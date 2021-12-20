Singapore finds suspected Omicron cluster in gym

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's ministry of health said late on Monday it has detected a cluster of three COVID-19 cases linked to a gym, of whom two have tested preliminarily positive for the Omicron variant and the result for the remaining case is pending.

All three cases are fully vaccinated and have mild symptoms. The health ministry is ringfencing the cases through contact tracing, it added.

