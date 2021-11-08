Singapore halts execution of disabled Malaysian amid pleas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANNABELLE LIANG
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore's High Court on Monday halted the imminent execution of a Malaysian man believed to be mentally disabled, amid pleas from the international community and rights groups.

Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, 33, was due to be executed by hanging on Wednesday for trying to smuggle a small amount of heroin into the country — nearly 43 grams (1.5 ounces).

The court granted a stay of the execution order after the defense lawyer, M. Ravi, argued that capital punishment for a mentally disabled person was a violation of Singapore’s constitution.

Narcotics officers found a small bundle of heroin strapped to Nagaenthran's left thigh at a checkpoint more than a decade ago. He was sentenced to death in November 2010 under the country’s strict drug laws. A previous appeal to reduce the penalty to life in prison failed and a final push for presidential clemency was rejected last year.

Death penalty opponents say Nagaenthran’s IQ was disclosed during a trial at the High Court as 69, a level that is internationally recognized as an intellectual disability.

But the court had ruled that Nagaenthran knew what he was doing and upheld the sentence of death.

Defense lawyer Ravi said in a Facebook post that the stay on his client's execution was granted “pending the hearing of the appeal to the Court of Appeal," which is Singapore's top court.

Activist Kirsten Han, who helped Nagaenthran's mother, two younger siblings, and cousin arrange travel into the city-state, told the Associated Press that an appeal date and time hadn't been set yet.

Han said the family members have been allowed daily prison visits since they arrived in Singapore last week.

Nagaenthran is the second of four siblings in the family, which resides in Malaysia’s northern Ipoh town.

“The main thing that I’ve heard from Nagen’s younger brother is that Nagen has been disoriented, he doesn’t quite make eye contact, and goes between periods of lucidity and confusion,” Han said.

“His brother even doubts that he fully grasps that his execution date is so close,” she added.

Legal and human rights groups in Malaysia and beyond have called for Nagaenthran’s execution to be halted. Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob also reportedly joined the chorus by asking for leniency “purely on humanitarian grounds” in a letter addressed to Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, dated Dec. 3.

On Sunday, the European Union Delegation to Singapore, along with the diplomatic missions of Norway and Switzerland in the country, called for the execution to be halted.

“Today, more than two thirds of the countries of the world have become abolitionist in law or practice, which confirms a global trend in favour of the abolition of the death penalty,” they said in a statement.

A petition calling for a presidential pardon for Nagaenthran has drawn over 64,000 signatures. Family members and friends of 13 current and former death row prisoners have also written a joint letter to Singapore's president on Monday and called for the death penalty to be abolished.

British business magnate Richard Branson has similarly called on the president to spare Nagaenthran's life.

“It’s almost always the most vulnerable people, people struggling to make ends meet, immigrants in need of money, that are roped into criminal schemes, unable to defend themselves when caught and facing the court,” Branson said in a statement on Monday.

“It’s impossible not to see the extent to which inequality, poverty and the death penalty are linked,” he added.

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs said Nagaenthran has been accorded the full due process under the law, and was represented by legal counsel throughout the process.

“The High Court had assessed the evidence of the psychiatrists, including the evidence of a psychiatrist called by the defense, on behalf of Nagaenthran, who agreed in Court, that Nagaenthran was not intellectually disabled,” the ministry said in response to media queries on Friday.

“Nagaenthran considered the risks, balanced it against the reward he had hoped he would get, and decided to take the risk,” it added.

He would have been the first person to be executed in Singapore since 2019.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jailed ex-U.S. Marine Whelan to keep fighting for transfer from Russia

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, convicted by Russia of spying, will continue to fight for his transfer to the United States despite losing a court appeal on Monday, Interfax news agency quoted his lawyer as saying. Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, was sentenced last year to 16 years in jail. Whelan had challenged the refusal of a regional court to hear his case for being sent home, but an appeals court in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, around 400 km (250 miles) east of Moscow, deemed the original ruling lawful.

  • Policeman survives knife attack in French Riviera city of Cannes

    PARIS (Reuters) -A policeman survived a knife attack in the French Riviera city of Cannes on Monday, with media quoting a police source as saying the assailant had said he was acting "in the name of the Prophet". The policeman emerged from the attack unscathed, saved from serious injury or worse by his bulletproof vest, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. "I think that we can today sigh with relief that, although they have been hit hard psychologically, no police officer has been injured," Darmanin told reporters in Cannes.

  • Iran bans newspaper that linked supreme leader to poverty

    Iran’s judicial authorities reportedly banned a newspaper Monday for publishing a front-page graphic that appeared to show Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's hand drawing the poverty line in the Islamic Republic amid widespread anger over the nation's cratering economy. The semiofficial Mehr news agency said Iran’s media supervisory body shut down the daily newspaper Kelid after it published a front-page article titled “Millions of Iranians Living under Poverty Line" on Saturday. Under the headline, the graphic shows a person's left hand holding a pen and drawing a red line across the page as silhouettes of people underneath are reaching up to the line.

  • Beijing says U.S. spying charges against Chinese citizen 'pure fabrication'

    China on Monday labelled the charges against a Chinese citizen convicted in the United States of stealing trade secrets as "pure fabrication". The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday that Xu Yanjun had been convicted by a federal jury of plotting to steal trade secrets from several U.S. aviation and aerospace companies. "The allegation is pure fabrication," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters in Beijing.

  • No way out: The dangerous fields of India's impoverished sugar-cane cutters

    Working up to 14 hours a day and living in squalor, migrants fuel a $1.7-billion sugar industry. Female laborers suffer the most, coerced at times to undergo hysterectomies so that menstruation won't interfere with work.

  • Cricket legend Dev says India stars put IPL before country

    Indian legend Kapil Dev accused the country's cricket players of prioritising the cash-rich Indian Premier League over national duty, after the pre-tournament favourites were dumped out of the T20 World Cup.

  • Firefighters cut a naked man out of the walls of a theater after he got trapped there for 2 days

    Firefighters chopped a naked 39-year-old out of a wall cavity at Syracuse's Landmark Theater Friday. He was hidden for two days, firefighters say.

  • Goldman's top banker says many Chinese IPO clients considering shift to Hong Kong from US exchanges

    More than half of Goldman Sachs's pipeline of Chinese companies pursuing initial public offerings in the US are considering shifting their listings to Hong Kong, amplifying a trend of firms seeking to raise funds closer to home, according to one of its top bankers in Asia. Increased geopolitical tensions between the US and China, combined with regulatory tightening by both Beijing and Washington this summer and weaker institutional investor sentiment for American listings by Chinese firms, is ti

  • Survivor of shooting by U.S. teen Rittenhouse to testify in pivotal moment of trial

    The only protester shot by Kyle Rittenhouse to survive is due to testify on Monday, offering potentially critical testimony to a jury that must decide whether the U.S. teenager justifiably feared for his life when he opened fire with his rifle. Rittenhouse, 18, has been charged in the deaths of two men and for attempting to kill Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, during racial justice protests on Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, who faces life in prison if convicted, has pleaded not guilty and says he acted in self-defense.

  • US orders non-emergency employees out of Ethiopia due to 'armed conflict' and 'potential for terrorism and kidnapping'

    Leaders in Ethiopia declared a state of emergency earlier this week as rebel groups near the capital.

  • The Crown's portrayal of Diana is 'disrespectful', says Jemima Khan

    Jemima Khan has said that she has withdrawn her support for The Crown, over its “disrespectful” depiction of Diana’s last years.

  • China's meat imports drop to 20-month low in October -customs

    China's meat imports in October fell from a year ago to their lowest in 20 months, customs data showed on Sunday, as cheap domestic pork cut demand for overseas supplies. China brought in 664,000 tonnes of meat in October, down 12.8% from the same month a year ago, according to the General Administration of Customs, the lowest since February 2020. The largest share of China's meat imports is pork, but domestic prices have plunged this year, after a surge in production following the devastating African swine fever epidemic outpaced demand.

  • Paris woman, Army veteran, shares stories of Vietnam War service

    Anna Kathryn Tolbert served as a nurse in Vietnam for two years starting in 1968.

  • European court says two Polish judges' right to fair hearing was breached

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Two Polish judges' right to a fair hearing was violated after they had job applications blocked, Europe's top human rights court said on Monday, in a ruling that questioned the independence of Poland's judiciary. The decision was the latest blow to Poland in an international row over the rule of law and judicial reforms which critics say limit the independence of Polish courts. Poland's ruling Law and Justice party says reforms are needed to rid the judicial system of the residue of communism.

  • China builds mockups of U.S. Navy ships in area used for missile target practice

    China's military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and other U.S. warships, possibly as training targets, in the desert of Xinjiang, satellite images by Maxar showed on Sunday. These mockups reflect China's efforts to build up anti-carrier capabilities, specifically against the U.S. Navy, as tensions remain high with Washington over Taiwan and the South China Sea. The satellite images showed a full-scale outline of a U.S. carrier and at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers had been built at what appears to be a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert.

  • Abu Dhabi issues law on divorce, inheritance for non-Muslims

    The capital of the United Arab Emirates has issued new rules governing divorce, inheritance and child custody for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi, the country's state-run news agency reported. The report Sunday by the WAM news agency said Abu Dhabi would create a new court to handle these cases, which will be held in both Arabic and English to be better understood by the emirate's vast foreign worker population. Change in child custody will allow parents to share joint custody of their children, WAM reported.

  • Amy Winehouse dress worn for final stage performance sells for £180,000 at auction

    A portion of proceeds go towards foundation set up by late singer’s parents to help young people suffering with addiction

  • France's bishops kneel in penance for decades of Church abuse

    French bishops and priests prayed in a show of penitence for the decades of abuse

  • COVID-19: Singapore reports 3,035 new cases, 12 deaths

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (6 November) confirmed 3,035 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore – bringing the country's total case count to 215,780 – as well as 12 deaths due to the disease.

  • North Korea stages artillery firing drill in latest weapons test

    An artillery firing competition among mechanized units was held on Saturday, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.