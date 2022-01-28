Singapore’s DBS to Buy Citigroup Taiwan Consumer Bank Assets

(Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd. agreed to buy Citigroup Inc.’s consumer banking assets in Taiwan, as Southeast Asia’s largest lender pushes ahead with plans to boost its regional presence.

The Singapore bank will pay cash for Citi Consumer Taiwan’s net assets plus a premium of S$956 million ($707 million), which will be determined at the close of the deal that’s expected mid-2023. DBS plans to inject S$2.2 billion into the Taiwan unit, S$1.2 billion of which will be used as capital to support incremental rish-weighted assets and capital needs, it said in a statement Friday.

The purchase is part of DBS’s long-standing goal of growing in large emerging markets. Last year, the lender agreed to pay S$1.1 billion for a 13% stake in China’s Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank Corp., less than six months after it took over India’s Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd.

“Notwithstanding Covid 19, we believe that Asia’s long-term growth trends remain intact,” DBS Group Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said in a statement Friday. “The acquisitions we have made since the start of the pandemic have given us a platform to build meaningful scale in some of our core markets. This acquisition is no exception.”

DBS will fund the transaction with excess capital and the deal won’t impact its ability to pay dividends. Shares in DBS fell 0.6% to $35.05 at 9:24 a.m. in Singapore. That compares with a 0.6% advance in the broader Straits Times Index.

Citigroup Strategy

For Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, the Taiwan sale is part of an ongoing strategy to simplify the New York-based bank, do away with its retail banking operations in 13 different countries across Asia and Europe, and focus on high-growth businesses such as wealth management. It will also focus on investment and corporate banking in Asia.

Earlier this month, Citigroup sold its consumer assets in four Southeast Asian markets including Indonesia and Thailand to Singapore’s United Overseas Bank Ltd. for about $3.6 billion. The Asia and European asset sales are expected to release about $7 billion of allocated tangible common equity over time.

Citi Consumer Taiwan has been operating in the country since 1985, and currently has 2.7 million credit cards and unsecured accounts, about half a million deposit and wealth customers, approximately 3,500 employees and 45 branches. At the end of September, it had an earning asset base of S$20.3 billion and total deposits of S$15.1 billion. The DBS deal will accelerate its growth by at least 10 years, making it Taiwan’s largest foreign bank by assets.

“Citi Consumer Taiwan is highly complementary to us given its high-quality wealth management business as well as huge credit card customer base with a high activation rate and spending level,” Lim Him Chuan, general manager of DBS Taiwan, said in the statement.

