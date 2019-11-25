Singapore Invokes ‘Fake News' Law For First Time: Straits Times

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s government has invoked its anti-‘fake news’ law for the first time, the Straits Times reports, with the city-state’s Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act Office directing opposition party member Brad Bowyer to include a correction notice in an earlier Facebook post.

Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat instructed Pofma Office to issue the directionBowyer is a member of Progress Singapore PartyBowyer’s original Facebook post included comments on the government’s involvement in investment decisions by Temasek and GIC as well as Keppel Corporation’s financesBowyer has since included correction note on his original post with a link to a 15-point statement on a government website detailing what are deemed as “false statements of fact and misleading statements” in Bowyer’s original postNOTE: ST says this is first instance in which Singapore government has invoked the actREAD: Singapore’s Controversial ‘Fake News’ Law Comes Into Effect

To contact the reporter on this story: Melissa Cheok in Singapore at mcheok2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Chua Baizhen at bchua14@bloomberg.net, Derek Wallbank

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.