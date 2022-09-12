Singapore hoping special visa will draw global 'rainmakers'

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Singapore
·2 min read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore is hoping a special work visa will make it more competitive in attracting "the rainmakers of the world", its manpower minister said on Monday, as it seeks to balance its need for talent with local unease about expatriate workers.

The regional financial hub announced new rules two weeks ago to draw expatriates earning at least S30,000 ($21,452) a month, offering them five-year visas that would automatically allow their spouses to work also.

Addressing parliament, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said global talent would help Singapore develop sectors like sustainability, artificial intelligence or fintech, but it faced a challenge with other countries "playing an offensive game".

"When we are talking about top talent, we must be mindful of how global they are, and how stiff the competition is for them," Tan said.

Britain, Australia and Germany have launched similar programmes, while closer to home, Malaysia and Thailand are also offering incentivised long-term visas for foreigners with specialist expertise who earn above a certain income threshold.

Singapore has seen discontent among the local workforce about the number of foreigners employed in the country, with fears that too many well-paid jobs were being taken by expatriates.

The government has sought to allay those concerns, however, stressing foreign talent lured to Singapore would help to "create a diverse range of opportunities for Singaporeans".

Tan said Singapore would also develop its own talent and upgrade skills of its workforce, while giving Singaporeans global and regional exposure so they could take up leadership positions in global firms.

The head of Singapore's central bank in May said the country's financial sector was creating more jobs than local staff could fill and warned a "Singaporean only" approach would be fatal for the country as a global financial centre.

($1 = 1.3985 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Xinghui Kok; Editing by Martin Petty)

Recommended Stories

  • Buying These Stock-Split Stocks Would be a Genius Move

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a leader in e-commerce and cloud computing. The retail e-commerce market grew by about 16% last year, according to Statista, while the researchers at Gartner say cloud computing soared more than 41%. The current macroeconomic environment has weighed on Amazon's e-commerce operations.

  • UFC 279 video: Jailton Almeida overwhelms Anton Turkalj for early submission

    Jailton Almeida is ready to take over the heavyweight division after dominating Anton Turkalj to a submission win at UFC 279.

  • Russia 'regroups' troops in east as Ukraine advances

    Russia announced Saturday it was pulling back troops from the eastern Kharkiv region of Ukraine as Kyiv announced its troops had seized a key logistics hub in a lightning counter-offensive. A Moscow-backed separatist leader in the east meanwhile said Russian forces were fighting "difficult" battles against Kyiv's troops in several parts of eastern Donetsk region. A Ukrainian official also said Kyiv's troops were closing in on the eastern city of Lysychansk, captured by Russian troops after fierce artillery battles in July. Moscow's announcement of the pull back alongside Kyiv's claim to have entered the town of Kupiansk are the most significant shifts in battlefield dynamics after months of fighting in eastern Ukraine that has been dominated by Moscow. "A decision was made to regroup Russian troops stationed in the Balakliya and Izyum regions to bolster efforts along the Donetsk front," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement. News of the draw down came just after Ukrainian special forces published images on social media showing camouflage-clad officers with automatic weapons "in Kupiansk". The town of some 27,000 people -- which was captured with in the first week of Russia's invasion launched on February 24 -- "was and will always be Ukrainian," the special forces said. But observers expect Ukrainian forces to make further gains in the Kharkiv region, which borders Russia and has been either controlled by Russia or shelled by its artillery for months. - 'Astonishing' advance - There was no official confirmation that Kyiv's troops had also routed Russian forces from Iyzum -- an important staging ground for Russia's war effort -- with a pre-war population of around 45,000 people. But images flooding social media appeared to show Ukrainian forces within the city and Russian observers of the conflict said there were initial reports Moscow's army had already withdrawn. "Ukrainian troops are advancing in eastern Ukraine, liberating more cities and villages. Their courage coupled with Western military support brings astonishing results," foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said in a statement on social media. "It's crucial to keep sending arms to Ukraine. Defeating Russia on the battlefield means winning peace in Ukraine," he added. His assessment came after President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Friday his troops had already retaken some 30 towns and villages in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Ukraine's push appears to have caught Russian troops largely off guard. One day before Russia announced its three-day operation to redeploy forces from Kharkiv to the industrial Donbas region further south it said it was dispatching reinforcements to Kharkiv. State media on Friday published footage of Russian tanks, artillery and support vehicles moving in columns on dirt roads moving towards Kharkiv. - 'Frightening' - The capture of urban hubs like Kupiansk and Izyum would be a significant blow to Russia's ability to resupply its positions on the eastern frontline and could see Russia's hold over the east severely diminished. In one village captured by the advancing Ukrainians, electric pylons were toppled and cables lay across the ground and houses were gutted, AFP journalists reported. On the road towards the recaptured town of Balakliya, the journalists saw abandoned Russian armour painted with the letter "Z" -- a symbol of Russia's invasion. Ukrainian troops were also advancing along portions of the southern front line, a spokesperson said Saturday, in some regions by dozens of kilometres, into territory captured by Russian troops at the beginning of the invasion. Russian news agencies meanwhile reported six large explosions in Nova Kakhovka, a town held by Russian troops in the southern Kherson region. Meanwhile in the eastern Donetsk region, rebel leader Denis Pushilin said the situation in the town of Lyman was "very difficult" and that there was also fighting in "a number of other localities," particularly in the northern part of the region. - 'We will stand by Ukraine' - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday for a surprise visit, which she said was to demonstrate Berlin's support for Ukraine. It came a week after Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal's trip to Berlin where he had repeated Kyiv's call for weapons. Baerbock pledged continued "deliveries of weapons, and with humanitarian and financial support". Over recent weeks Germany has sent an array of weapons to Kyiv, supplementing other Western-supplied weapons that observers say have hurt Russia's supply and command abilities. Baerbock's visit follows US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's, during which he promised a nearly $3 billion military package for Ukraine. In a meeting in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Blinken said Russia's push to send reinforcements showed Moscow was paying "huge costs" in its bid to capture and then hold Ukrainian territory. However, Russian forces were still inflicting serious damage with a campaign of shelling in Kharkiv city and in the industrial region of Donbas in the east. The head of the Kharkiv region, Oleg Synegubov, said Russian shelling Saturday on the Kholodnogirskiy district of the city had left at least one person dead and two more injured. Earlier, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the&nbsp;head of the Donetsk region, which is part of Donbas, said Russian shelling had left two dead. Concerns have also been rising in recent days over fresh shelling near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the south of the country. The International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday recent attacks near the plant had compromised the safe operation of the facility. French President Emmanuel spoke with Zelensky on Saturday and said the situation at the plant was "worrying," according to the Elysee. The Ukraine leader again said the site should demilitarised during the call, according to a tweet. bur-jbr/cdw

  • A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's How Investors Can Take Advantage of It.

    The S&P 500 is down more than 17% since the beginning of the year, and many people are concerned that a market crash is on the horizon. When will the stock market recover? The bad news is that the stock market can be unpredictable, and nobody knows exactly how it will perform over the short term.

  • UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson live-streaming preview show with Farah Hannoun

    Before the fights get underway, join MMA Junkie's Farah Hannoun for a live-streamed preview of UFC 279.

  • Europeans doubt Iran's intentions in nuclear talks sparking Tehran's ire

    PARIS/VIENNA (Reuters) -France, Britain and Germany on Saturday said they had "serious doubts" about Iran's intentions to revive a nuclear deal, comments that were rejected by Tehran and called "very untimely" by Moscow. Iran earlier this month sent its latest response to the European Union's proposed text to restore the 2015 agreement under which Tehran had restrained its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from U.S., EU and U.N. economic sanctions. Diplomats have said Iran's response to the EU coordinator was a step backwards, with it seeking to link a revival of the deal with the closure of investigations by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) into uranium traces at three sites.

  • Winter can lead to rapid de-occupation: Zelenskiy

    STORY: Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after Ukrainian forces made a rapid advance.Speaking at a panel discussion at the 'YES' conference Zelenskiy warned that the coming winter will be hard both for Ukraine and Europe."When will we have victory? The answer to this question could be given by the stage that is right in front of us. I'm telling you openly: This stage will be difficult. We have to survive this winter."Ukrainian forces have advanced north from Kharkiv to within 30 miles of the border with Russia and are also pressing to the south and east in the same region, Ukrainian chief commander General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Sunday. Zelenskiy also shared images said to show his nation's flag being raised over the retaken settlement of Chkalovske.Reuters was not immediately able to verify Ukraine's battlefield accounts.

  • Las Vegas Strip Could Lose Major Expected Addition

    Sin City has become one of the most desirable locations on Earth. In this case, that may not be enough.

  • Hurricane Earl expected to change status as tropics map calms down

    And then there was one.

  • Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.6525

    Verizon Communications Inc.'s ( NYSE:VZ ) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 1st of November to $0.6525, with...

  • Why Texas is shipping migrants to New York, Chicago, and D.C.

    Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to embarrass Democrats, explained

  • John Fetterman addresses thousands outside Philadelphia, promises to be '51st vote' for abortion rights

    Speaking at a packed gymnasium, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman promised he would vote to end the filibuster and defend abortion in the Senate.

  • YouTuber Trisha Paytas apologized to the royal family as they responded to online rumors about their baby and Queen Elizabeth II's death

    Trisha Paytas apologized to the British royal family about the rumors in an Instagram post shared on Friday.

  • Packers fans could maybe use fewer Davante Adams stats during the FOX broadcast

    Green Bay Packers fans had to endure the frustration of a Week 1 loss and the simultaneous success of Davante Adams in his new home.

  • Not Mar-a-Lago: Congress' secrets in sealed rooms, lock bags

    As the Justice Department’s probe into the Republican former president’s possession of White House materials deepens, lawmakers of both parties have more questions than answers. Congress had asked for the briefing soon after the revelation of the unprecedented Aug. 8 search, but it may be delayed by the legal fight between Trump and the government. “We need to be able to do appropriate oversight for the Intelligence Committee so that we have a better handle on how this particular incident was handled, but so that we avoid problems like this in the future," said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

  • Kate Middleton Welled Up After Sharing the Touching Words Her Son Prince Louis Said After Queen Elizabeth II Passed Away

    While all eyes have been on Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle today, something the Princess of Wales said has touched everyone’s hearts. While the four of them reunited for a 40-minute walkabout around Windsor Castle to see royal supporters, many overheard Kate say something about her and William’s youngest Prince Louis, […]

  • Tim Cook reveals his biggest dispute with Steve Jobs — and how it ended

    "His way was more creative and more different," Apple CEO Tim Cook said Wednesday. "My way would have scaled faster, at least I felt strongly."

  • I've been a bridesmaid over 125 times. Here's how I told 5 friends I couldn't be in their wedding parties.

    I used to think I had to agree to everything when my friends got married. But now as a professional bridesmaid, I've learned how to politely decline.

  • Trump initially 'promised' the Secretary of State role to Giuliani but changed his mind after hearing 'negative stories' about the ex-New York City mayor: book

    "He fashioned himself ... as this statesman even though he didn't have five minutes experience with foreign policy," Andrew Kirtzman said of Giuliani.

  • Here’s Why Women May Want to Eat More Potassium-Rich Foods

    New research on a possible link between potassium and heart health suggests you might want to stock your fruit bowl with a few bananas.