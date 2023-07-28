Singapore hangs 1st woman in 19 years, Saridewi Djamani, for trafficking 1 ounce of heroin

Singapore on Friday executed the first woman in 19 years, as human rights groups urge the city-state to stop its “unlawful and increased resort to executions in the name of drug control.”

Saridewi Djamani, a 45-year-old Singaporean, was found guilty in 2018 of “having in her possession for the purpose of trafficking” about 31 grams (1 ounce) of diamorphine, or pure heroin, Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau said in a news release.

The amount is “sufficient to feed the addiction of about 370 abusers for a week,” the bureau said.

Djamani, who was put to death in Singapore’s Changi Prison, was the first woman executed in Singapore since 2004, when Yen May Woen, 36, was also executed for drug trafficking.

Her execution was the fourth to be carried out this year — and the second this week.

On Wednesday, authorities executed Mohammed Aziz Hussain, who was also sentenced to death in 2018. The 56-year-old Singaporean was convicted of trafficking around 50 grams (1.72 ounces) of heroin.

Singapore’s Misuse of Drugs Act mandates capital punishment for anyone trafficking more than 15 grams of diamorphine.

Authorities say Friday’s execution was carried out only after all legal procedures were followed.

Djamani appealed her conviction and sentence, but her appeal was dismissed by a court in October 2022.

She also petitioned the president for clemency, but that was “unsuccessful.”

Djamani was the 15th person to be executed for drug offenses since March 2022 — an average of one execution per month — according to the Transformative Justice Collective (TJC) a local group seeking to reform Singapore’s criminal justice system, “starting with the abolition of the death penalty.”

On March 30, 2022, Singapore executed the first person in over two years, after capital punishment was paused in November 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week TJC joined nine other human rights groups from around the world in an open letter urging the international community “to help halt this inhumane, ineffective and discriminatory practice in Singapore.”

Story continues

Singaporean authorities say capital punishment, which is used “only for the most serious crimes,” is part of the government’s “comprehensive harm prevention strategy which targets both drug demand and supply.”

But according to Amnesty International’s death penalty expert Chiara Sangiorgio, “there is no evidence that the death penalty has a unique deterrent effect or that it has any impact on the use and availability of drugs.”

“It is unconscionable that authorities in Singapore continue to cruelly pursue more executions in the name of drug control,” Sangiorgio said.

Another person is scheduled to be executed next week, advocates said.

With News Wire Services