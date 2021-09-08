Singapore Infections Jump; U.S. Deaths Top 650,000: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- Authorities in Singapore aren’t ruling out re-imposing pandemic restrictions after Covid-19 infections jumped to a one-year high. The Philippines backtracked on easing curbs in the capital region, while Malaysia is set to reopen cinemas.

The death toll topped 650,000 in the U.S., which reached three-quarters of adults with at least one vaccine dose.

Johnson & Johnson’s shot trimmed infection risk by about half in a trial of South Africa health workers. The study, which found that the vast majority of breakthrough infections were mild, included several weeks of a third wave of infections.

Israel is showing the world how evaluating progress against the virus is changing. Though the country has become a pandemic hot spot, the number of severe cases appears to have peaked.

Key Developments

IMF Approves $600 Million Loan to Tanzania (9:02 a.m. HK)

The International Monetary Fund approved nearly $600 million in emergency lending for Tanzania’s health system and economic-recovery efforts as the nation battles the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The fund’s executive board approved a total of $567 million in funds -- $189 million under the Rapid Credit Facility and $378 million under the Rapid Financing Instrument. The resources will help pay for the nation’s “urgent balance of payment needs” stemming from the virus, the IMF said.

South Korea to Mull Shift to ‘Living With Virus’ (7:45 a.m. HK)

The chief of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said the country will be ready by the end of October to shift its strategy from suppressing Covid-19 to managing it while living a normal life, Yonhap reported on Tuesday.

KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong told lawmakers during a parliament session that KDCA aims to complete the work of fully inoculating 90% of the elderly and 80% of adults by end of October.

Indonesia Allows J&J, CanSino Shots (7:41 a.m. HK)

The govt has issued emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccines made by CanSino Biologics Inc. and Johnson & Johnson, Bisnis Indonesia reported, citing the food and drug regulator. Both shots will be administered to people aged 18 years and older.

Japan Plans to Extend Virus Emergencies (7:34 a.m. HK)

The Japanese government is making arrangements to extend the state of emergencies in areas including Tokyo to the end of September, the Asahi newspaper reported, citing several unidentified officials. The emergencies are scheduled to expire Sept. 12.

Japan May Approve Glaxo’s Covid Drug (7:26 a.m. HK)

Japan’s health ministry is planning to hold a panel meeting later this month to decide whether to approve GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s and Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s Covid-19 antibody drug Sotrovimab, broadcaster NHK reported, citing an unidentified person.

If approved, it will be the second drug that can be used to treat patients with mild symptoms in Japan.

Vietnam Extends Loan Repayment Deadlines (7:15 a.m. HK)

Vietnam’s central bank ordered commercial banks to continue to delay payments for some loans until June 30, 2022, to help businesses hurt by the pandemic, the State Bank of Vietnam said.

Central bank also asked lenders to exempt or reduce interest payments on some loans until June 2022.

U.S. Infection Rate Was Vastly Underestimated (3:57 a.m. HK)

The true number of U.S. infections at the end of 2020 was more than 100 million, just under a third of the population and far more than the 20 million previously reported, according to a study cited by the National Institutes of Health. Many cases were undetected because of limited testing and asymptomatic infections early in the pandemic.

The study, by researchers at Columbia University, used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how many people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, which indicate past infections. The researchers calculated that just 11% of all cases were confirmed by a positive test result in March 2020.

Biden to Give $600 Relief Packages to Meatpacking, Farm Workers (3:07 a.m. HK)

The Biden Administration plans to distribute one-time $600 pandemic relief payments to U.S. meatpacking and farm workers.

The move expands an agriculture aid program that so far mostly has benefited farm owners to include a low-income, largely immigrant food-chain workforce. The plan sets aside as much as $700 million for the aid, to be distributed through state agencies, tribal entities and non-profit groups.

Venezuela Receives First Vaccines From WHO (1:46 p.m. NY)

Venezuela received 693,600 Sinovac Biotech Ltd. vaccines, the first shipment purchased through Covax. The shots had been expected to arrive before August, but had been delayed for undisclosed reasons. The country is due to receive a total of 12 million doses through the World Health Organization-sponsored program.

Myanmar Seeks 24 Million Doses by November (1:25 p.m. NY)

Myanmar’s junta said it wants to receive 10 million doses each in September and October and 4 million in November. The country targeted vaccinating half its population by year-end.

Boris Johnson Hikes Taxes to Offset Covid Costs (1:17 p.m. NY)

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the insurance payroll tax will rise 1.25 percentage points starting next year to help rescue the National Health Service from backlogs generated during the pandemic. A tax on dividends will also increase 1.25 percentage points.

All working adults, including those of state pension age, will be subject to the higher levies, which are expected to generate 36 billion pounds ($50 billion) over the next three years. The House of Commons is expected to vote on the tax package Wednesday.

Separately, about 80% of people age 16 and older have been vaccinated with both doses in Britain. Around 89% have received one dose. More than half of all 16- and 17-year-olds in England have received their first vaccine.

U.S. Hits 75% Mark for Adult Vaccination (12:43 p.m. NY)

Three-quarters of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. The country hit the 70% threshold in early August, four weeks beyond President Joe Biden’s target.

The spread of the delta variant caused another surge of infections in the U.S. over the last month and accelerated vaccinations. But hesitancy among many Americans has left the nation well behind many other countries for inoculation. Biden plans on Thursday to address efforts to curb the pandemic.

J&J Shot Halves Health-Worker Infections (11:59 a.m. NY)

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine cut the risk of getting infected by about half, according to a trial of almost half a million health workers in South Africa. The vast majority of the breakthrough infections were mild, the study’s co-leader said, citing unpublished data.

The Sisonke study included several weeks when South Africa was going through a third wave of coronavirus infections, spurred by the delta variant.

Sweden to Lift Crowd Restrictions (10:17 a.m. NY)

Sweden plans to remove the cap on Sept. 29 on the number of people that are allowed to gather for public and private events, said Social Minister Lena Hallengren, citing the country’s successful vaccination campaign. The recommendation to work from home will be lifted as well. The government meanwhile is exploring how vaccination passes could be used at large events in case a cap needs to be re-introduced.

Philippines Backtracks on Easing (7:37 a.m. NY)

Philippine authorities have deferred easing restrictions on public movement in the capital region, keeping the current curbs potentially through Sept. 15, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

Metro Manila, an area that accounts for about a third of the Philippine economy, will remain under the second-toughest restrictions on movement. Restaurants are limited to take-away and delivery business, while beauty salons and spas are shut.

Vaccinations Ebb in France (7:22 a.m. NY)

The number of weekly vaccines administrated in France decreased to 2.5 million in the week starting Aug. 30 from 3 million in the two previous weeks, according to the health ministry. The decline reflects shrinking demand as more people get vaccinated, it said in a video conference with journalists. France has so far fully vaccinated 45.6 million people above the age of 11, the equivalent of 67.7% of its total population.

