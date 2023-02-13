Singapore Exchange (SGX:S68) Has Announced A Dividend Of SGD0.08

Singapore Exchange Limited's (SGX:S68) investors are due to receive a payment of SGD0.08 per share on 24th of February. This means that the annual payment will be 3.5% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Singapore Exchange's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, Singapore Exchange's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 1.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 66%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Singapore Exchange Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from SGD0.27 total annually to SGD0.32. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.7% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Singapore Exchange Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Singapore Exchange has impressed us by growing EPS at 8.3% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like Singapore Exchange's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 13 Singapore Exchange analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Singapore Exchange not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

