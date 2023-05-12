Singapore country profile

Map of Singapore

Singapore is a wealthy city state in south-east Asia. Once a British colonial trading post, today it is a thriving global financial hub.

Chinese people account for about 75% of Singapore's multi-racial population, with Malays and Indians making up much of the remainder.

Its trade-driven economy is heavily supported by foreign workers. In 2013, the government forecast that by 2030, immigrants will make up more than 50% of the population.

The People's Action Party has dominated politics since independence from Malaysia in 1965.

LEADERS

President: Halimah Yacob

Singapore's President Halimah Yacob

Halimah Yacob was sworn in as Singapore's first female president in 2017. As a member of the Muslim Malay minority, she is also the country's first Malay leader in 47 years.

Presidential candidates run as individuals, because Singapore's head of state is supposed to be non-partisan.

Prime minister: Lee Hsien Loong

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

The eldest son of Singapore's founding father Lee Kuan Yew, Lee Hsien Loong has been in office since August 2004.

A former army officer and Cambridge-educated mathematician, he followed his father into politics in 1984 at the age of 32.

As prime minister, Mr Lee has launched policies to build a competitive economy, introducing new programmes to upgrade the education system, investing in research and development and transforming the city-state.

MEDIA

As a media hub for south-east Asia, Singapore is a strategic centre for the region's English-speaking audience.

Its tightly-controlled media environment means self-censorship among journalists is common. There are also curbs on online content.

TIMELINE

Some key dates in Singapore's history:

British administrator Sir Thomas Stamford Raffles oversaw the establishment of Singapore

1819 - Sir Thomas Stamford Raffles establishes Singapore as a trading post for the British East India Company.

1942 - Singapore falls to Japan during Second World War.

1959 - Singapore holds first general election.

1963 - Singapore joins the Federation of Malaysia.

1965 - Declares independence from Malaysia.

1990 - Singapore's founding father Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew stands down after 31 years.

1993 - Singapore holds its first presidential election.