survey results come as Kishida, who took over from Yoshihide Suga as premier last week, ordered his cabinet to compile an economic package targeting households and businesses hit hard by the pandemic. Kishida has pledged to draw up economic measures worth "tens of trillions of yen" to revive the world's third-largest economy, which is already saddled with the industrial world's heaviest debt load.

  • Unpacking supply chain congestion

    Ian Jefferies, CEO of the Association of American Railroads, sounds off on the current blockages facing U.S. supply chains in the wake of President Biden's announcement the Port of Los Angeles will run 24/7.

  • Goldman Is ‘Doubling Down’ on Technology Investing, Dees Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. investment banking co-head Dan Dees said the firm’s dealmakers are looking for opportunities in all areas of technology as companies emerge from the pandemic era.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresArtificial intelligence, a

  • Dow ends flat, S&P 500 and Nasdaq snap 3-session skid after Federal Reserve minutes point to looming tapering plans

    U.S. stocks close mostly higher Wednesday, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting pointed to looming plans by the central bank to taper its $120 billion of monthly bond purchases, a move investors largely anticipate.

  • You Could Be a Millionaire and Not Realize It—Here's How to Find Out

    There's more than one type of millionaire—and you just might be one of them.

  • If You Invested $100 in Bitcoin in 2011, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    This might not be how Bitcoin was intended to be used, but that doesn't change the fact that this is how investors view it now.

  • Walgreens paid a $100M 'innovation fee' to team with Theranos, its ex-CFO said at Elizabeth Holmes' trial

    Walgreens was such a believer in the blood testing startup and the profits it promised that the drug store chain invested $140 million overall in Theranos, but only $40 million in return for equity in the company, its former CFO said at Elizabeth Holmes' trial.

  • Attorneys for Murdaugh housekeeper’s heirs want to question banker over missing $4.3M

    Did Hampton banker Chad Westendorf act properly in overseeing $4.3 million in insurance proceeds that disappeared?

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Mexico Prices Are Gaining at ‘Phenomenal’ Pace, Heath Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s consumer prices are rising at a phenomenal pace and might not peak until the end of 2021 or early 2022, requiring an appropriate response by policy makers, central bank deputy Governor Jonathan Heath said.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos Aire

  • Column: Renew your service or we'll trash your credit score, Spectrum tells ex-customer

    In a strangely threatening letter, cable giant Spectrum warns a former customer he'll be reported as a deadbeat unless he renews his subscription.

  • AT&T's Charts Are Putting Off Bad Signals

    The decline in the share price of AT&T is attracting attention. One Real Money reader emailed me and his note read like he was on the edge of his chair. Another person, a long-time friend in the business and senior portfolio manager at a large institution, called me and wanted to know what my charts were telling me.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Dogecoin

    From a joke coin to a meme coin, here's why investors may want to give a serious look at Dogecoin.

  • I teach cryptocurrency at NYU and was a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. These are the 3 things every new crypto investor should know

    Since 2014, Harvard-educated David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University, has taught courses on cryptocurrency. “Crypto investors should be aware of the high volatility of these assets, the unregulated nature of the trading platforms and the numerous frictions and delays involved in executing trades,” says Yermack.

  • Peru’s Sol Hits 10-Week High as Leftist President Leans Center

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru’s currency breached a key level and is heading toward its strongest since President Pedro Castillo came to office two months ago, as the former union leader takes an increasingly moderate stance.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe sol ralli

  • Why You Shouldn't Invest a Lump Sum at Once

    If you find yourself with a lump sum of money -- whether from a bonus, inheritance, winning the lottery, or any event of sorts -- you may be tempted to invest it all at once. Dollar-cost averaging involves investing specific amounts of money at regular intervals, regardless of the price at the time. An excellent example of dollar-cost averaging happens within 401(K) plans, where employees select a set amount of their salary to invest in chosen investments.