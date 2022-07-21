Singapore Exchange, NYSE join hands for company dual listings, ETFs

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said on Friday it will team up with the New York Stock Exchange for dual listing of companies on both the bourses, allowing investors to tap overseas investment opportunities on the two major exchanges.

The two stock exchanges will also explore development of more exchange-traded funds products (ETFs), new environmental-social-corporate governance (ESG) products and services, among others, the two bourses said in a joint statement.

"It (agreement) aims to create a more connected ecosystem to facilitate access to capital and the development of new investment solutions to address growing complex needs of market participants and investors," SGX Chief Executive Officer Loh Boon Chye said.

"Dual listings between the NYSE and SGX Group benefit issuers by allowing them to tap into pools of capital in key markets outside of their home regions," the two bourses said.

($1 = 1.3892 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Recommended Stories

  • Earnings Calendar, Analyst Estimates And Stocks To Watch

    When searching for the best stocks to buy and watch, look for companies with strong earnings growth – and check the earnings calendar to see when they report. Be sure to also see our latest list of stocks  just added to — or removed from — IBD's top screens.

  • Bond Traders Hunt for the Trigger of the ECB’s Anti-Crisis Tool

    (Bloomberg) -- When a central bank sets a red line, the market will start looking for ways to test it. And now that the European Central Bank has unveiled the initial details of its anti-fragmentation tool, traders say the next step is to figure out what it takes to set it in motion. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Musk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeBid

  • Japan's inflation stays above BOJ's target for 3rd straight month

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's core consumer inflation remained above the central bank's 2% target for a third straight month in June, as the economy faced pressure from high global raw material prices that have pushed up the cost of the country's imports. The rise in consumer prices challenges the Bank of Japan's view that recent price hikes in the world's third-largest economy will remain somewhat temporary, even as households worry about higher living costs. The data, which matched a median market forecast, meant inflation stayed above the BOJ's 2% target for a third consecutive month.

  • Kinder Morgan Is Seeing Surging Demand for Natural Gas

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has changed the game for the U.S. natural gas industry. Energy security has become a top priority for countries, leading them to lock up contracts for supplies of natural gas. One of those beneficiaries is Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and its second-quarter results -- delivered after the bell Wednesday -- clearly reflect that.

  • Russia is testing everything it can use against Europe on Ukraine - Zelenskyy

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 20 JULY, 22:16 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia is testing everything that it can use against other European countries on Ukraine, so he urged that sanctions pressure and assistance with weapons should not be stopped.

  • Stocks mixed as ECB hikes rates, Italy’s Mario Draghi resigns

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Thursday.

  • First Mover Asia: Does Tesla Really Believe in Bitcoin?; Altcoins Rise in Thursday Trading

    The electric car maker became a proxy for investors looking to take a position in the cryptocurrency without buying it directly, but its recent jettisoning of $936 million of BTC suggests the company wasn’t all that committed to the asset.

  • Vladimir Putin is ‘using energy’ to cause political discord in Europe: Expert

    Daniel Yergin, S&P Global Vice Chairman and Author of The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations, joins Yahoo Finance Live to outline the geopolitical pressures building in Europe as the Nord Stream pipeline re-opens, the EU's push for a price cap on Russian oil, and the ongoing climate crisis.

  • Meta, Take-Two Among Top Beaten-Down Tech Stocks: Bank of America

    Technology stocks have slumped this year, with the S&P 500 IT index falling 21%. Bank of America lists some picks among them.

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From April Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • 7 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 7 energy stocks to buy now according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. To skip our detailed analysis of Leon Cooperman’s hedge fund profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 3 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Leon […]

  • AT&T Falls Most in 20 Years After Overdue Bills Hit Cash Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. fell the most in 20 years after saying some customers are starting to put off paying their phone bills, which contributed to the wireless carrier cutting its forecast for free cash flow this year by $2 billion.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    It's better to think about a sine curve when looking at stocks, as businesses typically shift from good periods to difficult ones and back again to good periods. If you can step in when times are tough, you can pick up some great companies at relatively cheap prices and hold them forever. Since yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices, I'm effectively looking for companies with strong dividend histories that are trading with dividend yields at the high side of their historical range.

  • Elon Musk swore in March not to sell any Bitcoin, but Tesla cashed out 75% of its Bitcoin holdings amid the crypto winter just months later

    Tesla converted most of its Bitcoin holdings into fiat last quarter, netting $963 million, an implied loss of just around $160 million from its initial investment. Musk said before the quarter began that he’d never sell Bitcoin.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That ‘In-The-Know’ Bigwigs Pouring Money Into

    Every investor – from the most experienced legends of Wall Street to the most amateur of retail traders – keeps a close eye on the market, looking for some sign or signal to indicate just the right trades. Following the corporate insiders is one way to find an advantage. These are the company officers whose positions put them ‘in-the-know’ on their companies’ inner workings. That knowledge gives these bigwigs an inside track when it comes to trading their own stocks – and to keep the trading flo

  • 10 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Roth IRA stocks to buy and hold for long term. You can skip our detailed analysis of retirement accounts and their rising demand, and go directly to read 5 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term. Over the years, a growing number of people […]

  • 5 Stocks I'm Betting the Farm On

    As has been the case for about six years, gold-mining stock SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) is my largest holding by a significant amount. Originally, I owned shares of Canadian gold-mining company Claude Resources, but Claude was acquired by SSR in a cash-and-stock deal in 2016. Like most precious-metal mining companies, SSR has had its challenges.

  • 2 Oversold Tech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Investors who buy stocks benefiting from secular demand trends could see tremendous gains over the next five years.

  • NC makes billion-dollar bet on penny stock company – will it pay off?

    The euphoria showed by North Carolina economic development officials when it landed its first EV manufacturing plant may have been justified. But a deeper look reveals a company betting the farm that those EVs will be a hit.

  • 'Big Short' legend Michael Burry warns inflation poses a fresh threat to investors - and cautions against banking on a huge stock rally

    Investors are facing high inflation for the first time in 40 years, and their preferred strategies might fail to protect them against it, Burry said.