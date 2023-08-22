Singapore Gives Nod to Three to Compete in Presidential Election

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s elections department said that three candidates will run for president in a vote on Sept. 1 after filing their nomination papers on Tuesday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ng Kok Song, Tan Kin Lian and former deputy premier Tharman Shanmugaratnam will compete in the city-state’s first contested presidential election in over a decade. It’ll be just the third time since a constitutional amendment in 1991 transformed the post into a publicly elected one.

Six years ago, incumbent Halimah Yacob got the job in an uncontested exercise. She will not seek the office — a largely ceremonial role — for a second time.

--With assistance from Philip J. Heijmans and Andrea Tan.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.