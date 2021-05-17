Singapore Classes Go Online; Taipei Closes Schools: Virus Update

Singapore Classes Go Online; Taipei Closes Schools: Virus Update
Bloomberg News
·11 min read
(Bloomberg) --

Singapore will move to home-based learning and Taipei is closing schools as they race to head off surging infections after earlier winning plaudits as Covid-19 success stories.

Thailand reported 9,635 new cases, the majority from the country’s prisons, while Indonesia is pausing a specific batch of the vaccine from AstraZeneca Plc as its regulator investigates side effects.

The U.S. rolling one-week average of new virus cases fell to the lowest level since June. Any mandates in the U.S. to require people to be vaccinated against Covid-19 will be set at the local level by companies and institutions such as colleges, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Key Developments:

Global Tracker: Cases pass 162.7 million; deaths exceed 3.37 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 1.45 billion doses have been givenCovid is airborne, scientists say. Now authorities think so, tooVaccine Shortfall Leaves Nations Vulnerable as Covid SpreadsTaiwan Races to Avert Lockdown, Save Covid Success StoryCDC’s big mask change went from science to secret to surpriseThere’s no hidden U.S. vaccine stockpile ready to send abroad

China Is Vaccinating Almost 14 Million People a Day Amid Flareup (11 a.m. HK)

China is vaccinating almost 14 million people a day, a record for the nation as worries grow amid a Covid-19 flareup.

The ramp up in shots comes just days after China detected its first new cluster in months with a smattering of cases in the eastern province of Anhui and northeastern region of Liaoning. Videos on social media showed citizens rushing to get their vaccines, with long queues at inoculation sites despite heavy rainfall.

Many nations in Asia, China included, are struggling to combat vaccine hesitation. Some people have been wooed into a sense of complacency due to the region’s early success in containing the virus while others simply don’t trust the safety or efficacy of the vaccines available.

Taipei City to Close Schools After Surge in Local Cases (10:54 a.m. HK)

Taipei City will close high schools, elementary schools and kindergartens for two weeks until May 28 to prevent the pandemic from spreading, Mayor Ko Wen-je said at an online briefing.

New Taipei City will also close schools, Mayor Hou Yu-ih said at a separate briefing.

Weakened Thai Economy Faces Uphill Battle Amid Virus Surge (10:41 a.m. HK)

Thailand’s economic contraction continued into the start of year, setting the stage for a further slump as the country now faces its worst wave of Covid-19 cases.

Gross domestic product in the first quarter shrank 2.6% from a year earlier, the National Economic and Social Development Council said Monday. The government faces a fresh dilemma between containing the new outbreak and sustaining domestic demand, which had started to recover in March before slumping again last month.

The fresh wave, with new cases hitting a record 9,635 on Monday, has almost quadrupled the country’s total caseload since the start of April, sending consumer confidence to a 22-year low.

Indonesia Pauses Use of Certain Batch of AstraZeneca’s Vaccine (8:27 a.m. HK)

Indonesia is suspending use of a certain batch of AstraZeneca’s vaccine pending an investigation into its side effects by the country’s food and drug regulator BPOM, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health.

BPOM’s investigation into batch CTMAV547 of AstraZeneca’s vaccine is taken as a precautionary measure to test its toxicity and sterility, the ministry said. The specific batch contains 448,480 doses.

Mexico Covid Deaths Rise by 53 to 220,433, Health Ministry Says (8:24 a.m. HK)

Mexico reported a daily rise of 53 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total to 220,433, according to data released Sunday by the Health Ministry.

Mexico has administered more than 23 million doses of vaccine against the coronavirus with 10.6 million people now fully vaccinated.

Working From Home Will Cut London Office Footprint 15%: Deloitte (7:01 a.m. HK)

The amount of central London office space companies need will fall by as much as 15% as people continue working from home even after coronavirus restrictions ease, according to a Deloitte survey.

Developers anticipate that more flexible working patterns post-pandemic will result in less densely filled offices, so businesses will need less square footage, although this will be offset by reduced hot-desking and demand for more meeting space. Some large corporate tenants will shrink their office footprints by half, Deloitte said.

About 85% of developers cited weak tenant demand as a major concern in the London office market. In particular, the survey found that the financial services sector was consolidating its office presence in central London while “considering how businesses and functions can be deployed outside the capital, supporting regional growth.”

South Africa, Ghana Expand Vaccine Drives (5:12 p.m. NY)

South Africa will start a mass vaccination effort Monday at 87 sites across the country using Pfizer Inc. doses administered to frontline health-care workers and the elderly, health minister Zweli Mkhize said Sunday.

Ghana will begin administering doses from a second delivery of vaccines from the WHO-backed Covax facility starting May 19. Ghana received a batch of 350,000 AstraZeneca Plc vaccines. Priority will be given to those who already have a first shot, President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a television broadcast in the capital, Accra.

Cyclone Pauses Mumbai Vaccinations (3:50 p.m. NY)

Mumbai canceled vaccinations Monday at all public sites after a cyclone warning, the municipality said on Twitter.

Cyclone “Tauktae” is set to hit the western coast of India -- the country’s industrialized belt with big refineries and ports -- prompting authorities already grappling with a deadly second virus wave to start preparations for evacuating citizens. Local authorities in Mumbai have already moved hundreds of Covid-19 patients to other facilities.

Frontline Workers’ Union Criticizes CDC (3:14 p.m. NY)

United Food and Commercial Workers, the union that represents more than 1 million food and retail employees, praised the governors of New Jersey and Hawaii for maintaining stricter indoor mask rules.

The union criticized guidance last week from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying fully vaccinated people could mostly stop wearing masks, though those rules can be overridden by localities. Union President Marc Perrone said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Hawaii Governor David Ige “are doing the right thing by keeping these life-saving mask mandates in place.”

The union said that 462 frontline workers in the U.S., including in grocery stores and meatpacking plants, have died of Covid-19 and more than 93,000 were infected.

California’s Deaths Double (2:25 p.m. NY)

California’s deaths doubled to 55 from 27 the day before, with the fatalities still low at 0.1 deaths for every 100,000, based on the state’s seven-day average.

The positive test rate dipped slightly to 1%, the health department’s website said. The state reported 1,370 Covid-19 cases yesterday, a rate of 3.3 new cases per 100,000, a decrease from the day before. California has administered more than 34.4 million vaccines in total.

Singapore Faces Vaccine Delays (2 p.m. NY)

Singapore may be facing slower vaccine deliveries over the next couple of months, as the country considers delaying second shots.

Ho Ching, the wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, cited the scarcity in a Facebook post Sunday. “Yes, our vaccine deliveries are slow this month and possibly next 1-2 months,” said Ho, who is also the outgoing CEO of Singapore’s state-owned investor Temasek Holdings Pte.

New Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the government is studying holding off the second shots in order to give more people at least one vaccine dose.

“There have been many international studies and it shows that even with one dose, it confers good protection without compromising efficacy,” Ong said. “Our scientists have been studying this.”

CDC Shuns Federal Vaccine Mandate (12:25 p.m. NY)

Any mandates in the U.S. to require people to be vaccinated against Covid-19 will be set at the local level by companies and institutions such as colleges, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

“It may very well be that local businesses, local jurisdictions, will work towards vaccine mandates,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “That is going to be locally driven and not federally driven.”

Separately, on “Fox News Sunday,” Walensky cited colleges or universities that may enforce vaccine mandates for students, and that the cruise ship industry may also consider it for people about to embark on multiday journeys at sea.

Walensky spoke days after the CDC announced that Americans vaccinated against Covid-19 were clear to shed their face masks in public at most times.

20 Million Fully Vaccinated in U.K. (12:16 p.m. NY)

More than 20 million people, or 38% of the British adult population, are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the government said Sunday. Over 36.5 million, or 69%, have had one dose. The U.K. will open inoculations to everyone 35 and older this week as it combats cases of a highly transmissible variant that originated in India. The country reported another 1,926 cases and four deaths on Sunday. Both figures are up about 9% over the last seven days.

Hong Kong Tightens Travel Rules (10:55 a.m. NY)

Hong Kong will increase restrictions on arrivals from Taiwan and Singapore, the South China Morning Post reports.

Taiwan, Singapore and Japan are to be classified high risk according to the city’s vaccine bubble travel arrangements. Unvaccinated travelers arriving from those places will have to quarantine at designated hotels for 21 days as well as present proof of a negative test.

Singapore Shuts In-School Classes, Shifts Lessons Online (7:59 a.m. NY)

All primary, secondary, junior college and Millennia Institute students will shift to full home-based learning from May 19 till the end of the school term on May 28, Singapore’s Ministry of Education said on Sunday. Preschools and student care centers remain open to support parents who have to work.

The city also plans to vaccinate under 16 year-olds after a recent rise of infections among students.

U.S. Cases Now Fewest Since June (7:55 a.m. NY)

The U.S. added slightly more than 30,000 cases on Saturday, sending the nation’s rolling one-week average to the lowest level since late last June, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg.

Even so, another 480 people died of illness related to Covid-19. That compares with peaks of more than 5,000 deaths a day in January and February.

Amazon Sends More Oxygen to India (7:33 a.m. NY)

Amazon.com Inc. and Indian renewable energy company Greenko Group are boosting supplies of oxygen concentrators to the country.

The U.S. company is working with “sellers on its marketplace to help them bring in about 9,000 oxygen concentrators for customers in India,” it wrote in a blog on Saturday. The first batch of 1,000 oxygen concentrators have landed and are available for purchase while the rest are expected in the second half of May, it said.

Taiwan Local Cases Hit Record (5:38 p.m. HK)

Taiwan registered a record 206 new local cases on Sunday, after adding 180 infections the previous day. The country is racing to contain its worst outbreak of the coronavirus, while averting a full lockdown.

India Virus Cases Ease (1:50 p.m. HK)

India reported 311,170 new infections Sunday, continuing the downward trajectory seen in the past few days, bolstering hopes that cases may have peaked after a deadly second wave that overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums. The case tally has crossed 24.6 million, according to the India’s health ministry. More than 182 million vaccine doses have been administered.

While the daily surge in cases is ebbing, there’s no let up in deaths with the Asian nation reporting 4,077 more casualties, pushing the total to 270,284. Those death toll numbers might be understated, according to local media reports of bodies floating along river banks in the northern states.

The Dainik Bhaskar, a Hindi newspaper popular across India’s crowded heartland, fanned 30 of its reporters along the banks of the river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh state. They found -- and photographed -- more than 2,000 corpses across some 1,140 kilometers (708 miles). The state government claims only about 300 are dying daily.

Their findings make grim reading: authorities are piling silt over more than 350 bodies lying in shallow graves in Kannauj, the reporters say; they see dogs gnawing at some of the 400 corpses just a short distance from a crematorium in Kanpur; they count 52 corpses floating down the river in Ghazipur, often crossing state borders.

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore Stops School Classes to Curb Virus Spread Among Kids

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore will stop most school classes this week following a spike in unlinked coronavirus cases that pose the biggest challenge since last year to the government as it works out plans to vaccinate children.All primary, secondary, junior college and some pre-university students will shift to full home-based learning, a move which was last carried out in April last year as part of a partial lockdown. The Education Ministry said this time, schooling from home will run from May 19 till the end of the school term on May 28.“Some of these mutations are much more virulent and they seem to attack the younger children,” Chan Chun Sing, the new education minister said at a briefing. “We have to significantly reduce our movement and interactions in the coming days.”Singapore reported 38 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the community on Sunday, the highest number in more than a year. These include 18 cases that are currently unlinked, which is the most concerning to officials as they signal undetected spread in the country.Schools will remain open to students who need more support, while all center-based tuition and enrichment classes should move activities online till the end of the so-called heightened alert period that is slated to last to June 13, the government said. The move is to cut the mingling of students from different schools given that at least 10 children tested positive for coronavirus in the past week.Preschools and student care centers remain open to support parents who have to work, in a sign that the government is trying to avoid a partial lockdown similar to last April, which was far more restrictive and saw the economy nosedive. Singapore’s benchmark stock index fell 0.4% as investors assessed the impact of the latest virus measures.Pacing Second Vaccine ShotsThe jump in infections among students has led to Singapore making plans to vaccinate children under the age of 16, Education Minister Chan said.The ministries of education and health are working out plans for the “vaccination of our students,” Chan wrote on his Facebook page. “Once the approval for use is granted, we will roll out vaccinations to those below 16.”Singapore is following in the footsteps of U.S. health regulators, who have approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 12 to 15. The Pfizer-BioNTech is among the vaccines approved by the Singapore government.During a briefing on Sunday, new health minister Ong Ye Kung also said the government is studying holding off the second vaccine shots in order to give more people at least one dose of inoculation.“There have been many international studies and it shows that even with one dose, it confers good protection without compromising efficacy,” Ong said. “Our scientists have been studying this.”Singapore has vaccinated 1.9 million people, or a third of the population, with the first dose. Nearly 1.3 million have received both doses.In a post on her Facebook page on Sunday, Ho Ching, the wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, encouraged the elderly to get vaccinated, even as she cited a scarcity in the shots.“Yes, our vaccine deliveries are slow this month and possibly next 1-2 months,” said Ho, who is also the chief executive officer of Singapore’s state-owned investor Temasek Holdings Pte. until OctoberVirus ClustersA virus cluster at Changi Airport remains the country’s biggest with 74 linked cases, the Ministry of Health said. New clusters were also identified at Changi Prison Complex and at a restaurant at White Sands shopping mall, which are in east Singapore.The country on Sunday returned to a month of the lockdown-like conditions it last imposed a year ago, with a ban on dining-in and gatherings limited to two people. Singapore had been one of the world’s success stories in containing Covid-19 but the rise in untraceable cases from last week could now see the cancellation of a highly-anticipated travel bubble with Hong Kong.Cases are also emerging in other parts of Singapore. Two dealers at Marina Bay Sands casino, which is operated by Las Vegas Sands Corp., also tested positive for the virus.The casino is in the same complex as a luxury hotel and convention center, which are one of the locations under consideration to host the Davos-based World Economic Forum set for August. Singapore is also scheduled to host the Shangri-La Dialogue early next month, which organizers said last week they remain committed to.(Releads, updates throughout with market reaction)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World’s Worst Stock Rout Deepens as Taiwan Tightens Virus Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan stocks slumped, extending their biggest rout in more than a year, as the government tightened restrictions on people and businesses to control its worst outbreak of the coronavirus.The Taiwan Stock Exchange Weighted Index slid as much as 4.2% in Taipei as authorities urged companies to allow staff to work from home or split locations after reporting a record 206 new local cases Sunday. The benchmark gauge sank 8.4% last week on concern about the impact on growth, the most since March 2020, turning Taiwan stocks into the world’s worst performers so far this month.Taipei City to Close Schools After Surge in Local CasesForced selling may add volatility to Monday’s trading, with the level of margin debt falling by a net NT$5.8 billion ($207 million) on Friday, according to exchange data compiled by Bloomberg. That took the four-day drop in leverage to NT$39.4 billion, showing traders faced margin calls by brokers to cover losses in their stock accounts.The sharp reversal in Taiwan stocks is a warning to highly leveraged investors around the world. The Taiex was the world’s best performing equity gauge in the three years through April, surging almost 80% in U.S. dollar terms, as a seemingly never-ending rally in tech shares pulled in retail investors.“In light of rising concerns over the pandemic, we expect more volatility ahead, and advise to stick to defensive names with low P/E and high dividend yield,” said Patrick Chen, CLSA’s Head of Taiwan Research. His team’s top picks include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.Travel and consumption-linked names were among the big losers in the market on Monday. Restaurant operators Gourmet Master Co. and Wowprime Corp. plunged almost 10% each, while shares of Formosa International Hotels Corp. and The Ambassador Hotel slumped at least 5% each.Taiwan and Singapore are among the Asian regions that have seen a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases in recent days, and both have tightened virus-related restrictions. Singapore’s stock benchmark slid as much as 0.9% on Monday before erasing the loss.Taiwan’s stock exchange urged investors not to overreact. The latest development in Covid fighting is relatively controllable, and the fall in stock market last week should be already priced in the situation, the bourse said in a statement issued late Sunday night, adding that stabilizing measures will be adopted if the market becomes irrational.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singapore warns children susceptible to virus variants, shuts schools

    Singapore warned on Sunday that the new coronavirus variants, such as the one first detected in India, were affecting more children, as the city-state prepares to shut most schools from this week and draws up plans to vaccinate youngsters. "Some of these (virus) mutations are much more virulent, and they seem to attack the younger children," said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing. None of the children who have contracted the virus are seriously ill and a few have mild symptoms, he added.

  • Bitcoin Nurses Losses as Musk’s Spats on Twitter Whipsaw Token

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin nursed losses from a bruising weekend during which Elon Musk again whipsawed the token, in part by seeming to imply that Tesla Inc. may sell or has sold its holdings.The largest digital currency extended a bout of weakness to slide to $43,874 on Sunday, the lowest since February. It rallied to $45,200 as of 11:38 a.m. on Monday in Tokyo but remains about $20,000 shy of the record set in April. Other cryptocurrencies such as Ether and Dogecoin are also under pressure.Tesla Chief Executive Officer Musk spent the past couple of days dueling on Twitter with critics of his decision to suspend payments using Bitcoin on environmental concerns. On Sunday, the mercurial billionaire seemed to agree with a post saying the electric-vehicle maker should divest what at one point was a $1.5 billion Bitcoin stake.Musk appears to have been “taking on all comers on Twitter over the weekend and caused some chunky gyrations across the coins,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd., wrote in a note.Musk’s disclosure in early February that Tesla had invested $1.5 billion in corporate cash to buy Bitcoin sent the token’s price to a record and lent legitimacy to virtual currencies, which have come closer to being a more mainstream asset in recent months despite lingering skepticism.But in the past week his online commentary shook the crypto faithful even as Musk reiterated his support for digital currencies overall.He lopped nearly $10,000 off the price of Bitcoin in hours last Wednesday after saying Tesla would no longer accept it as payment for cars. In the same statement, the tycoon said the firm wouldn’t be selling its holdings.DogecoinA few days earlier, Musk had hosted “Saturday Night Live” and joked that Dogecoin -- a token he had previously promoted -- was a “hustle,” denting its price. Days later he tweeted he was working with Doge developers to improve its transaction efficiency.Bitcoin was already falling on Sunday when Musk replied “Indeed” to a tweet from @CryptoWhale suggesting Tesla get rid of its remaining Bitcoin holdings. His reply exacerbated the decline.Responding to another thread criticizing his Bitcoin stance, Musk said: “Obnoxious threads like this make me want to go all in on Doge.”Some observers have cautioned that the cryptocurrency sector was ripe for a pullback anyway after giant gains over the past year. Bitcoin, for instance, is still sitting on a more than fourfold advance over the period. Ether, the second-largest token, is up more than 1,500% and Dogecoin over 19,000%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • G7 urged to donate 'emergency' supplies to vaccine-sharing scheme

    The head of UNICEF on Monday asked G7 countries to donate supplies to the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme as an emergency measure to address a severe shortfall caused by disruption to Indian vaccine exports. India has curbed exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine made by its Serum Institute, which had been pledged to COVAX, to be used by the country as it battles a massive second wave of infections. U.N. agency UNICEF, which is in charge of supplying coronavirus vaccines through COVAX, estimates the supply shortfall at 140 million doses by the end of May and about 190 million by the end of June.

  • Copper Resumes Gains as Supply Risks, China Demand Buoy Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper rebounded after its first weekly loss in six on concerns about disruptions to supply in Chile and as Chinese demand showed signs of picking up.Workers at BHP Group’s remote operations center in Santiago rejected the company’s final wage offer, with almost 97% of the union’s members opting to strike. The miner now has the right to call for government mediation that could last as long as 10 days and, while a strike raises the specter of disruptions, BHP may opt to bring in replacements to keep the center running.Copper’s rally stumbled last week along with other industrial materials after China stepped up efforts to cool the commodities surge that’s fanning fears over a global inflation. The metal had surged to a record a week ago as Covid-19 upended supply chains, while stimulus measures supported economies and sparked a surge in demand.Demand in China, the largest consuming country, is recovering after prices retreated, Jinrui Futures Co. said in a note on Monday, pointing to a spike in the domestic spot premium.Industrial output data from China on Monday showed aluminum and steel production notching records in April, even as the broader economy moderated.Copper rose as much as 1.1% to $10,350 a metric ton on the London Metal Exchange before trading at $10,306.50 as of 11:37 a.m. in Shanghai. The metal hit $10,747.50 on May 10, an all-time high. Other metals were mostly higher with aluminum up 0.9% and nickel climbing 1.3%.Morgan Stanley said the gains in metals, iron ore and grains will decline toward the end of the year after “overshooting levels that can be justified by the fundamentals,” though the turning point is hard to pinpoint.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cinemas in Taipei Ordered to Close for First Time Due to Virus Surge

    Cinemas in Taipei and surrounding areas have been ordered to close for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. Taiwan authorities issued an order on Saturday morning putting the capital city on a level three alert. This requires the shutdown of cinemas, sports venues, libraries and other entertainment spots. Family get-togethers will […]

  • Stocks Waver on Virus; U.S. Futures Dip; Dollar Up: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia fluctuated Monday with U.S. futures as spikes in virus cases in parts the region and lingering inflation concerns weighed on investor sentiment.Shares gained modestly in Australia and Hong Kong but slipped in Japan and South Korea as markets responded to the latest curbs on activity to halt the spread of Covid-19. U.S. stocks ended in the green Friday after gathering price pressures pushed equity markets globally to their worst weekly loss since February.China’s stocks climbed, shrugging off some below-forecast readings on retail sales, industrial output and fixed-asset investment.The spread of the virus is front and center again as Singapore plans to close public schools this week and move to home-based learning. Taiwan is racing to contain its worst outbreak and avert a full lockdown.Treasury yields were steady after dropping Friday on a report that showed the recent surge in U.S. retail sales stalled in April. The dollar edged up against its major peers.Concerns that policy makers will have to pull back support sooner than expected to quell rising inflation have weighed on global equities. Investors this week will parse the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s latest meeting for any discussion about accelerating price pressures, and hints of a timeline for reducing asset purchases.“The global economic recovery is well under way; that’s what’s fueling the inflation fears,” Olivier d’Assier, Qontigo head of APAC applied research, said on Bloomberg TV. It’s not surprising to see some profit taking after the rally in equity prices, d’Assier said.The Federal Reserve’s policy is in a good place right now, said Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, while playing down data that she warns will be volatile as the economy reopens. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic are due to speak this week.The momentum in commodity markets seems to have flagged after breakneck gains, with copper and iron ore coming off record highs amid efforts by China to clamp down on surging prices. Oil edged higher.Meanwhile, Bitcoin fell to the lowest since February. The digital coin extended losses after trading below $45,000 Sunday, as Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk continued to spar with Bitcoin proponents on Twitter and implied Tesla might sell its holdings.Click here for MLIV’s Question of the Day: How Far Can East-West Stocks Divergence Go?Here are some key events this week:Reserve Bank of Australia publishes minutes of its latest meeting TuesdayFed Vice Chair Richard Clarida and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic are among policy makers speaking this weekThe Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflationAustralia releases employment data for April on ThursdayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures dipped 0.2% as of 12:55 p.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.5%Nasdaq 100 contracts edged down 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.2%Japan’s Topix Index fell 0.4%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.3%South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.9%Hang Seng Index rose 0.4%Shanghai Composite Index gained 1%Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%CurrenciesThe yen traded at 109.35 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4413 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%The euro edged down to $1.2133BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was around 1.62%Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell three basis points to 1.76%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $65.47 a barrelGold advanced 0.5% to $1,851.75For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • America's slowing population growth puts limits on its future

    The U.S.' sharply declining rate of population growth threatens to put an expiration date on a country built around a vision of endless reinvention.The big picture: Fewer people means fewer workers to support an aging population, fewer innovators with new ideas, less economic growth — and more of one thing: political fights over a shrinking pie.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: At the end of April, the Census Bureau reported that between 2010 and 2020, the U.S. population grew at its slowest rate since the Great Depression and the second-slowest rate in any decade since the country's founding. Recent data from the CDC indicates the U.S. birth rate fell for the sixth straight year, with births falling precipitously in December, around when any babies conceived during the start of the pandemic would have been born.The fertility rate — defined as the number of live births per 1,000 women aged 15–44 — fell from 64.1 in 2010 to 55.8 in 2020.That’s in part a result of positive changes, like the sharp drop in teen pregnancies, but it also means Americans are not having enough babies to keep the country's population growing by births alone.The impact: Countries with falling population growth — and eventually population decline — face serious economic, political and even cultural challenges.Fewer births combined with longer lifespans mean fewer productive young workers to balance those in retirement. As a result, JPMorgan senior economist Jesse Edgerton notes, there will be excess capital sloshing around the global economy, keeping interest rates low and making it more difficult to save for retirement. While a slower-growing population puts less pressure on the climate, new ideas come from people, and fewer people means fewer sources for those new ideas. That leads to a slowdown in innovation at the very moment when we need it most, as Stanford economist Charles Jones argued in a recent paper.Put those two trends together, and you have a formula for corrosive generational conflict and a country in long-term decline — which is exactly what a 2019 Pew survey about Americans' attitudes toward the future found."I think for many [Americans], it's not a completely boundless dream anymore," Lanhee Chen, a public policy fellow at Stanford's Hoover Institution, told the Washington Post. Context: Slowing population growth is a reality throughout most of the developed world, as well as in China, where government data released this week showed the average annual population growth over the past 10 years was just 0.53%, the slowest in decades. Yes, but: The U.S. has one option to keep its population growing that China and many other countries lack: immigration.Immigration has always been key to U.S. population growth — absent its foreign-born citizens and residents, the country would have some 40 million fewer people, and cities like New York and Chicago would have shrunk.The demand to come to the U.S. is still huge: Data from Gallup indicates 42 million people in Latin America and the Caribbean alone would move to the U.S. if they could.The average age of immigrants is more than seven years younger than the median American, which means they're in a demographic position to bolster the workforce for decades and have more children of their own.The catch: While the U.S. had a net migration of more than 1 million people a year leading up to 2016, that number fell to an estimated 595,000 in 2019, even before pandemic-led border controls closed the spigot further.A report this year from the National Immigration Forum found increasing net immigration levels by at least 37% — approximately an additional 370,000 immigrants per year — would prevent the U.S. from falling into a "demographic deficit."What to watch ... the progress of President Biden's immigration proposals, which would expand legal immigration while creating a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants. The Biden administration has also proposed a number of family-friendly policies in its American Families Plan, including enhanced child tax credits and free preschool for children ages 3–4. But in European and East Asian countries that have grappled with low birth rates for years, attempts to reverse the decline through pro-natality policies like child allowances have done little to bend the fertility curve upward.While Americans have consistently said they desire more children than they actually have, and some demographers suggest the COVID baby bust could be reversed as prospective parents have the children they put off earlier, long-term trends around declining marriage rates and delayed childbearing will be difficult to reverse.The bottom line: No country in the world has figured out a reliable way to induce citizens to have more children over the long term, which means the U.S. can live up to its self-conception as a "nation of immigrants" — or face a shrinking future.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Government failure on borders put UK at risk from Indian variant, says Labour

    Arrival of new Covid strain came ‘as a result’ of Boris Johnson delaying curbs ahead of planned trade trip, says frontbencher

  • Asia shares left listless by mixed China data

    Asian share markets turned mixed on Monday as data on Chinese retail sales missed expectations though industrial output stayed solid, while more evidence of global inflation pressures helped gold to a three-month peak. Chinese retail sales rose 17.7% in April on a year ago, short of forecasts for a jump of 24.8%, while industrial output matched expectations with a rise of 9.8%. Taiwan's government on Monday had to reassure investors it would stabilise stock and foreign exchange markets if needed amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.