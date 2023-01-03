Singapore’s 2022 GDP Growth Beats Amid Lurking Headwinds

Karthikeyan Sundaram and Michelle Jamrisko
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s recovery held up in 2022, with a relatively strong year-end performance shoring up the economy ahead of an expected global slowdown this year.

Gross domestic product grew 3.8% during the year, according to advance estimates Tuesday from the Ministry of Trade and Industry. That’s a slight beat from the government’s projection for a 3.5% annual expansion.

The better-than-forecast performance followed a 2.2% GDP expansion in the three months through December from a year earlier. The economy expanded 0.2% last quarter from the previous three months.

The Singapore dollar initially rose on the GDP headlines, but reversed course after failing to breach the 1.34 line against the US dollar.

The report showed one clear risk ahead for the trade-reliant economy, with manufacturing shrinking 3% year-on-year in the fourth quarter for the first contraction since the three-month period ended June 2020 and in line with a softening in the region’s trade outlook.

Exports declined in November, with the trend likely to continue well into 2023 as the world economy slows amid tighter monetary policy. Singapore has previously forecast that exports — which are more than one-and-a-half times the island’s GDP — will decline 2% in 2023 in the worst-case scenario and post zero growth in the best case.

“We must brace ourselves for the uncertainties ahead,” Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Saturday in his New Year’s Eve message to Singaporeans, referring to a troubled international outlook. “Our economy will be affected,” he said.

Lee on Saturday reiterated a government forecast for 0.5%-2.5% GDP growth in 2023. While many advanced economies are staring at a downturn, the city-state has maintained that a recession is not its base case.

While China’s reopening carries potential economic upsides for the city-state, Lee said it remains to be seen how soon the Asian giant recovers from Covid-19. Even so, some of Singapore’s biggest trading partners face economic headwinds, with Lee predicting that the US and Europe “may well” enter recession this year.

