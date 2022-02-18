French Fry Shortages Go Global on Supply Chain Disruption

Ann Koh
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Southeast Asian fast-food chains are being hit by a shortage of French fries as supply-chain snarls slow shipments of the frozen item from the U.S. and Europe.

Signs at some of Yum! Brands Inc.’s KFC outlets in Singapore informed customers that the company would replace side orders of fries with potato waffles due to a “global supply disruption.” McDonald’s Corp. stores in Malaysia and Indonesia halted sales of large-size portions of fries late last month for the same reason, according to company notices posted on Twitter.

“The pandemic-related disruptions continue to have a multi-prong effect on the global supply chain and distribution network,” Diana Hoo, marketing manager at KFC Singapore, said by email. The company has some stocks of fries at its outlets in Singapore, but they are limited, she said.

Global supply chains have come under pressure from the omicron virus variant in recent months due to increased customs checks at ports and labor shortages across the transport sector. McDonald’s was forced to ration French fries in Japan late last year after flooding at Canada’s Vancouver port and the coronavirus choked off supplies. Fast-food chains generally use shipped frozen fries, rather than sourcing potatoes and making them themselves.

KFC Singapore’s fries are imported from the U.S. and Europe, Hoo said. Labor shortages and lower crop yields in the Pacific Northwest -- where the famous Idaho potatoes are grown -- have been exacerbated by congestion at U.S. and Canadian ports on the west coast, she said.

Container goods entering Singapore’s ports are also facing longer-than-usual delays. An average of 17 container ships per day waited to berth at the world’s second-busiest port in January, up from 15 vessels in December, according to logistics intelligence firm project44.

(Updates with KFC comments from third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Media 02 in talks over funding for seven million home fibre rollout

    Britain's Virgin Media O2 said on Friday it was in talks with financial partners about funding a fibre network covering seven million premises, stepping up its challenge to BT in the race to roll out ultrafast connections. The broadband and mobile provider, a joint venture between Liberty Global and Telefonica, will be an anchor tenant of the new network, which will also be available to other operators on a wholesale basis, the company said. Virgin Media O2 has already increased speeds on its existing network, and also plans to upgrade these connections to fibre by 2028.

  • Goldman Sachs Bumps Up Fundraising Goal for Alternative Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its targets for fundraising in its asset- and wealth-management businesses, driven in part by the growth in capital being allocated to alternative-investment strategies.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks

  • China warns against using metaverse as a tool for illegal fund-raising

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's banking and insurance regulator issued a warning on Friday against using the metaverse as a tool for illegal fund-raising, amid widespread interest in the country's private sector. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a statement published on its website that some companies were engaging in illegal fund-raising, fraud, and virtual real estate speculation. Investors，entrepreneurs, and established Chinese tech giants have piled into the country's "metaverse", described as a virtual shared space that blurs the boundaries between the online and offline worlds.

  • KKR Closes on $1.7 Billion Office-Portfolio Refinancing in Workspace Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. completed a $1.7 billion refinancing of a U.S. office portfolio in a long-term bet on demand for in-person workspace. Most Read from BloombergJapan’s Kishida Speaks With Putin on Crisis: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home PoliciesThe deal roughly tripl

  • U.S. Steel Stock Strength Rating Ascending Amid Huge Sales, Profit Growth

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for U.S. Steel shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • China Builders Miss More Deadlines as Yango Skips Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s troubled developers have given off more signs of strains this week, as one of the nation’s 20 largest builders failed to make two dollar-bond interest payments. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adr

  • World’s Most-Important Oil Price Tops $100, Signals More to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- Forget the futures market, the world’s most important oil price just smashed through $100 a barrel with every sign it is going to push higher. Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityDated Brent, the price of cargoe

  • El Salvador's Bukele tells bitcoin-wary U.S. senators to stay out of internal affairs

    President Nayib Bukele on Wednesday asked U.S. senators to stay out of El Salvador's "internal affairs" after they called for an investigation into the economic risks the United States faces due to the Central American country's adoption of bitcoin as legal tender. Senators Jim Risch, Bill Cassidy and Bob Mendez asked the State Department to submit a report on the implementation of bitcoin in El Salvador with the purpose of assessing the risks it poses to the U.S. economy.

  • Silver Prices Move Higher Amid Strong Retail Sales Data

    Silver prices edge higher as benchmark yields remain little changed.

  • NYS Trooper Sues Former Gov. Cuomo

    The trooper claims Cuomo assigned her to his security detail, then groped and sexually harassed her.

  • Scholz to Host Virtual G-7 Talks Amid Crisis: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will host virtual talks with his Group of Seven counterparts next Thursday, amid a flurry of diplomatic activity related to Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeThousands of Cars Inclu

  • London on Red Alert as Storm Cuts Power to 120,000 U.K. Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 120,000 homes in Britain were without power and hundreds of flights were canceled as Storm Eunice blew across London, southeast England and parts of continental Europe.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeThousands of Cars Including Audis, Por

  • China’s New Policy Shaves $26 Billion Off Meituan’s Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan tumbled the most in nearly seven months after China issued new guidelines asking for food delivery platforms to cut fees, showing that investor angst over the nation’s tech giants remains high. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeThousands of C

  • Risk-Off Mood Undervalues Tech Stocks Ark Owns, Cathie Wood Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood said she’s running a “deep-value” portfolio of technology stocks that are undervalued relative to their potential.Most Read from BloombergJapan’s Kishida Speaks With Putin on Crisis: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home Policies“It’s risk-off because o

  • Cnooc’s $13 Billion Oil, Gas Deals Show China’s Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- China National Offshore Oil Corp. struck $13 billion worth of deals to boost oil and gas supply, as the country aims to avoid a repeat of last year’s energy crunch. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid:

  • Stagflation ETF Coming to Ride Soaring Prices, Slow Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors may soon have an ETF to weather one of the worst possible outcomes for the U.S. economy: surging inflation coupled with stagnant economic growth.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Sink as Traders Seek Shelter in Bonds, Gold: Mar

  • Roblox’s Worst Post-Earnings Drop Wrecks Stock-Pop Narrative

    (Bloomberg) -- Roblox Corp. tumbled in its worst decline on record after a disappointing earnings report, marking a departure from the double-digit share gains the quarterly updates typically spur for the video-game company.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's A

  • Meme stock trading is ‘like a drunken brawl': Charlie Munger

    If he could, Charlie Munger would make some big changes in how the stock market works.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures recover losses after Dow's worst day since November

    Stock futures rose on Friday to unwind some losses after a sell-off on Thursday, when geopolitical concerns ramped further to trigger a risk-off move in markets.

  • Guacamole’s Days Are Numbered at Eateries With Avocados Scarce

    (Bloomberg) -- Avocados will soon run out at smaller restaurants that don’t have the buying power of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adrift on Burning Cargo ShipFor example, Salsarita’s Mexica