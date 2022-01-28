Singapore’s DBS to Buy Citigroup Taiwan Consumer Bank Assets

Faris Mokhtar
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd. agreed to buy Citigroup Inc.’s consumer banking assets in Taiwan, as Southeast Asia’s largest lender pushes ahead with plans to boost its regional presence.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Singapore bank will pay cash for Citi Consumer Taiwan’s net assets plus a premium of S$956 million ($707 million), which will be determined at the close of the deal that’s expected mid-2023. DBS plans to inject S$2.2 billion into the Taiwan unit, S$1.2 billion of which will be used as capital to support incremental rish-weighted assets and capital needs, it said in a statement Friday.

The purchase is part of DBS’s long-standing goal of growing in large emerging markets. Last year, the lender agreed to pay S$1.1 billion for a 13% stake in China’s Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank Corp., less than six months after it took over India’s Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd.

“Notwithstanding Covid 19, we believe that Asia’s long-term growth trends remain intact,” DBS Group Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said in a statement Friday. “The acquisitions we have made since the start of the pandemic have given us a platform to build meaningful scale in some of our core markets. This acquisition is no exception.”

DBS will fund the transaction with excess capital and the deal won’t impact its ability to pay dividends. Shares in DBS fell 0.6% to $35.05 at 9:24 a.m. in Singapore. That compares with a 0.6% advance in the broader Straits Times Index.

Citigroup Strategy

For Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, the Taiwan sale is part of an ongoing strategy to simplify the New York-based bank, do away with its retail banking operations in 13 different countries across Asia and Europe, and focus on high-growth businesses such as wealth management. It will also focus on investment and corporate banking in Asia.

Earlier this month, Citigroup sold its consumer assets in four Southeast Asian markets including Indonesia and Thailand to Singapore’s United Overseas Bank Ltd. for about $3.6 billion. The Asia and European asset sales are expected to release about $7 billion of allocated tangible common equity over time.

Citi Consumer Taiwan has been operating in the country since 1985, and currently has 2.7 million credit cards and unsecured accounts, about half a million deposit and wealth customers, approximately 3,500 employees and 45 branches. At the end of September, it had an earning asset base of S$20.3 billion and total deposits of S$15.1 billion. The DBS deal will accelerate its growth by at least 10 years, making it Taiwan’s largest foreign bank by assets.

“Citi Consumer Taiwan is highly complementary to us given its high-quality wealth management business as well as huge credit card customer base with a high activation rate and spending level,” Lim Him Chuan, general manager of DBS Taiwan, said in the statement.

(Recasts lead, adds details throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hopson Development’s Bonds, Shares Plummet After Auditor Resigns

    (Bloomberg) -- Hopson Development Holdings Ltd.’s dollar bonds were poised for record lows and its shares plunged, after the developer said that its auditor agreed to resign.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandPost-Vaccine Menstruation Changes Are Smaller Than Natu

  • China Kicks Off Reform of State Food Giants Cofco, Sinograin

    (Bloomberg) -- China has kicked off a long-anticipated overhaul of its massive state-owned agriculture companies to help secure food supply for the world’s most populous nation.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandPost-Vaccine Menstruation Changes Are Smaller Than N

  • KKR to Tap Wella for Europe’s Biggest Dividend Payout Since 2017

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. and other investors in haircare giant Wella Corp. are set to extract one of the largest-ever dividend payments taken in Europe’s leveraged loan market.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40

  • ESG Pioneer Whose Firm Rose to Top Now Sees ‘Disconcerting’ Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people have benefited more from the boom in ESG investing than Jerome Dodson.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosPost-Vaccine Menstruation Changes Are Smaller Than Natural OnesAlmost four decades ago, Dodson founded Parnassus Investments -- a lit

  • Muni Issuance in January Is Almost Typical Despite Yield Backup, Fed Fear

    (Bloomberg) -- Fed fright? Check. Yield backup? Check. Fund outflows? Check. Worst performance in decades? Check. Municipal bond issuance for the month of January? Chugging right along.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash CallPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Ris

  • Blackstone’s Gray Sees Slower Deal Activity for Fast-Growing Companies

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should brace for a slowdown in deal activity in the fastest growing private companies, Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Whipsaw as Traders Ramp Up Fed-Hike Wagers: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneJeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call“The pri

  • Gold Extends Drop After Hawkish Powell Wipes Out Year’s Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended losses -- after falling the most in two months -- as a more hawkish-than-expected U.S. Federal Reserve underscored the central bank’s aggressive approach to tackling inflation.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosPost-Vaccine Menstruatio

  • SoftBank COO to Leave After Seeking $1 Billion in Compensation

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure is making preparations to depart the Japanese conglomerate after clashing with founder Masayoshi Son over his compensation and responsibilities, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a

  • Argentina, IMF Reach Understanding on Fiscal Path for Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina and the International Monetary Fund have reached an understanding on when the nation will achieve a balanced primary budget, marking a first key step to renegotiating more than $40 billion of debt, according to people familiar with the talks.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Mak

  • Robinhood Plunges Anew on Earnings Miss, Revenue Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- One year after Robinhood Markets Inc. found itself at the center of the meme-stock tempest, the retail brokerage now finds itself with another set of challenges that could prove even more difficult to overcome.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandPost

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise On Apple After Latest Market Sell-Off; Tesla Plunge Signals End For These Stocks

    Futures rose as Apple rallied on earnings. The market reversed lower Thursday as Tesla plunged on its product roadmap.

  • Hopson Tumbles as Auditor Quits; Oaktree Loan: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Hopson Development’s shares tumbled the most since 2009 after the builder -- seen as one of the safer names among China’s property companies -- said PricewaterhouseCoopers has resigned as its auditor. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandPost-Vaccine

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 173%, Says Wall Street

    Tech-driven used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) might fit that bill. The company has suffered a stock price decline of 58% since hitting its all-time high in August 2021, but leading Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has just come out with a very bullish call. Its digital approach is so powerful that Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas describes the company as the "apex predator in auto retail" -- and since Carvana has rocketed up the rankings to become the second-largest car dealer in the U.S., he might be right.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • The 5 REITs With the Longest Dividend Histories

    Investors love REITs for their dividends, and this quintet has the best dividend records you can find. Here's a look at each.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • 1 Growth Stock Near Its 52-Week Low to Buy Right Now

    The market's shift away from growth stocks may be scary, but it's essential to look at things in context. Growth stocks performed absurdly well between 2012 and 2021, and although many dropped like rocks last year, investors with a long-term mindset will want to look beyond that. When considering whether to buy shares of a company, the most crucial factor shouldn't be its performance over 12 months, but rather the prospects of the company in question.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood predicts exponential growth for 'innovative' tech stocks despite a huge sell-off – and says bitcoin is still the money of the future

    Despite a huge sell-off that's knocked Ark's flagship ETF down 27% this year, Cathie Wood remains resolutely bullish.

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.