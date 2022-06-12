Singapore’s Frasers Hospitality Trust Proposes to Go Private

(Bloomberg) -- Frasers Hospitality Trust, a Singapore-based real estate investment trust, is proposing to go private to unlock value in the company.

The REIT, backed by Thai conglomerate TCC Group, is proposing to privatize at S$0.70 per share, according to a joint statement by Frasers Hospitality Trust and its parent Frasers Property Ltd.

The move confirmed earlier Bloomberg News reports that the company is weighing privatization. TCC Group was seeking a S$500 million ($360 million) loan to take the REIT private, Bloomberg News reported.

Singapore’s hospitality REITs have seen a sell-off since the pandemic struck, battering the travel industry. The country will take “a few years” to return to pre-Covid tourism, Singapore Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Keith Tan previously said.

Shares of Frasers Hospitality were suspended on June 9 at S$0.66. The stock has jumped 42% this year following declines in the previous two years, giving it a market value of S$1.3 billion.

With a portfolio valued at S$2 billion, Frasers Hospitality Trust oversees 14 properties across Asia, Australia and Europe, according to its website. The company reported higher revenue per average room across its Asia-Pacific and Europe portfolios, it said in its first-quarter business update in February.

