Singapore Will Crack Down on Bad Crypto Behavior: Report

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has turned out to be a terrific investment over the past decade thanks to the company's dominant position in the smartphone market, as evident from the stock's impressive market-beating returns. Despite this, investors who purchased Apple stock a decade ago are sitting on fat gains, which demonstrates that buying and holding great companies for the long run is a sound investment strategy. A $10,000 investment in Apple stock at the beginning of 2012 would now be worth just over $106,000, assuming the dividends paid out by the tech giant were reinvested.