Singapore CPI Rises to 10-Year High on War, Covid Disruptions

Michelle Jamrisko
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Core inflation in Singapore accelerated faster than expected to the highest in a decade, in sync with the central bank’s projections that price growth may worsen before it gets better on geopolitical shocks and supply-chain backlogs.

The core consumer price index tracked by the Monetary Authority of Singapore-- which excludes private transport and accommodation costs -- rose by 2.9% in March, on the back of costlier food and services. That’s the fastest since March 2012 and is showing a quickening for the last eight of nine months.

That compares with the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey for a 2.5% increase, and the 2.2% pace in February.

“External inflationary pressures have intensified amid sharp increases in global commodity prices and renewed supply chain disruptions driven by both the Russia‐Ukraine conflict and the regional pandemic situation,” the MAS and the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a joint statement Monday. “MAS core inflation is forecast to pick up further in the coming months, before moderating towards the end of the year as some of the external inflationary pressures recede.”

The figures come after the central bank’s decision earlier this month to tighten monetary policy for a third time since October as it warned inflation pressures remain a risk in the medium term.

Read more: Singapore Dollar Rallies After Central Bank Ups Inflation Fight

The city-state’s latest consumer price data also follow releases from the U.S., where inflation is cruising at a 40-year high, and Japan, where costs are picking up at the fastest in two years.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has ramped up his hawkish tone, putting the world on guard for a potential 50 basis-point rate increase as early as May and joining a chorus of central bankers mulling “jumbo” rate hikes.

Central banks globally are facing an agonizing trade-off between growth and inflation, with risks for many economies that soaring costs, and policy efforts to cool them, can create financial instability and trip up growth, producing a dreaded stagflation scenario.

Singaporean officials have recently been warning that the inflation could be longer-lasting as part of a new economic reality, beyond immediate supply and demand shocks.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, chairman of the MAS and a senior minister, said at a Boao Forum for Asia event on Friday that “we are dealing with a fundamentally new macroeconomic environment globally.”

Tharman said the new environment requires big spending on new supply capacity, mobilizing and “de-risking” private capital to invest in emerging economies, and raising taxes in both advanced and emerging economies.

Read more: Tharman Warns of New Era of Shortages Driving Global Inflation

Singapore’s headline inflation last month rose by 5.4% from a year ago, compared with estimates for a 4.7% increase and February’s 4.3%. Among drivers of the all-items index were transportation costs, which picked up at the fastest pace since 1980.

The MAS and MTI on Monday reiterated estimates that core inflation should be between 2.5% and 3.5% this year, while headline inflation runs within 4.5% and 5.5%.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Reliance calls off $3.4 billion deal with Future Group

    Reliance Industries “cannot implement” its $3.4 billion deal to acquire core parts of retail chain Future Group after the latter's secured creditors rejected the offer earlier this week, India’s most valuable firm said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday. As per these results, the shareholders and unsecured creditors of FRL have voted in favour of the scheme.

  • India's Future Group stocks plunge after Reliance deal falls through

    Shares of Future Group companies fell sharply on Monday, some as much as 20%, after India's biggest retailer Reliance called off its $3.4 billion deal with the group over the weekend, pushing its flagship Future Retail towards a possible bankruptcy process. Shares of Future Supply Chain Solutions, Future Retail, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Consumer and Future Enterprises fell between 5% and 20%. With Reliance calling off the deal, Future, once one of India's biggest retailers, now faces the prospect of a bankruptcy process.

  • 4 ETFs targeting clean water, wind energy, the smart grid — and one that has them all

    For some investment advisers, so-called green investing is far from just a feel-good stock play. Fundamentals, including demographics, help make the case.

  • Trillions of Negative-Yielding Bonds Vanish

    (Bloomberg) -- After another wild week in global money markets, traders are betting big on the biggest regime shift in Europe in years: the end of the negative interest-rate era before 2022 is over. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Arms, Diplomacy in KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Lef

  • Elon Musk Mocks Bill Gates After Tesla Short

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk needs a meeting with his human resources department. The billionaire genius may well be saving the world through his electric vehicle (EV) company and he night help mankind one day live on Mars, but he's not always a kind man. Musk, who has talked openly about growing up with Asperger's Syndrome -- a form of autism that can make it difficult to relate to others -- has sometimes shown as an adult that he's not great at getting along with people he may disagree with.

  • Ukraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Arms, Diplomacy in KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis FeudThe U.S. pledged new weapons assistance and a stepped-up diplomatic presence as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited

  • Saudi Arabia aiming for tenfold increase in air transit traffic by 2030

    Saudi Arabia is targeting a tenfold increase in international airline passengers transiting the kingdom by the end of the decade as it looks to triple annual passenger traffic, an official said. The government last year announced plans to become a global transportation and logistics hub by 2030 targeting passenger traffic of 330 million a year, though few details have emerged. That policy, which has seen the government mandate that companies move their regional headquarters to the kingdom, puts Saudi Arabia in competition with neighbour the United Arab Emirates, where airline Emirates' main business model is transit traffic.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk Turns on Bill Gates Over Tesla Short

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks he's saving the world with his electric vehicle and solar power efforts (and he might be doing just that). Microsoft founder Bill Gates has followed a more traditional path to philanthropy. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has worked on everything from bringing vaccines to parts of the world that don't have them, making sure people have clean water, and all sorts of projects designed to protect the planet.

  • Disney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis Feud

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis may have put a bull’s-eye on special perks that Walt Disney Co. has enjoyed in his state for more than 50 years, but he’s keeping his hands off hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks recently lavished on the entertainment giant.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Arms, Diplomacy in KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats

  • Down More Than 23%, This Year's 2 Worst-Performing Dow Stocks Look Like Monster Buys Right Now

    There are 30 components in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It may surprise investors to learn that the bottom-two performers so far this year are Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD), which have been two of the better performers over the last decade.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Proven Winners You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    These highly profitable and time-tested companies are screaming buys following a peak decline of 22% in the Nasdaq.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Market Correction

    Having the right mindset during a stock market correction can turn it from a challenge to an opportunity. One of my favorite places to go bargain shopping during a stock market correction is the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Three REITs that I plan to add to during the next market correction are AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW).

  • Elon Musk says he's 'moving on' from 'making fun' of Bill Gates for shorting Tesla after leaked text conversation reveals spat between the tech moguls

    Musk clarified the statement after posting a vague tweet on Sunday that led many users to ask if he was halting his efforts to buy out Twitter.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore, But Should You Buy?

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were in fine form on the stock market last month, gaining 12% and giving investors some relief after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down nearly 20% so far this month, giving up all the gains that it scored in March. Nvidia's recent crash has brought the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio down to 55.8, which is lower than the stock's five-year average earnings multiple of 58.5.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in This Dow Dividend King and Wait 5 Years

    Dividend stocks provide a hands-off stream of income to give peace of mind during market volatility.

  • Will Tesla's Potential Stock Split Make You Rich?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has garnered a lot of attention since its 5-for-1 stock split in 2020, and the light continues to shine on the electric vehicle maker. Last month, Tesla announced plans for a potential stock split, and the company's share price shot up. If you're thinking about getting a slice of Tesla's stock, don't let the potential stock split be the only number that's driving your decision.

  • Want $75,000 in Passive Income the Easy Way? Here's Where to Invest

    To generate a significant level of passive income typically requires a lot of work to accumulate enough money initially. Want $75,000 or more in passive income the easy way? Three top ways of generating passive income are investing in real estate, bonds, or dividend stocks.

  • Twitter is reportedly reconsidering Elon Musk's bid to buy the social media company after the Tesla CEO confirmed $46.5 billion in financing

    The change of pace comes after Twitter filed for a shareholder rights plan, or "poison pill," last week designed to avoid a hostile takeover by Musk.

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Growth Stocks That Are Also Passive Income Machines

    When the market turns turbulent, dividend stocks can offer shelter from the storm. With volatility roiling the market recently, there are now some great growth stocks trading at beaten-down valuations that also pay substantial dividends. Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML), Regions Financial (NYSE: RF), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as top companies in that category that are worth investing in right now.

  • The Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes Could Be Even Worse Than Feared

    The Fed clobbered stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down for the third straight week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its fourth straight losing week.