Singapore Gig Workers to Get More Benefits, Won’t Be Employees

1
Yoolim Lee and Olivia Poh
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s ride-hailing and food-delivery workers are set to gain more benefits like insurance and pensions, but the platform companies using them won’t need to treat them as full-time employees.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a decision affecting companies such as Grab Holdings Ltd., GoTo Group, Delivery Hero SE’s Foodpanda and Deliveroo Plc, the government said Wednesday it accepted all 12 recommendations from a committee working on new standards for the gig economy. The new rules will require legislative changes and will become effective in the latter half of 2024 at the earliest.

While the new rules will guarantee more benefits to the workers, for instance in the case of injury, the cost increase for the platform companies will be limited because they won’t need to take them on as full-time employees. Shares of GoTo, the provider of the Gojek ride-hailing service, advanced 1.1% in Jakarta in early Thursday trading. Grab rose 1.4% in New York on Wednesday.

Singapore’s Gig Workers Appeal to Government for More Protection

The move reflects the growing pressure on gig economy stalwarts such as Uber Technologies Inc. as governments around the world consider policy changes to raise wages or provide health-care to contract employees who don’t enjoy full-time benefits. Critics say that food-delivery companies like Grab, Foodpanda and Deliveroo -- which flourished during the pandemic -- have exacerbated social inequities by not properly rewarding their riders.

Read More: A 59-Hour Week Is Common for Singapore Gig Workers, Study Shows

Last month, shares of Uber and Lyft Inc. tumbled after the Biden administration issued a proposal that could change the way it approaches workers’ employment status, a move that could upend the ride-hailing companies’ business models. In September, the European Commission set out new rules that would mean people working for food-delivery and ride-hailing apps can presume that they are an employee regardless of what they are called in their contract.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Builders Rally on Prospects of Additional Financing

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developers rallied Thursday as more signs of government policy support emerged for the debt-ravaged sector. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesA Bloomberg Intelligence stock gauge of builders climbed as much as 5%, with Country G

  • Bank of Korea Still Wary of Inflation Amid Credit, Growth Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea returned to its usual pace of policy tightening to tackle inflation as concerns grow over the impact of higher interest rates on the economy and credit markets.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesThe central bank raised

  • EU Demands Derivatives Clearing Reform to Reduce Reliance on UK

    (Bloomberg) -- The EU will require derivatives traders to use accounts at clearing houses in the bloc for some transactions, under plans aimed at boosting Europe’s capital markets.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesCertain banks would need to clear a m

  • Japan Nov factory activity shrinks at quickest pace in 2 years

    Japan's manufacturing activity contracted at the fastest pace in two years in November as demand worsened due to strong inflationary pressures, a business survey showed on Thursday. The contraction in factory activity also marked the first monthly decline in 22 months and raised a question mark over Japan's economic outlook as the country relies heavily on trade with China and other nations for its growth. The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slipped to a seasonally adjusted 49.4 in November from a final reading of 50.7 in the previous month.

  • Dollar slips as risk sentiment improves after Fed minutes

    The U.S. dollar was broadly weaker on Thursday as investors, encouraged the prospect of a slower pace of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, placed bets on riskier assets. The eagerly awaited readout of the Nov. 1-2 Fed meeting showed officials were largely satisfied they could now move in smaller steps. "I think now it is almost certain that we'll see the FOMC slow its pace of tightening from December," said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).

  • Shock World Cup Win Boosts Japan Broadcaster, Sports-Tied Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of some sports and entertainment companies jumped in Tokyo after Japan’s surprise win over Germany in a World Cup match.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesCyberAgent Inc., which is broadcasting all the games for free in Japan on i

  • Nintendo Sets Sales Record With New Pokémon Games on Switch

    (Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Co.’s latest blockbuster release for the Switch console is the company’s biggest debut on any platform, scoring 10 million sales globally in its first three days.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesPokémon Scarlet and Violet were

  • Return Trends At Schaffer (ASX:SFC) Aren't Appealing

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • Credit Suisse flags hefty loss as rich clients pull out

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse expects to make a heavy loss for the final three months of the year, continuing to bleed billions of francs as wealthy clients turn their back on the embattled Swiss bank. Credit Suisse flagged that it was on course for a pre-tax loss of up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.58 billion) in the fourth quarter, and revealed that wealthy clients had made hefty withdrawals, leading to a big drop in liquidity, breaching some regulatory limits. Chairman Axel Lehmann pointed to shareholder approval on Wednesday of the bank's planned 4 billion franc capital raising from investors, as a "further positive step in building the new Credit Suisse".

  • How to watch Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames

    The Washington Capitals welcome the Calgary Flames on Black Friday.

  • Your move, Google: Speculation builds on layoffs at search titan

    The big questions have been building for months: Will Google LLC join the growing number of Silicon Valley tech companies to announce layoffs, and if so, how many employees will Google say goodbye to?

  • Read the internal Tesla employee survey from 2018, where employees called Elon Musk an 'unapproachable tyrant' who fires people 'because of his ego'

    Tesla's chief people officer at the time wrote that the employee survey results were "not good on leadership, mostly about Elon."

  • Google looks to shed 10,000 ‘poor performing’ workers: report

    Google has avoided the bloodletting of much of its Big Tech brethren, but a slumping ad market and macroeconomic conditions give it no other choice but to tighten its belt.

  • Judge tells Trump to hurry up and figure out who's representing him in new E. Jean Carroll lawsuit, saying he's 'known this was coming for months'

    "He would be well advised to decide who's representing him in it because that will have to be resolved promptly," Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said.

  • Google is toughening its performance reviews to identify 10,000 low performers. Employees fear layoffs are next

    Google's performance review restructuring comes as the tech industry has suffered massive widespread layoffs. Googlers are worried.

  • Binance CEO Seeking Funds From Middle East Investors for Crypto Recovery Fund: Bloomberg

    Binance plans to start a recovery fund to help projects with strong fundamentals, but suffering from a liquidity crisis.

  • Parents of ex-Stanford goalie Katie Meyer sue university for wrongful death

    The parents of Katie Meyer, the former Stanford soccer goalkeeper who killed herself in February, have sued the university for wrongful death.

  • Bahamas FTX Liquidators Agree to Transfer Bankruptcy Case to Delaware

    Court-appointed liquidators for collapsed FTX in the Bahamas had filed a separate suit in a New York court, while the exchange had filed for bankruptcy in Delaware.

  • Justice Department files charges in alleged $90 million timeshare fraud scheme

    The Justice Department on Tuesday sued five individuals and 11 firms allegedly behind a timeshare fraud scheme that scored more than $90 million from victims. The suit, filed on behalf of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Wisconsin attorney general, accuses the defendants of pressuring customers into buying timeshare exit services without delivering on their…

  • Want Growing Dividend Income? Buy This Future Dividend King.

    With a global recession potentially around the corner, now is a wise time for investors to recession-proof their portfolios. The fast-food restaurant chain McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) is a safe pick for dividend growth investors. Let's take a look at the company's fundamentals to understand why it could soon become a Dividend King.