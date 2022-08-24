Singapore Concludes Noble Group Saga With Fine, Warnings

(Bloomberg) -- Noble Group Ltd., the commodity trader whose spectacular collapse and multibillion dollar restructuring dominated headlines in Singapore over several years, was fined by local authorities after investigations ended following a probe that began in late 2018.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore imposed a civil penalty against the company of S$12.6 million ($9 million) for publishing misleading information, the MAS, Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, and Commercial Affairs Department said in a joint statement on Wednesday. A civil penalty action is not a criminal action and does not attract criminal sanctions.

In addition, ACRA issued “stern warnings” to two former directors for failing to prepare and table annual financial statements in compliance with local accounting standards, the authorities said. And, the Public Accountants Oversight Committee issued “orders” against auditors Ernst & Young in relation to the company’s financial statements for the years 2012 to 2016.

Once Asia’s largest commodity trader with a market value of more than $10 billion, Noble Group was forced to restructure after years of losses and accusations of improper accounting, which the company denied. The turmoil at the trader -- which had businesses spanning coal to agriculture -- destroyed many investors’ savings while generating millions in fees for lawyers.

The investigations revealed that Noble Group and one of its units had applied an “incorrect accounting treatment” several long-term marketing agreements witn mine owners and coal producers, the authorities said. This “inflated” the reported profits and net assets of the company and its unit, they said.

“Materially false or misleading statements by listed entities have no place in Singapore’s capital markets,” said Loo Siew Yee, assistant managing director (policy, payments & financial crime), MAS. “If left unchecked, they will erode investors’ trust in the quality of information released by issuers, and have an adverse impact on the integrity of our capital markets.”

“Based on presently available facts, the actions announced today marks the closure of the investigations,” the authorities said.

